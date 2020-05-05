JETS: Warren Buffett Throws In The Towel On Airline Investments

No revivial likely until a COVID-19 vaccine and long-term traveling public may still not recover as fares rise.

“The world changed for airlines,” Warren Buffett remarked in his virtual address to shareholders during this annual meeting over the past weekend. “It turned out that I was wrong about that business because of something that was not in any way the fault of four excellent CEOs.”

Buffett said that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) sold its entire stake in four major airlines, America Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

Berkshire Hathaway had a $55 billion unrealized loss in the first quarter of 2020. That offsets a $54 billion gain in 4Q19.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was hit hard in early trading Monday morning in reaction to Buffett’s announced divestment. It was down about 6.5% midday.

Southwest Airlines traded at a five-and-a-half-year low.

“I don't know whether two or three years from now that as many people will fly as many passenger miles as they did last year,“ Buffett conceded. “They may and they may not, but the future is much less clear to me about how the business will turn out through absolutely no fault of the airlines themselves.”

The only real certainty is that the debt level of the four will need to increase by $10 to $12 billion each. And in some cases, they will need to sell stock, which will take away from the upside, Buffett opined. He also admitted that the stocks were sold for far less than for which they were acquired, and he said it was his fault.

Buffett had said back in 2007 that the airlines were a “bottomless pit.” But after they restructured and turned profitable, he started buying them in 2016.

Gary Kelly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” on Sunday that the first week of April was the worst period for his company and that business should pick up. He was hopeful that June would be better than May but conceded that customers could still cancel or postpone summertime bookings.

Delta responded in an email to Forbes, in reaction to Berkshire's sale, "While we cannot speak to individual shareholders' decisions around buying and selling shares in Delta, we have tremendous respect for Mr. Buffett and the Berkshire team."

The Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”) reports daily airport visitors (“traveler throughput”) which has shown barely any improvement since collapsing to under 100,000 people per day, on par with traffic in 1954.

The year-to-year change reached -96% in early April and has barely increased to -93% in the first days of May, as some states were beginning changes in COVID-19 restrictions.

The passenger load factor (“PLF”), measured by dividing revenue passenger miles by available seat miles for a reporting period, had been steadily improving, following the 2007-08 recession, reaching 84.62% in 2019. But recently, airlines have averaged just 17 passengers per domestic flight.

The cancellation of flights and low passenger load in March decimated first quarter earnings. The four largest airlines reported losses totaling $4.5 billion.

Airline Travel: “Pointless and Unimportant”

A recent study, published in September 2019, asked travelers to rate how important each flight had been to them. Nearly 50% rated their flights as “neither important or unimportant,” “limited importance” and “no importance at all.”

The study also found that the primary motivation for airline travel was “leisure” by 42% of respondents. It is a questionable how many in the highest “at-risk” of infection population of people over 60 years old will book flights, prior to receiving a proven-effective vaccine for the virus.

About 75% of airline revenues are derived from business travel. But due to the growing popularity of online meetings, such as Zoom, businesses have learned how efficient and cost-effective it can be to substitute online meetings for face-to-face meetings.

On-Board Services Slashed

The airline business model evolved to maximizing the number of people on flights by cramming them into seats in close quarters. This contradicts the new rules of physical distancing.

And most airlines have suspended or heavily modified inflight service. Airport lounges, providing a more desirable experience for waiting for a flight, have been closed or had their hours curtailed.

Southwest is cancelling snack and drink service on all flights, short or long. American is curtailing food service on all flights less than 2,200 miles or 4 ½ hours and offering only water, canned drinks and juice. Airline food service had evolved and many passengers had taken a glass of wine or more to ease a trip home or to a new destination while confined in a limited travel space.

To increase safety, Southwest is also disinfecting planes every night. But of course, bathrooms are shared during flights and people walk up and down the aisles, unable to practice physical distancing.

It remains to be seen how many people want to fly for leisure purposes under such conditions or how many at-risk members of the population want to take an enhanced risk of infection before a proven effective vaccine is available.

Southwest intends to keep the middle seats empty. That implies a maximum PLF of about 67%.

Fewer travelers implies that airlines will have to increase fares at some point to achieve profitability. But higher fares also means even fewer people will be able to afford air travel.

JETS

JETS is currently only a single ETF specifically focused on airlines. The bulk of its portfolio is domestic airline stocks, though it also includes related stocks, such as aircraft manufacturers, terminal services companies, and airports.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Relevant information about the ETF is as follows:

Source: MarketWatch.

Conclusions

It is true that the airline industry may have hit bottom because market conditions cannot get much worse. But it also remains to be seen when and how the industry will recover. The fact that Warren Buffett has sold off his airline portfolio should also give one pause about being a buyer.

Airline traffic is certain to be adversely affected until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Until then, it will change peoples’ behavior. Whether the change will be long-lasting is the real question.

Buffett says he does not plan to fly commercially... why would he?

Bill Gates said in a CNBC interview, “No one should think the government can wave a wand and all of a sudden the economy is anything like it was before this happened.” The Gates Foundation specializes in vaccine development and is focusing its efforts on the coronavirus.

Gates and Buffett are friends, Buffett is donating the bulk of his fortune to The Gates Foundation. No doubt Buffett's airline divestment was influenced by Gates' view of the future.

I am leaning to short JETS but will wait to see how the traveler data look after the country opens further. I am doubtful there will be a robust turnout. Several weeks ago, I expressed my doubts about the future of the airline industry.

