Accelerating Growth May Help Alibaba Surge After Results

The stock may have room to climb by around 8% in the weeks and months ahead.

Alibaba (BABA) may be due to rise in the months ahead with the stock trading at its lowest one-year forward earnings multiple in a very long time. It makes shares of Alibaba compelling at its current prices, especially with earnings growth expected to accelerate over the next two fiscal years.

The company should report its fiscal fourth quarter results for 2020 by the middle of May. With results quickly approaching, options traders are betting that the stock rises by approximately 8% by the middle of September. You can track all of my past successes and failures on this Google Spreadsheet I created to share with you.

Accelerating Earnings Growth

The company is forecast to see fourth quarter results plunge by 31.9% to $0.85 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to rise by 12.2% to $15.25 billion. But the big focus will be on what the company sees for the next quarter and the fiscal year 2021. Currently, analysts are estimating significant growth from the company in 2021 with earnings climbing by 51.9% to $8.48 per share, followed by growth of 28.9% in 2022 to $10.93 per share.

Low Multiple

It leaves the stock trading for 17.9 times 2021 earnings, its lowest one-year forward earnings multiple in 3 years. That is a historical very low earnings multiple, especially for a company expected to grow its earnings at an average pace of 40.4% over the next two years.

It could also be suggesting that investors believe that those earnings estimates are too high and need to come down. Remember that as earnings estimates fall, if a stock price remains unchanged, the forward PE rises, making the shares more expensive.

Betting Turns Bullish

The stock's low valuation and promising earnings growth could be one reason why investors are betting that the stock climbs in the months ahead. On May 5, the open interest levels for the September 20 $195 calls rose by 10,700 contracts. The calls traded on the ask and were bought for a price of $15.35 per contract. It means that the stock price would need to rise to $210.35 or higher for the buyer of the calls to earn a profit. The total amount of money spent on the premium is a significant amount, with a dollar value of about $16.2 million.

Technical Strength

The technical chart appears to be creating a bullish pattern known as a symmetrical triangle suggesting the stock rises in the future. Over the short term, if the equity can manage to rise above a level of resistance at $200, it could go on to increase to approximately $211. Additionally, rising above $211 may result in the shares climbing back to their all-time highs around $230.

The relative strength index is also starting to trend higher. That may indicate that momentum in the stock is now shifting from bearish to bullish. It would suggest that the stock is poised to rise in the weeks ahead.

Risk Factors

There are several risks here, most notably any forward guidance the company provides when they report results. Again, as noted earlier, the low PE ratio could be indicating that the stock is cheap, while at the same time suggesting earnings estimates are too high and need to fall. Additionally, the options betting could merely be done for hedging purposes, which would indicate a large investor has opened a short position in the stock. Finally, if the stock should fall through a technical support level at $188, it could result in the shares falling further, perhaps back to roughly $175.

Despite some of the short-term risk, it seems the setup for Alibaba going into results is favorable and based on the charts and options betting, the odds appear to suggests the stock rises from here.

Join the more than 150 members of one of the fastest-growing services on SA Marketplace, Reading the Markets. Membership has surged by over 40%, just this year. We focus on using fundamentals, technical, and options market analysis to search for a clue on the directions of markets, sectors, and stocks. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.