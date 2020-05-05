My Latest Dividend Aristocrat Buy: General Dynamics

The valuation here is attractive given that most revenues come from the government and should be resistant to the current economic downturn.

In an article later this week, I'll discuss all the purchases for my IMF portfolio in April. Today, let's focus on one particular new position, General Dynamics (GD), as I have more to say on it than many of my other selections for the month.

In April, I was going through the list of Dividend Aristocrats and looking for something new to add to the portfolio. While not every Aristocrat is a great investment, in general, it's a high-quality group of companies, and I'm usually in favor of owning more of them when possible. Regrettably, with the recent trends toward favoring both high quality, and solidly-yielding stocks, the Dividend Aristocrats, as a group, have been fairly expensive.

For reference sake, according to the list at Wikipedia, there are currently 63 Dividend Aristocrats although different lists disagree on a few specific companies' eligibility. Of those 63, my IMF portfolio has positions in:

To be clear, I'm not saying that I necessarily prefer General Dynamics to the other Dividend Aristocrats that I already own, but rather that I wanted to start a position in a new one.

As it is, my IMF portfolio has built up a decent exposure to the Dividend Aristocrats - particularly among top holdings. Hormel is the portfolio's largest position, and both Brown-Forman and McCormick are in the top 10 as well. The IMF doesn't just own the super popular names either, companies like Roper and People's United are pretty under-the-radar within the dividend growth investing community. There's more to the Dividend Aristocrat universe than just your Coca-Cola's (KO) and J&Js.

All that said, look at a current list of Dividend Aristocrats, and not a whole lot of it is a screaming buy at the moment. Many of them were available at great prices for a week or two in March, but the bargain pricing disappeared quickly.

In fact, a few of these names are at or near all-time highs, such as J&J and Hormel. Many others have bounced back a quick 30% already off their recent lows. Ones that appear cheaper generally have obvious flaws in the current economic environment, such as being tied to China (A.O. Smith), arguably being in secular decline (Walgreens) or operate as a bank (People's United). For a bear market, there's not as much value as you might expect in these high-quality companies.

Look at the list of Dividend Aristocrats not already in the IMF portfolio, and there's not a ton of values that jump off the page at you either. That said, I was determined to add at least one new Aristocrat to the portfolio - it'd be a shame to let a bear market go to waste.

Why I Picked General Dynamics

General Dynamics fits the bill for a great firm trading at a reasonable price. And it's fairly recession-resistant as well.

The company gets around 75% of its business from government contracting for the military. It has a wide array of military products including fighter jets and submarines. The other 25% of the business comes from business jets - you've probably heard of the Gulfstream line of private planes.

A Gulfstream G650 jet in flight. Source

GD stock has fallen sharply on the belief that the Gulfstream business is going to get clobbered with a falloff in jet demand. I'm skeptical of this, however. I suspect that a fair number of wealthy people will want to avoid commercial airlines and swap first class for private. Admittedly, I agree that sales will be down over the next few quarters, but private jet demand should come back in a world of social distancing where rich people choose to become more reclusive. Low oil prices also help, as it creates cheap jet fuel.

And the other 75% of General Dynamics should be largely insulated from the current economic mess. There was forecast to be a slight slowdown in defense business as a big wave of military modernization in the early years of the Trump administration had caused unusually robust results in recent years.

However, I expect defense spending to remain strong. Trump is, in my view, the favorite to get re-elected. Even if Biden wins it, he's hardly a dove. He took controversial votes, such as favoring the Iraq War, that show he is generally on board with much of the traditional industrial-defense complex.

The next six months (or more) will likely show both major political parties competing to distance themselves the farthest from China. China's handling of the pandemic has caused considerable backlash, and Americans are also demanding that key products, such as medical equipment, no longer be manufactured in China. Given the prevailing political sentiments, the military should face no resistance getting its demand for more expensive hardware approved.

I also suspect we may be at a turning point where trends toward economic globalization break down and many countries experience a resurgence in nationalism and beef up their militaries as a result. This would, needless to say, be a fantastic development for General Dynamic's long-term earnings outlook.

Valuation

At current prices, GD stock is down 30% from its recent highs, even after the broader market recovery. Additionally, General Dynamics has fallen nearly 50% from its 2018 peak price. And it's selling for levels seen back in 2014.

At current prices, it's now trading for just 11x estimated earnings this year, along with 11x trailing earnings based on 2019's results. Admittedly, those forward estimates will probably come down. Wall Street analysts in general still seem in shock and haven't ratcheted down their expectations nearly fast enough in my view. But when the government provides 75% of your revenues, earnings won't come down too far.

Meanwhile, shares are already trading near the bottom of their long-term valuation range:

As it is, 11x trailing earnings has been a good price to buy General Dynamics' stock over the past decade. Both in the early 2010s, and prior to the financial crisis, there were times where General Dynamics hung around a 10x P/E ratio for a few years. But generally, its valuation hasn't gone much lower. And on the other side of the equation, shares can trade up to 15x or even 20x earnings, which combined with earnings growth would lead to solid total returns.

The company has grown earnings at 7%/year over the past 10 years, which is an attractive proposition at just an 11x starting P/E ratio. As a Dividend Aristocrat, it's also going to provide a healthy rising income stream. And now the starting yield is near its highest since 2013, and the stock yields double what it did in 2018:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

For all the attention Boeing (BA) has been getting lately, don't overlook a peer with a much less complicated business outlook. General Dynamics' profits may dip for a few quarters or even a few years thanks to a slowdown in private jet sales. But the business is in fine shape fundamentally, and it's selling at a knockdown valuation. The 3.3% dividend yield from an Aristocrat company is icing on the cake for this growth and income holding.

