InterContinental Hotels Group: An Opportunity To Jump In

As we analyze the lodging industry, we believe that the analysis for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) increasingly becomes not only fundamental, but also technical. At present, we see IHG shares trading about 30% above its March lows, but still shy off the ~$71 high. With current expectations incorporating gradual reopening of the economy state-by-state, and, as a direct consequence, - gradual increase in hotel occupancy rates - we believe that a relative bottom in the stock has been reached. Therefore, even if further pressures unfold in the coming days and weeks, we do expect an upward trajectory that should establish at least a 20% upside, possibly higher.

Below we discuss what it takes to accomplish this upside and provide our valuation.

About the Company:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company that franchises its brands to third-parties. It has a truly global outreach, with the following geographic segments: The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China. Among its brands are InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels. These are all obviously famous brands, which make InterContinental one of the most sought after franchises in the world.

The summary chart below from 2019 is helpful in understanding the company's business model, as well as its core financials.

Source: Company documents

Key Reasons for Bullish Thesis:

The China presence may be an obsolete headwind by now: In our view, too much was made of IHG's presence in China (about 6% in Greater China and 9% in Central: see chart above). When COVID-19 broke out in China in January, the markets were looking for "boogeymen" to dump stocks with China exposure and IHG presented one of the best opportunities in the hotel industry. However, it should be noted that by mid-March things were back to normal in China and geographic composition no longer mattered as much, since virus was essentially in every major geography.

Expect margin expansion by 20-45 bps: This is actually quite exceptional for the lodging industry in this economic climate but we do expect a margin expansion, in line with 20198-2019 expansion, when margin rose by 80 bps from 53.3% to 54.1%. For 2020, we see the margin expanding anywhere between 20 and 45 bps, mainly because top line pressures are strongly offset by the temporary SG&A cuts. We believe that the company should still be able to execute on the following deliverables: 1) continuation of strong cost and efficiency focus; 2) leverage of systems infrastructure to drive economies of scale; 3) provision of procurement solutions to help lower owner cost of sale; and 4) operational efficiencies through greater application of technology.

Stable free cash flows: We estimate at least $520 MM in free cash flows for 2020, which will be a fairly flat performance on a Y/Y basis, but still remarkable, given the 2020 pressures. Interestingly enough, we do not anticipate either new deals or incremental buybacks. Rather, we believe it would be prudent for management to wait and see, as the company hoards FCF toward 2021 and makes investments in the future, when the coast is clear.

Don't underestimate System Revenue: This business generated $1.23 billion in 2018 and $1.37 billion in 2020, and is on course to top $1.4 billion in 2020, as it's not impacted by coronavirus concerns as much. Mid-single-digit Y/Y revenue growth rate is a safe assumption for this vertical.

Luxury brands to follow the V-curve: As we stated in our prior notes, we are not big believers in specific curves, however, for luxury hotel brands, which are driven by wealthy clients and corporations, the V-curve becomes relevant. Therefore, whatever business is lost in the January-May timeframe around the world - is likely to be recouped in the second half of the year.

Crowne Plaza is likely to stand out: One of the most prominent IHG brands, we see this segment as potentially delivering double-digit revenue growth in the second half of 2020, particularly in Europe and select US cities. We also see more than 60% of the revenue as corporate and/or event-driven.

Holiday Inn Express to be in the auto-pilot mode: After being one of the top performers in 2019, we see Holiday Inn Express as outperforming Holiday Inn business and generating low-mid-single digit revenue in 2020 overall. We note that this business is fairly stable from year-to-year, essentially on an auto-pilot.

Valuation:

Instead of providing a traditional valuation, based on fundamental analysis, we will actually give a more technical one. We believe that the tailwinds below will have IHG shares revisit their 50-day moving average of $58 in the next 3-6 months, though possibly even sooner. This should provide a strong upside from the closing price of ~$43 (On May 4th). Further, we note that even if the 50-day MA is not crossed, we still could very well see the stock hover in the low-mid $50's, approaching that critical technical mark. This in itself should still position Intercontinental as a comfortable Buy.

Risks to Our Thesis:

1) Coronavirus headwinds may become more pronounced, causing the economy to deteriorate faster than expected.

2) Pricing pressures from competitor may continue to mount.

3) Technology and cybersecurity risks create new headaches for management.

