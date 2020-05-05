NCR Earnings - Short-Term Ugly, Long-Term Opportunity

Even in my bear case for the business in FY2020, I continue to see a significant upside opportunity for NCR. The risk/reward looks asymmetrically positive, and I'd be buying on any weakness.

Management are focused on managing cash flows, and I believe that FCF can remain slightly positive in FY2020 while liquidity and debt ratios will be well within requirements.

There is no visibility into earnings and revenues for FY2020. I now believe revenues may hold up better than feared, but margins could prove more disappointing.

NCR reported a challenging set of 1Q20 earnings, impacted by the Nashville tornado as well as some early signs of impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCR (NCR) reported 1Q20 earnings, which were more or less in line with what the market was expecting. More importantly, it gave investors a glimpse into the impact of the global pandemic on the company's fundamentals, with both good and bad news.

With enough quarterly data available now in terms of the new reportable segments (customer verticals: Banking, Retail and Hospitality), I have taken the opportunity to build out my model in more detail and believe it shows some interesting insight into how FY2020 might play out.

I now believe that revenues might not hit my worst-case expectations of $5.5 billion in FY2020, as explored in my recent article "NCR - Assessing The Downside" and may actually do considerably better at around $6.2 billion - roughly in the middle of the current consensus range. However, I believe EBITDA margins may do much worse and end up in the ballpark of my worst case, around $870 million. I will walk through my thinking in this report.

Nonetheless, even in this event with earnings approaching the lower-end of the consensus range for the year and FCF only modestly positive, I arrive at limited downside coupled with significant upside over the next few years. NCR has fast become one of my favourite, eclectic, and, no doubt, controversial asymmetric investment opportunities for a 3-5 year holding period.

Banking

NCR's Banking segment grew revenues 3% on a constant currency basis in the quarter, with ATM revenues declining 5% and Software & Services growing a healthy 6.6%. Operating income expanded from last year's $95 million to $103 million this quarter, a margin of 13.5% that expanded nearly 100bp y/y.

Source: corporate 1Q20 earnings presentation

I had been anticipating ATM revenue declines as the growth rate normalises from the Windows 10 upgrade cycle, which drove 33% growth last year. This quarter's 5% decline y/y is not a surprise as a result. However, management called out "COVID-19 border closures and logistical delays" as the cause for much of this decline. In many ways, I'm surprised the revenue declines in ATM were not bigger.

The solid growth in Software and Services was another nice surprise for me. Recall from management's COVID-19 presentation that ATM Break Fix Services are 37% of the Banking segment revenues, and this business was expected to have only a "minimal impact". This certainly seems to be the case based on early reads into April. I quote the CEO from the earnings call:

Overall our ATM break/fix services, which represents the largest percentage of banking segment revenue remains solid, driven by the maintenance backlog both from our 2019 ATM sales and from large customer service contract wins last year. However, there can be no assurance that such operations will not be impacted in the future. While a limited amount of our order activity pushed at the end of the first quarter, overall orders remained solid in the quarter with minimal cancellations.

Furthermore, momentum in the Digital Banking business, 11% of Banking revenues in 2019, continues to build. This business signed another 8 customers in the quarter, and it is clear too that banks need to embrace more digital banking services in order to future-proof their businesses longer term.

While management did not provide any growth figures for each of these sub-segments, if I assume 3% growth from ATM Break Fix Services and flat growth from Software and Services, then the implied growth from Digital Banking would be around 15-16%. This seems plausible to me.

On the margin side, it is no surprise that margins expanded nearly 100bp y/y given the mix of lower-margin ATM hardware revenues dropped 250bp to 28.6% of the business. Given my expectation for hardware sales to fall more precipitously for the remainder of 2020, I had assumed that Banking margins would continue expanding nicely. However, after digging into the detail a bit more, I fear I was wrong.

To begin with, comparisons for Banking margins are tough in the last 3 months of 2020. Margins in 2Q19 through 4Q19 hit 14.9%, 15.5%, and 15.3% respectively. Mix played a part in this, though it should be noted that ATM hardware margins were improving as per management's strategy. My estimates are that hardware spent most of 2018 with EBIT losses, but swung to a decent margin in the final 3 quarters of 2019 in the 8-10% range.

My estimates for 2Q20, however, are for ATM hardware margins in Banking to swing back to nearly 0% versus a margin of 7-8% last year. Even with an assumed 25% decline in ATM revenues in 2Q20, therefore, the overall Banking EBIT margin still declines y/y from 14.9% to 13.6%. I see a similar effect in 3Q20, though margins expand sequentially again for Banking, while 4Q20 offers a modest y/y increase in margin.

The result is that, in FY2020, I see Banking revenues declining 4.5% while margins contract a modest 23bp to 14.4%. I had thought margins could expand.

Longer term, I see a hardware rebound in 2021, followed by flat growth in 2022 and modest declines thereafter. On the Software and Services side, I see a resumption of growth around 3% from 2021 onwards, resulting in Banking revenue growth of 7% in 2021, before decelerating to 1-2% for the next few years to 2024. I believe margins can rise gradually to just above 15%.

This projection excludes benefits from acquisitions and payments, which I will revisit later in the report.

Retail

Retail results are where the worries start to show. Revenues declined 7% on a constant currency basis, with hardware sales of self-checkout (SCO) units suffering in particular. While the company does not break out hardware sales by segment, the non-Banking hardware sales were down 29% y/y, so presumably, the sales to Retail customers within that was down somewhere in the 20% range. The company suffered push-outs of service implementations, in part due to the uncertainty and also due to the extremely high customer traffic at food & drug and mass merchandise retailers, making it nigh on impossible to install or upgrade new equipment. The Nashville tornado also made things worse, clouding visibility further.

The margin of 1.1% was clearly very disappointing for the segment but reflects the push-outs and declines in volumes for some other customer segments. For the previous 8 quarters, EBIT margins for this segment had been in the 5-8% range.

source: corporate 1Q20 earnings presentation

Interestingly, for the last several quarters, the sequential incremental EBIT margin for this segment has been around 25%, which gives me a reasonable way to look at the margin outlook for the remainder of the year based on my sales growth assumptions.

Food & Drug, Mass Merchandise, Convenience and Fuel retailers together accounted for about 80% of total revenues in 2019. Management expect these customer segments to remain resilient through the crisis, though near-term push-outs in the Food & Drug and Mass Merchandise customers from the overwhelming demand will impact installations in 1H20. If I assume that the latter customers grew -3% in 1Q20 and Convenience and Fuel -5%, then we can back out an approximate 20% decline in Department Stores and Specialty Retail, and perhaps 30-40% declines for small and medium businesses. The latter 2 segments are where the majority of the significant pain will be felt in the Retail business.

Extending these shorter-term declines through 2Q20, with recovery coming gradually through 2H2020, I believe we will see y/y revenue declines for the Retail segment of -19.5% in 2Q20, -13.9% in 3Q20, and -9.5% in 4Q10. Revenues will trough in 2Q20, before improving sequentially.

FY2020 estimates fall out at revenue growth of -12.5%, with a greater than 30% decline in Department Stores and Specialty Retail, and a near 60% decline in small and medium businesses. These are big numbers but so is the scale of economic collapse we are witnessing today.

The margin is where things can get painful in this smaller segment. Based on recent sequential incremental margins, I think it quite feasible that EBIT margins will swing to a low of -9.4% before recovering, slowly, back to profit in 4Q20. To this end, I have the Retail segment generating margins of 2.1% in FY2020, down from 6.5% in 2019. Much of this decline is due to hardware losses escalating. I will touch on this more after reviewing the Hospitality segment.

But in similar fashion to Banking, I expect a decent rebound in 2021 as global economies come back to life. I'm not anticipating revenues reaching 2019 levels until 2022, but they can retrace a decent amount of the lost ground in my view. I am assuming longer-term segment growth of around 4% with margins expanding to around 8% by FY2024.

Hospitality

This is the segment where things will get really, really ugly. Even in 1Q20, Hospitality revenues declined 12% on a constant currency basis, with EBIT swinging to a loss. This segment was already in investment phase, which will have compounded the headwinds. But the combination of the pandemic and the Nashville tornado really took its toll.

Source: corporate 1Q20 earnings presentation

Most of this business is with Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), 58% of 2019 revenues. These customers have not seen a drop in demand through the crisis - serving customers through drive-thrus and deliveries - though there must be some impact coming as in some countries these restaurants have been shut completely. Management actually see more impact from a halt to new store openings and remodels than actual closures, however.

The other segments - small and medium businesses, table service restaurants, and the travel and entertainment sector - will all suffer greatly, and are already doing so. If I assume that the QSR vertical suffered a 5% decline in 2Q20, then it fits to assume a 20% decline in small and medium business revenues, 10% for table service restaurants, and 56% for travel and entertainment. Extending these trends out through 2Q20, again with a gradual recovery in 2H20, I get to FY2020 revenue growth of -16.5% for this group.

Approaching the margin in a similar way to the Retail segment, I end up with a similar trend in operating margins for Hospitality, with a subsequent return to profits in 4Q20. For FY2020, however, I believe this business could sit on a -3.3% EBIT margin.

Once again, I am assuming a gradual return to normality but feel that the recovery could be slower in Hospitality as I am rather more concerned about the recovery in travel and entertainment. In that vein, I don't have segment revenues or margins reaching 2019 levels until 2024. Hopefully, this proves to be too conservative.

Modelling by Revenue Line

What is particularly interesting to me is how these assumptions square up with the OLD method of reporting by revenue line: software, services, and hardware. The company is undergoing a business model transition, so I believe it is important to keep tabs on this way of modelling the business. The tricky bit is, however, that the company no longer provides a breakdown of profitability by these line items.

Software revenues grew 3% in constant currency during 1Q20. This is a deceleration from the last couple of quarters of 6-7% growth. The challenge is how to tease out the negative effects of the transition to subscription revenues from perpetual licenses. Management identified a shift of $14 million from perpetual to recurring, impacting growth by 300bp. If I assume that such a shift represents a conversion from up-front revenue to 3 years of subscription, the $14 million headwind would equate to ~$15.3 million of gross quarterly revenue that would otherwise have been booked. In other words, just over 3% of last year's revenues has shifted to a recurring model.

Now previously, the CFO had indicated FY2020 would see a full-year headwind of $100-120 million to software revenue from a shift to recurring revenues, equating to a gross $150-180 million of revenues converting from perpetual licenses (based on my 3-year assumption). As such, this quarter's shift looks much smaller than I would have expected. This could be thanks to management efforts to slow down the shift during this crisis or more likely that they were anticipating the shift to accelerate through the year.

As such, I am going to continue assuming ~12% of 2019 perpetual license revenues convert to recurring in 2020, resulting in a headwind to revenue growth in line with management's original expectation.

For FY2020, I end up with software revenue growth of -1.5%, ex-currency impacts, which implies flattish demand for software on a like-for-like basis after adjusting for the model shift. For FY2021, I am assuming a rebound in underlying demand to 4.8% before normalising in the 7% range thereafter. The headwind from the model shift in my assumptions falls from $111 million in 2020 to $54 million in 2021, before becoming a tailwind thereafter. I have assumed that by FY2024, 60% of the software model from 2019 has transitioned to recurring revenues. I believe this is a reasonable assumption as not all the business is likely to shift, and management are keen to manage the impacts to overall growth.

To this end, the impacts to margin are negative in 2020 and 2021, to the tune of 245bp and 105bp respectively. But once the headwinds become tailwinds, I see margins expanding at a 60bp pace from 2022 to 2024.

Services should be more straightforward and steady, even through this crisis. Growth in 1Q20 was very strong at 10%, helped by an acquisition. But I am assuming only 2% growth through the remainder of FY2020 to account for potential revenue impacts from the pandemic. Thereafter, I'm comfortable assuming a 3-4% organic growth rate with a relatively steady margin of 13-14%.

The implications of these assumptions to Hardware are the most interesting to me. I think the Hardware business lost around $60 million in EBIT in 2019, an improvement from the previous year's $125 million loss, helped by the upgrade cycle that drove 20% revenue growth and improving operations in the supply chain. However, this year, we will see growth normalise and it will be impacted by COVID-19 border and logistics issues, with particularly pain on the non-Banking side.

I believe hardware revenues could fall 25% this year in total, before rebounding a similar amount in 2021 and then continuing at a decelerating, flattish pace thereafter. At the same time, my numbers are suggesting a significant loss of $236 million for the year, driven by the substantial declines seen in the SCO and point-of-sale (POS) markets - resulting in major operating deleverage. With the slow recovery in Hospitality, I've left the business operating at a -2-3% margin from 2022 onward after bouncing back from a -13.6% margin in 2020.

My assumptions on Hardware seem harsh, as I would fully expect the management team to respond in kind. However, for the sake of conservatism, I will keep them as they are.

Consolidated Financials

On a consolidated basis, therefore, NCR reported 1Q20 revenue growth of -0.7% on a currency neutral basis, while core segment EBIT dropped a substantial 29% on the back of a 265bp contraction in margins. EBITDA of $188 million was down 14% from last year.

Management quantified the impact of both Nashville and the pandemic at $20-25 million, with $75-80 million impact on the revenue line. Thus, a roughly 5% headwind to revenue growth carried a decremental margin of around 30%. That's high, and no doubt compounded by the sharp and sudden impacts to supply chain and logistics.

Presumably, some of the Nashville impacts will ease, but that will be more than offset by the continuing pandemic headwinds, and this is what I have tried to carry through my numbers through 2020. My revenue estimate for FY2020 is now $6.3 billion, down 9%, with EBITDA at $874 million, down 20%.

Net debt/ EBITDA ended the quarter at just above 3.1x, still well below the covenants at 4.75x. I have the business hitting 3.5x as the year progresses, which is still well within their covenant ranges. Leverage starts to fall again after 2020, reaching 2.2x by FY2024.

On the balance sheet, the rapid deterioration of the market resulted in a step up in DSOs, though working capital to sales ratios remained well on trend and actually fell y/y. Still, with a 12-day increase in DSOs, management saw fit to call this out as something they will be focusing on to ensure it does not get worse. In fact, they expect it to get better, if anything. However, this is important as if they FAIL to improve DSOs, NCR could see my current operating cash flow estimate for the year of $448 million fall by over $170 million. Given my FCF estimate currently stands at around $90 million, this is a less than desirable outcome.

For the quarter, FCF was -$18 million. This quarter is typically a negative FCF period for NCR due to the seasonality of the business, but it was encouraging to see an improvement from last year's -$81 million. This was despite higher CAPEX and speaks to the improvements management had been achieving in the past year, after a difficult 2018.

I see FCF for the year at $92 million, including $332 million of CAPEX which sits below management's former guidance range of $350-375 million. Management have already spoken about their focus on preserving cash, with curtailment of CAPEX as one of those levers.

I assume a CAPEX catch-up in 2021, but it then levels of around $360 million per year. As the business improves beyond 2020, I see FCF rising from $205 million in 2021 to nearly $576 million in FY2024. The estimate in FY2024 is predicated on an operating cash flow margin of 12.5%, still below the levels in 2016 so a target that I think can be achieved by this management team.

M&A, Capital Deployment and Payments

As reviewed in my previous report, and clearly messaged by management, the near-term focus is on surviving the crisis, managing cash flows, and preserving cash and liquidity.

source: corporate 1Q20 earnings presentation

At the end of the quarter, NCR had $1.2 billion of cash on hand. However, NCR also issued $400 million of debt after the quarter with an 8.125% coupon. This is expensive, yes, but needs must in these times and management want to have as liquid a balance sheet as possible as they enter this unprecedented crisis. I believe that even with my harsh scenarios, the company will have plenty of liquidity to see them through. In fact, I believe cash flows can remain around breakeven on a quarterly basis, which should mean the capital buffer remains untouched - ready for emergencies. Cash now stands at around $1.6 billion as they enter 2Q20.

With $600 million and $700 million of debt maturing in 2022 and 2023 respectively, I think the company is in good shape. Even if FCF is $0 for the next few years, NCR could pay down the debt and retain the revolver. And still, on the trough EBITDA for 2020, leverage ratios would be under the 4.75x covenant trigger tied to the revolving credit facility.

For the time being, management's goal of spending $300-400 million on acquisitions each year has been put on hold. The same applies to buybacks. I have assumed that business resumes as normal on this front from 2022 for both buybacks and acquisitions. My model credits growth with 100bp per year from acquisitions from 2022, while buybacks conservatively restrain the level of annual share dilution.

Finally, I have pushed out my anticipated revenue and margin benefits from the Payments opportunity. I am now expecting $17 million of incremental payments revenue in 2021, rising to $151 million by FY2024. This is based on approximately $105 billion of gross payment volume passing through NCR's platform, an 8% share for NCR as a merchant acquirer, and a 1.8% take rate. This represents a 2% lift to revenues in 2024 and adds 50-80bp of annual revenue growth to NCR as a whole.

Between the M&A and Payments tailwinds and the software transition headwinds, we can see that my core assumptions for the NCR business are not overly aggressive:

Growth Rates, FXN 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Revenues -7.6% +9.2% +4.6% +4.0% +4.1% Contribution from: Software transition -1.6% -0.9% 0.0% +0.8% +1.5% Payments 0.0% 0.3% 0.5% 0.5% 0.8% Acquisitions 0.1% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Underlying Core Revenues -6.0% +9.5% +2.9% +1.5% +0.6%

Source: own models and assumptions

Risks

Risks are clearly high.

If the pandemic were to last longer with a deeper economic impact than I have tried to model, then NCR's business will be under a lot more pressure. However, the importance of their business to the Banking sector, an industry that governments around the world cannot afford to let collapse, gives me confidence that there is a relatively resilient anchor to the business overall. However, the relatively high leverage ratio at NCR will nonetheless be a major headwind for the shares in such an environment.

In the more immediate future, we also need to watch closely how well management manage working capital. Performance on the accounts receivable side, particularly as it relates to their Retail and Hospitality customers, warrants a lot of attention as the potential cash flow impacts could prove problematic.

Furthermore, any company undergoing a significant change in management, culture and strategy has high execution risks at the best of times. Here we have a business trying to effect such a change during the most challenging economic conditions.

I have a lot of faith in this management team, but sometimes the variables can simply be too numerous to manage. I believe that this management team will succeed longer-term, but also expect the path of success to be volatile. This will naturally feed through to volatility in the share price.

Valuation

My estimates for NCR are now as follows:

FY Dec 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e Revenues 6,915 6,294 6,858 7,160 7,432 7,723 Growth 8.0% -9.0% 9.0% 4.4% 3.8% 3.9% EBITDA 1,091 874 1,054 1,151 1,294 1,427 Growth 7.2% -19.9% 20.6% 9.3% 12.4% 10.3% EBIT 758 530 710 803 889 981 Growth 10.2% -30.1% 33.9% 13.2% 10.7% 10.3% Net Income 423 200 340 437 529 613 Growth 6.5% -52.6% 69.8% 28.4% 21.1% 16.0% Shares, diluted 151 145 151 154 156 159 Growth 0.3% -4.0% 4.5% 2.0% 1.5% 1.4% Non-GAAP EPS 2.81 1.39 2.25 2.83 3.38 3.87 Growth 6.3% -50.7% 62.4% 25.9% 19.3% 14.3% BPS 8.78 9.07 10.03 9.89 10.14 10.74 Growth 171.0% 3.3% 10.6% -1.3% 2.5% 5.9% FCF 299 92 205 320 464 576 Growth 15.4% -69.2% 122.9% 56.1% 44.8% 24.2% FCF to EV 455 276 386 477 594 692 Growth 15.3% -39.5% 40.2% 23.3% 24.6% 16.5%

Source: own models and assumptions

As always, I approach valuation with a large emphasis on cash flows.

In terms of DCF, if I use a WACC of 9.2% and a long-term growth rate in FCF of 0%, I arrive at a target price in 2020 of $18, rising to ~$21 in 2021 and 2022. As such, even based on my pessimistic estimates through the crisis, I have limited downside.

With a 2% long-term growth rate my targets rise to ~$33, or more than 80% above current levels.

If I place NCR on a 10% FCF yield in 2024 and discount back at 10% per year, I get to $25 in 2020 and $27 in 2021. With a more risk-averse 15% discount rate I get as low as $20 in 2020.

Put the terminal FCF yield onto an attainable 7% and I'm arriving at upside to $39 or higher based on a 10% discount rate. That's upside of over 100% from here.

If the company were to achieve its goals, I believe the transformed business will be able to command a FCF yield of around 6%, which would lead to a target of ~$50 in the next couple of years.

As such, my targets remain $30-50 in the next couple of years, with downside limited to the current levels of $18-20. In the most pessimistic of scenarios, where sentiment in the market takes a marked turn for the worse, I think the shares could fall to 8-10x my trough 2020 earnings, or $11-14. But I think such weakness would be short-lived.

Conclusion

While 1Q20 was ugly, it was not inconsistent with what I was anticipating. 2Q20 will be worse, but I believe that the market is starting to price this risk into the shares with some efficiency.

My analysis suggests that there is risk to the stock of 0-40% in the short-term, with upside potential of 70-170% over the next 2 years or so. Most importantly, management have managed to preserve cash and build liquidity such that the most pessimistic scenarios are now more significantly de-risked.

I continue to like what management are planning for the business over the longer-term, and believe that the opportunity in the shares over such a horizon is asymmetrically positive.

Management clearly think so too. The CEO and Chairman bought $1 million and $800k of stock respectively in March, paying around $17-18.

NCR is a long-term buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.