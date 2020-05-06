DSP Group - Voice Interface Powerhouse - 40% Upside Potential

It has been a long time since I initially wrote up DSP Group (DSPG) on Seeking Alpha in March 2016 (see article here). The story has had some twists and turns but my original thesis still stands and has been borne out by many design wins for the company since that time. I think the company continues to be undervalued today and foresee a bright future for its products (and its stock).

DSP Group designs semiconductors that power voice functionality in a variety of consumer and business applications. Its original business was chips for cordless phones, an area it dominates but one that has been shrinking 15% per year over time as consumers have relied more on their smartphones for this functionality. This business has become a cash cow for the company, needing little investment but throwing off cash as it declines each year.

Home telephony is not totally dead for DSPG, however, as in recent years the company has championed a technology called ULE (Ultra Low Energy) that is used in home gateways and smart appliances in the home. These products are sold to service providers who then offer them to their end customers. DSPG has significantly penetrated this market, scoring wins with large customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, British Telecom, and Korea Telecom. ULE has some technical advantages, including lower power consumption, over competing technologies such as Zigbee and Z-Wave, which accounts for the company's success in this area. This is still a small business, with a <$20 million run rate, as penetration at each of these carriers is still relatively low, but growing.

The other consumer facing business DSPG is in is the voice user interface (VUI) business. These VUI chips allow products incorporating them to have functions such as voice-wake, which means the product is always listening for a voice command to turn it on. As this function is always on, it requires a very low power chip so it does not drain the battery excessively. DSP Group's chips are known for their low power consumption which makes them a favorite for engineers at potential customers. Another common function is far field voice pickup which allows the product to discern a voice command from far away. DSPG has been working with these algorithms for many years and has mastered their application in a low power way. The company just taped out a chip that incorporates artificial intelligence ("AI") which will have initial applications in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a function that allows you to cancel out external environmental noise to improve the listening experience. Apple incorporates this functionality in its Airpod Pros and competing manufacturers are working with DSP Group to add it, as well.

The end products for DSPG's VUI technology are varied. Originally, three years ago, the company focused on the mobile phone market and initially snared a win with Samsung for its S7 and Note models. This relationship quickly ramped up DSPG's revenue in this area to $15 million. Unfortunately Samsung designed out DSPG's chip when it opted to use a button to launch its Bixby voice activated helper instead of using voice wake functionality. Since then DSP has focused on winning a lot of smaller designs in tablets, remote controls, ear buds, and some lower volume phones, for a more diversified revenue stream. The company has been successful and now this business segment is bigger than it was with the Samsung revenue with a lot lower risk profile.

The company's final business is its Unified Communication (UC) business. Here it sells chips that go into business phones and headsets and enable voice functionality in those. This is a $50 million a year business for the company in about a $200 million overall market. The company's two traditional competitors here, Broadcom and Texas Instruments, are both slowly getting out of the market and DSPG has won the vast majority of important design wins here over the past three years. There is an opportunity for Covid-19 to help this business as some people working from home will order business-class phones and headsets to upgrade their home offices.

DSPG currently has a $400 million market cap with $128 million of net cash (32%) on the balance sheet. Looking at the valuation as a sum of the parts on 2021E revenues is as follows:

Net cash - $128 million

Cordless business - 1x sales of $34 million = $34 million

Growth businesses - 4x sales of $100 million = $400 million

Total = $562 million divided by 24.5 million shares = $22.80 per share or 40% upside from current levels

Risks to the thesis - Many of DSPG's chips end up in consumer devices so they are dependent on the ultimate sales of those devices. Covid-19 has obviously slowed the sales of many devices as retail stores are shut down. Consumer device lifecycles are also relatively short (1 year or so) so even if you are designed into one year's model you can be designed out of the next year's (like what happened to DSPG with the Samsung S7).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.