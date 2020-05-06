Coca-Cola Consolidated: A Great Company At A Good Price

COKE has both a strong balance sheet and also is likely to be less impacted by the current economic challenges that other companies will face.

One thing that people don’t understand… cola has no taste memory. You can drink one of these at 9 o’clock, 11 o’clock, 5 o’clock…You can’t do that with cream soda, root beer, orange, grape… You get sick of them after a while… There is no taste memory to cola. – Warren Buffett

Stock selection in current market conditions has become extremely difficult. Primarily, you need to know whether the stock is going to survive during this unprecedented time. As written previously, there are two key questions:

Can it weather the storm?

How badly is it going to be affected?

A company’s balance sheet is a good way to evaluate it on the first question. Companies with strong balance sheets are likely to survive, while those with weak balance sheets are at high risk of going under.

This brings us to Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE). It's the US bottler of Coca-Cola products and makes, distributes and sells them across the country. Coca-Cola’s flagship product is recognizable across the world and its various other products are staples at most supermarkets.

Despite strong 2019 numbers announced on Feb. 25, investors were not impressed, and the stock fell by 26% over the next three days. Since then, and despite Black Monday, the stock price has staged a mild comeback, with the price up 15% since the Feb. 28 low.

Based on the above, is this bottler a stock to pick in the current market environment. Let’s turn to the first question: Does it have a strong balance sheet? In terms of current assets to current liabilities, it looks to be in a strong position, current assets are at $830 million, while current liabilities are at $622 million. This picture is less rosy if one strips out inventory, which, in this environment, may not be sold. Current assets-less inventory amounts to $575 million. While one would prefer at least a 1:1 ratio, this ratio of 0.92:1 is fairly close. This suggests that the company should be able to weather this storm.

The second question is how badly will COKE be affected. While the US is under various degrees of lockdown, all states allow consumers to buy certain goods from shops. Some of these goods are Coke (KO) products, which COKE bottles and is their source of revenue (while KO manufactures and markets Coke products). As sales of Coke products are unlikely to be majorly affected by the current lockdowns in the US, COKE will be bottling almost as many goods as they normally would and, therefore, their revenues would be almost unaffected. In some sense, COKE could be considered a recession-resistant stock.

Outside of the current climate, COKE is often considered a dividend stock. The company has consistently paid out a dividend of $0.25 a quarter for many years, without any raises. As such, the dividend yield has been decreasing through time.

Finally, we turn to technical analysis to see if this is a good buying opportunity.

From the above, you can see that the stock has broken through its short-term moving average, while there is no signal from the RSI. While, even in a normal market, timing the bottom perfectly is a close to impossible task, based on the stocks breakthrough of its short term SMA, one can expect short-term gains, while, due to the business’ fundamental strength, long-term price appreciation is expected.

