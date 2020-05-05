InterContinental Hotels Group: An Opportunity To Jump In
About: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
by: Alexander Veytsman
Summary
We expect top line revenue traction to resume in the second half of the year, driven by corporate and/or event bookings.
There are stable free cash flows, but don't expect much on buybacks or new deals.
Last but not least, we expect margin expansion of 20-45 bps in 2020.
As we analyze the lodging industry, we believe that the analysis for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) increasingly becomes not only fundamental, but also technical. At present, we see IHG shares trading about 30%