Summary

ServiceNow is one of the few stocks in the market trading near 52-week highs.

Shares have leaped ~20% since reporting Q1 results, despite ServiceNow's assertion that the company will bear the brunt of the coronavirus impact in Q2 and Q3.

ServiceNow cites that new business, renewal timing, and overall spending of existing customers in coronavirus-impacted industries are all big unknowns.

ServiceNow's current valuation at ~15x forward revenues virtually prices the stock for perfection, and is far above other software peers in the ~30% growth bucket.