Wells Fargo's Credit Challenges Are Manageable, But Slow The Recovery Story

Wells Fargo looks cheaper than its peer group, which is fair, but the degree of undervaluation makes this a name to consider for the recovery and beyond.

Wells Fargo is bulking up its reserves, and will likely need to do so in future quarters, but the overall credit/capital situation looks quite manageable.

Wells Fargo (WFC) had enough challenges on its plate already, most of which were due to its own past actions, and the Covid-19 outbreak and recession certainly won’t help the situation. While I see no meaningful threat to Wells Fargo’s capital from the coming increase in bad debts, nor much threat to its ability to return capital to shareholders, it will push out meaningful improvements in pre-provision profit growth.

Wells Fargo has looked undervalued for a while, and today is no exception. While some investors may believe that the company’s retail banking scandals have permanently impaired the bank’s competitiveness, I see little evidence of that and this Covid-19 outbreak may well accelerate digital banking adoption – putting large banks like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo even further ahead of smaller banks. Investors are still spoiled for choice among undervalued banks, and Wells Fargo isn’t my favorite, but the valuation is nevertheless appealing for long-term investors.

Familiar Themes

With the U.S. bank reporting cycle basically over (apart from smaller banks), it’s pretty safe to say that Wells Fargo’s first quarter report was pretty typical for the group – better than expected net interest income, weaker fee income, better expenses, and vastly higher provisioning as the bank made significant additions to its reserves. On a pre-provision basis, Wells Fargo came up just a little shy (about $0.01/share).

Operating revenue fell 8% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter in the first quarter, with underwhelming growth in both net interest income and fee income. NII fell 8% yoy and rose 1% qoq, with net interest margin down 33bp yoy and up 5bp qoq, while core fee income fell about 7% year over year and 8% quarter over quarter. Within that, trust and investment income was flat sequentially, while service charge income declined 5% and card fees declined 13%.

Adjusted expenses fell about 1% yoy and qoq, with the bank doing a bit better than expected on this line-item. Core pre-provision profits declined more than 20% yoy, though, and about 8% qoq. It’s also worth noting again that not all analysts make the same adjustments and have the same definition of “core” income statement items; I’ve seen sell-side calculations of pre-provision profits for Wells Fargo in Q1 range from $4.2 billion to $5.5 billion. Tangible book value per share declined 2% sequentially.

The Covid-19 Recession May Not Reach “Severely Adverse” Levels, But More Reserves Will Likely Be Needed

Provisioning and reserve-building has been the major focus of analysts and investors this reporting cycle, and with good reason. While the credit cycle was already starting to roll over, what had been a pretty gentle cycle is going to get considerably harsher over the next year or two as the recession leads to a spike in charge-offs.

For its part, Wells Fargo added about $3.1 billion to its reserves, bringing its reserves to a little more than 1.1% of loans. Compared to the 2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario estimate of 3.8% net loan losses, Wells Fargo isn’t as well-reserved as peers like Bank of America, Citi (C), JPMorgan, PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB), with only a little more than 20% of its severely adverse losses covered now by reserves versus a wider peer group average close to 33% and that select group average of almost 40%.

I believe that Wells Fargo will likely look to boost reserves to around 1.4% to 1.5% of loans, meaning more reserve-building is extremely likely over the next couple of quarters. While a reserve level of 1.5% would still be well below that severely adverse case, that scenario didn’t take into account the significant government stimulus efforts we’re already seeing, and the loan mix has changed some. To that end, while Wells Fargo’s baseline economic assumptions are actually more conservative than many banks (more of an “L-shaped” recovery with minimal improvement in 2021), management believes actual loan losses won’t reach those levels assumed in the DFAST analysis.

I’d also note that the bank is taking relatively prudent measures with respect to credit. The bank is offering similar forbearance terms to its peers, but is also limiting its risk in areas like energy lending. Wells Fargo’s energy book is quite modest compared to banks like Comerica (CMA) and even peers like JPMorgan, but the bank has nevertheless cut the base for lending on reserves to clients like Oasis (OAS) and SM Energy (SM).

The Outlook

The Covid-19 recession is certainly going to hurt Wells Fargo’s near-term earnings potential; meaningful pre-provision income growth is probably off the table until 2021, but I do expect reacceleration in 2022. Looking at longer-term perspective, I believe this downturn could help the larger banks separate themselves even further the pack. I haven’t seen a lot of good data yet on how stay-at-home orders and the like have impacted digital banking, but I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a significant upswing in digital banking utilization, and I expect that once many customers get used to it, they’ll ultimately prefer it. While smaller banks aren’t locked out of this (they can use external providers like Fidelity National (FIS)), I believe the mega-banks, with their huge IT budgets, will always be a few steps ahead.

As far as my model goes, there’s an unusually high level of uncertainty now, and that covers not only loan growth, spreads, and charge-offs, but also the level of capital return banks like Wells Fargo will be able to maintain over the next three to five years. I think Wells Fargo will maintain robust returns, but that those returns will decline as a percentage of income over the next five or so years.

I’m looking for far less core earnings over the next couple of years, but I do believe there will be a significant recovery in 2022 and beyond, allowing Wells Fargo to generate around 1% to 2% annualized core earnings growth over the next five years and around 3% over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Discounted core earnings suggest Wells Fargo is substantially undervalued, but that’s not surprising given the sector. In peer terms, Wells Fargo looks a little more undervalued than U.S. Bancorp, basically on par with Regions (RF), and less undervalued than Bank of America or PNC. Considering relative risks and so on, Wells isn’t my favorite name, but there is enough undervaluation here to make a case that it’s worth owning for the 2021/2022 recovery, though for the time being these stocks are really just leveraged bets on sentiment around the economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.