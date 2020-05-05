JRS: Attractive Valuation But There Are Risks In This Environment

The distribution was just declared for the quarter and was maintained, though we could see cuts in the future.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) is currently trading at an attractive level. The discount sits at 16.16%. This can be compared with the fund's 1-year average discount of 7.26%. Even further adding to the attractiveness is the 5-year average discount of -6.02%. The current trading level is good for a 1-year z-score of -2.75. On those metrics, JRS is one of the best values in our portfolios at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Currently held in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

However, this could possibly be for good reason when considering the risks. The portfolio consists of exposure to office and retail REITs. That makes up almost 40% of the fund's portfolio. As the COVID-19 crisis continues around the globe, these types of holdings could be in for some pain. Although, this could also be opening an opportunity for more speculative buyers too. Since the valuation is at such attractive levels, those that are either a bit more speculative or more of a long-term investor may find starting a position attractive at this time.

The fund's investment objective is "high current income and capital appreciation."

It tends to achieve this objective by investing "primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the fund's managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade (Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's or Fitch.)"

The mandate of having higher quality holdings should help even in an extended period of crisis. Though, we can't say for sure that they will be completely spared - even in the higher-quality names that they invest in. That's why I would like to reiterate that its current portfolio mix is more for a longer-term investor. I would also like to personally see them lower their exposure to retail.

JRS utilizes leverage through debt borrowings. Currently, they have $74 million in borrowings with an average lever cost of 1.60%. This is extremely cheap and is a function of the current interest rate environment. They had at the end of February approximately $131 million in outstanding borrowings. When the March decline kicked in it only made sense to deleverage a bit. The fund currently has almost $300 million in total managed assets - putting their leverage to 24.80%.

The fund's management fees and expenses come out to 1.31%. When we include leverage expenses we arrive at a total of 2.35% in total expense ratio.

Performance

When last covering JRS I was impressed with its current portfolio. Generally, we would anticipate a portfolio of REITs to remain relatively defensive, all things considered with the cash flows. However, this event that saw the global economy flip a switch to completely off - well, that changed all of that. Now we shouldn't expect for the economy to return to any kind of normalcy for, at absolute minimum, months. Even if retail malls and offices do open back up for business, there is a good chance that a portion of the population will remain quite hesitant to go out and about.

With that in mind, this has significantly put a damper on the REIT space as they will struggle to make rent payments. Not to mention the very real possibility of seeing the bankruptcies of many retailers accelerate even faster than recent history.

That's primarily why I put hesitation in running out and buying the fund hand over fist. Though see it as an opportunity for more of a speculative or long-term play.





As we can see, the discount has truly opened up to an attractive level, for the reasons stated above.

In fact, the current pricing levels that JRS is showing right now, hasn't been this low since the GFC of 2008/09. Truly a reflection of the underlying concerns of the fund and as well as the discount level.





On a YTD basis, the fund is down quite considerably. Again, a reflection of the fund's underlying holdings.





Distribution

The fund currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.19. This was recently maintained on March 3rd, 2020. This could help explain why the fund did not cut its distribution. This was before we really saw the lows of where we were going on March 23rd, for the broader market.

The current distribution rate comes out to 10.60%. On a NAV basis, this works out to 9.13%. Of course, we have witnessed a significant rebound from those March lows. That has helped significantly ease what could have been a massive cut. Although I do suspect that we may see a trimming in the future announcement. The positive we have here is that they announce quarterly, so we still have approximately 2 months before they announce again. We should gain greater clarity about the situation at that time.

Over the history of the fund, we have seen that they aren't afraid to adjust the distribution as needed. They were one of the funds to take 'advantage' of the switch from monthly payout to quarterly during the GFC. Several funds have since reverted back to a monthly payment since that time, JRS has decided not to. As an income investor, a monthly distribution is appreciated. However, the quarterly pay can also allow the fund's underlying assets to recover between payments.

For the last two years, a healthy portion of their distribution was classified as long-term capital gains. For those that hold JRS in a taxable account, this can be beneficial for a lower tax obligation. In 2018, we see the fund did have to resort to some destructive ROC. This looks like it was addressed by a lower rate starting mid-year 2018. Then again at the beginning of 2019, there was a slight trim to the current $0.19 rate.

Holdings

JRS last reported that they hold 45.2% in common stock and 53.5% in preferred securities. This was a shift from the fund's higher allocation to common stocks previously. They last reported a mix of 53% common stock and 43.3% preferred securities.

As previously mentioned, they will hold at least 75% rated as investment-grade - this would be their preferred security holdings. In the report they have the following:

As we can see, about 58% is in A or BBB rated preferred stock. With the previously mentioned at least 75% rated as investment-grade - it would appear they are also counting some of those not rated as being investment-grade. Remember, if a position is "not rated" it doesn't mean it is junk. The offering just might be on the smaller side and they do not want to spend the money to be rated by one of the organizations.

The other shift that we saw in JRS's portfolio is that exposure to retail and office REITs has gone down.

This was a function of shifting portfolio and the fact that the assets have simply just depreciated more than the other sectors. It really is no secret the struggles that retail investments face going forward. The longer the global shut down, the more harm that will come to the space that was already struggling in the first place. A benefit is the higher credit quality of their holdings, but that can only go so far.

Here we can see that Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) is still in the fund's top ten holdings. However, another retail REIT, Site Centers Corp (SITC) has since dropped out. However, looking at their full holdings list, it is still included in there. It was merely the drop in value that made the position go from a previous 3.5% allocation to below the 2.7% that is shown on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). FRT is another shopping center operator as well. So there has been pain there.

Although, it should be noted that in the case of TCO and SITC, it is their preferred holdings only. For FRT, they hold their preferred stock and common shares. This does make the positions relatively better positioned for the current environment of struggling. The added protection of the preferred securities might make investors a bit more confident in the chances of getting their capital returned.

TCO is also being acquired by Simon Property Group's (SPG). This is anticipated to close in July. The deal was struck in early February too. Indicating that TCO was very lucky to get a bid and wasn't particularly good timing for SPG. If the deal does go through, what we will also see is the redemption of the preferred holdings on TCO gets redeemed at liquidation preference of $25. This is substantially higher than where they are trading at for the moment. This should be positive for JRS - should the deal go through as expected.

Of course, the risk here would be if SPG backs out of the deal or attempts to alter it. That's the main risk to these preferred positions that relate to JRS.

Conclusion

JRS is at a significant discount and is worth taking a look at current levels. The other side of this is the significant risks to its underlying holdings at this time. The higher allocation to retail REITs and office REITs while the COVID-19 crisis continues is not something to ignore. Those looking for a long-term position or a more speculative position could consider making purchases at these levels. However, the pain will only grow for this type of exposure the longer the economy remains shut down.

The fund had recently just maintained its same quarterly $0.19 per share distribution. That was earlier in March, had the fund announced later in March after seeing the true downside we were about to experience, it could have been a different story. I believe that we could very well see a distribution cut in the next announcement. Although, as a quarterly payer they have around 2 months before making that call. At that time we should have greater clarity.

