ServiceNow: Priced For Perfection

ServiceNow's current valuation at ~15x forward revenues virtually prices the stock for perfection, and is far above other software peers in the ~30% growth bucket.

Shares have leaped ~20% since reporting Q1 results, despite ServiceNow's assertion that the company will bear the brunt of the coronavirus impact in Q2 and Q3.

Large-cap tech stocks, particularly those in the enterprise software sector, have been investors' chosen safe haven during this market rout, and ServiceNow (NOW) has been one of the big beneficiaries. Fresh off a leadership change that installed Bill McDermott, longtime boss of the much larger software company SAP (SAP), at the top of ServiceNow, the stock is now trading near 52-week highs as investors express confidence in the recently-released Q1 earnings results and in ServiceNow's ability to weather the coronavirus storm. Shares of ServiceNow have risen nearly 20% in the last week alone as investors cheered the quarterly earnings:

While ServiceNow has functioned well as a port in the storm over the past few months, we now have to question if the company's fundamentals can support its soaring valuation - especially as many other high-growth stocks in ServiceNow's caliber, such as Workday (WDAY), have seen their multiples compress since the correction began.

I've long been wary on ServiceNow due to its heady valuation multiples, and now it's even more concerning given that ServiceNow has echoed uncertainty for its growth trajectory this year. Stay on the sidelines here.

Growth holds up in Q1, but ServiceNow says Q2 and Q3 are unknowns

Let's start with some good news: for now, ServiceNow is still a growth champion. ServiceNow's Q1 results, shown in the table below, blasted past Wall Street's expectations.

Figure 1. ServiceNow 1Q20 results Source: ServiceNow 1Q20 earnings release

Total revenues grew 33% y/y to $1.05 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.01 billion (+28% y/y) by a solid five-point margin; subscription revenues, which investors watch even more closely, grew one point faster than total revenues at 34% y/y. The good news: ServiceNow, as of yet, has not seen any meaningful deceleration to Q4's exiting growth rate at 33% y/y in total revenues (35% y/y subscription).

At a high level, this makes sense - we wouldn't expect ServiceNow's core clientele to be among the types of functions that will be pressured by the coronavirus. To some extent, the reason why investors have backed away from other major software companies like Workday and Salesforce.com (CRM) is because their core users are more heavily impacted by the virus. Salespeople can't travel and new deal activity has slowed down, so CRM tools aren't getting as much usage, while wide layoffs and pressure to keep costs down may impact staffing in HR departments, hurting HCM products like Workday. On the other hand, ServiceNow's platform and workflow management tools are heavily oriented around IT teams, which if anything have become even more prominent with the rise of work-from-home.

This does not, however, absolve ServiceNow of coronavirus-related risks. In particular, the company noted that (obviously) new deals would be under pressure as ServiceNow's sales teams are forced to take a breather, while customers that would typically renew in the near term may choose to downsize their subscriptions or entirely defer their renewals.

And though ServiceNow has noted that sales performance through April has held up fine, CFO Gina Mastantuono noted on the Q4 earnings call that several of ServiceNow's clients in impacted industries (representing roughly one-fifth of ServiceNow's revenue base) may choose to rethink their spending:

Many of our customers are now operating in some very challenging circumstances. In response, companies, especially those in highly effective industries such as transportation, hospitality, retail may reevaluate how they’re spending their dollars [...] [these industries affect] approximately 20% of our business. The other 80% are industries that are less affected. Because of the potential short-term impacts to our business, we have made the following adjustments to our guidance methodology. First, our guidance assumes that the most significant headwinds will occur in Q2 and Q3. We’re also assuming these headwinds will ease and the economy will open more broadly by the end of the year. Second, we’ve increased the guidance range for subscription billings. This accounts for the increased uncertainty of new business, timing of renewals, and billing terms, particularly with customers in the highly affected industries."

The important takeaway here: ServiceNow is still uncertain about the overall impact of the coronavirus, believing that it will be mostly seen in Q2 and Q3 renewals, and its revenue visibility will be impacted this year.

Figure 2. ServiceNow guidance update Source: ServiceNow Q1 earnings deck

ServiceNow's updated guidance reflects this uncertainty. The company is pointing to a steep deceleration in Q2 subscription revenue growth to 27-28% y/y (representing six to seven points of sequential deceleration), and it has also reduced its full-year revenue guidance by ~$100 million and its full-year billings outlook by ~$180 million, about half of which is due to adverse FX changes and the remaining half due to bona fide demand uncertainty.

Growth aside, there's some good news on the profitability front - the company managed to improve pro forma gross margins by one point year-over-year and pro forma operating margins by three points, driven by continued efficiencies on the sales and marketing side. Free cash flow, meanwhile, grew 30% y/y to $408.6 million, a strong indicator at a time when many tech companies have had to reduce staffing in order to preserve cash (ServiceNow, meanwhile, has pledged not to lay off any employees at all in 2020).

Valuation seems to price in certain strength

There's no doubt that ServiceNow is a strong category-leading company that is delivering both strong growth and rich margins/cash flow - but the point here is, given that we're looking at growth slipping below 30% for the first time in the middle of this year, does ServiceNow still deserve its sky-high valuation multiples? Are expectations so high for this company that the stock will trip up later?

At present share prices around $355 (only about 1% away from ServiceNow's all-time peak notched in February), the company has a market cap of $67.63 billion. After we net out the $2.94 billion of cash and $701.3 million of debt on ServiceNow's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $65.39 billion.

As shown in the prior chart, ServiceNow's updated FY20 guidance now calls for $4.125-$4.145 billion in subscription revenue (+27% y/y); on a total basis, assuming the company's usual ~6% contribution from service revenues, midpoint total revenue is expected around $4.39 billion. This puts ServiceNow's current valuation at 14.9x EV/FY20 revenues.

Here's the problem: we have plenty of other software companies that are expected to grow somewhere in the high 20s/low 30s this year that are trading at far lower multiples. Some, like Workday (WDAY), we know will have slightly more adverse impacts from the coronavirus this year - but even so the widening of ServiceNow's valuation premium against this peer group is concerning.

ServiceNow's valuation - in some cases double some of these peers - seems to imply that investors believe the company will vastly outperform its estimates and see minimal deceleration this year. While ServiceNow does deserve some level of premium thanks to the company's strong balance sheet with >$2 billion net cash and strong ~40% FCF margins, ServiceNow will be hard-pressed to continue outperforming the broader stock market with its valuations already reaching an upper ceiling.

Key takeaways

I'm neutral, rather than fully bearish, on ServiceNow for the simple reason that the company's combination of 1) strong liquidity/cash flows, 2) superstar management team with Bill McDermott leading the helm, and a 3) product that isn't directly impacted by the coronavirus, will likely continue to make ServiceNow a safety hedge in the current market. At the same time, I don't think another rally in this stock (especially after a ~40% jump in the past month alone) is likely, given where ServiceNow's valuation stands amongst similarly-growing peers.

ServiceNow is currently priced for perfection, even though the company has signaled uncertainty around current customers' renewal trends in Q2 and Q3. I would prefer to err on the side of caution here.

