BlackLine: Turning The Profitability Corner

Given BlackLine's exposure to the finance/accounting departments in large companies, it's unlikely to see too much coronavirus-related turbulence.

BlackLine withdrew its full-year guidance and offered a bleak outlook for the second quarter that projects growth falling as far as 15-18% y/y, versus 29% y/y in Q1.

BlackLine (BL), a maker of financial accounting software that focuses on the period-end close process, has been one of my favorite SaaS stocks to ride out the current market storm. The company's recent investments into moving into upmarket clients, especially after announcing a product integration with SAP's (SAP) dominant ERP engine S/4HANA, will pay dividends amid the near-term catastrophe for smaller and less-liquid businesses. Recent years have seen BlackLine turn into a slower-growing, but far more profitable and more mature software company, and BlackLine offers investors the kind of safe, stable growth that makes for an attractive investment during the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Put off by BlackLine's decision to withdraw its full-year revenue guidance (which had previously called for 21% y/y growth) and guide to just 15-18% y/y growth in Q2, investors sent shares of BlackLine downward after the company reported Q1 results, ignoring the recent strong trends - particularly on the profitability side - that we've seen in BlackLine.

Still ~20% below all-time highs, I still see substantial opportunity to invest in BlackLine, especially given its nascent cash flow story. Stay long here and use any near-term dips to buy.

A growth conundrum: BlackLine's Q2 guidance is probably too conservative to be believed

BlackLine has offered up some frustratingly mixed signals on its growth trajectory. The good news: revenue growth soared in Q1, up 29% y/y to $82.6 million, quashing Wall Street's expectations of $79.5 million (+24% y/y) by a solid five-point margin. In a quarter where companies that typically beat earnings by a wide mile have missed, investors haven't taken these beats for granted. Perhaps more impressively, however, is the fact that BlackLine's revenue growth even accelerated two points relative to 27% y/y growth in Q4 - despite its original full-year forecast of decelerating to 21% y/y growth for the full year.

Figure 1. BlackLine 1Q20 results Source: BlackLine Q1 earnings release

That full-year outlook has been thrown out the window, and in its place, we have a Q2 guidance plan calling for $80-$82 million in revenue, or 15-18% higher than 2Q19 revenues of $69.7 million.

Figure 2. BlackLine guidance update Source: BlackLine Q1 earnings release

Here's the conundrum: is BlackLine's growth stable, as Q1 trends seem to suggest, or will there be a severe coronavirus impact on Q2?

I think the possibility of a hard hit to revenue in Q2 is highly unlikely, and BlackLine's deceleration forecast is a reflection of the company's historically conservative approach to guidance. There will be impacts, of course, due to the fact that BlackLine's salespeople are no longer able to travel to win new accounts and new deals will be delayed as companies ratchet back on new software implementations. However Marc Huffman, BlackLine's COO, seems to believe that these deals are postponed rather than fully lost. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Now I'd like to address the trends are sales leadership has seen in the market in the past several weeks. The biggest change as a result of COVID-19 is in the impact of company budgets. Prospects and customer still want to invest in modern account, some even more so in these challenging times, but they have less access to capital and are fighting for budget among a long list of other mission critical priorities. This is even more true for prospects and customers in impacted industries such as travel, hospitality, retail and oil and gas. We believe those deals have been delayed indefinitely and that new logo acquisition will be more challenged in this time. Historically large transformational deals have been significant drivers of our performance in previous quarters. Over the past two years this has been an area of strength for us as we’ve continued to grow our largest accounts with the addition of strategic products, as well as land, large new deals. In this current climate we have seen our large strategic deals get pushed and we expect that will continue as long as budgets are constrained."

Skeptics may point to BlackLine's low customer growth in Q1 (up only 32 customers on a net-new basis, or +1% y/y) as a signal that growth will certainly suffer. We do believe, however, that BlackLine will lean more on expansion revenues to derive revenue growth this year. Despite its slowdown in customer counts, BlackLine's overall user base of 272k is up 20% y/y (vs. 1Q19 users of 227k) - indicating consistent expansion in seats.

This is one of two main counterbalancing factors that make us more optimistic on BlackLine's growth trajectory this year. Dovetailing with its strong user base expansion, BlackLine maintains a strong net revenue expansion rate - 110% as of Q1, indicating the continued success of its "land and expand" model that provides expansion deals as a large source of revenue growth that offsets any weakness in new business.

The second counterweight is that BlackLine has more recently skewed toward large clients, and of all the types of employee headcount that are being impacted by the coronavirus, the finance departments that use BlackLine's products are minimally impacted. CRM companies can't say the same, because the salespeople who use their platform are currently grounded. Similarly, advertising/marketing software companies will be impacted by the reduction in ad budgets and marketing personnel. Point-of-sale software is out of commission as restaurants and retail are shut, and supply chain tools will see less use from factory closures. But the accounting process goes on, preventing BlackLine's recurring revenue base from too much disruption.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a few points of deceleration heading into Q2, but it's difficult to believe that BLackLine's growth would suddenly slip from near 30% into the mid-teens when the company's current install base is relatively insulated.

Profitability gains

The other point we want to make is that even if BlackLine's growth slows, it has so far done a fantastic job at exceeding breakeven operating profits and delivering cash flow - and these results, arguably, are far more important to investors amid the current jittery market.

Figure 3. Key BlackLine profit indicators Source: BlackLine Q1 earnings release

The above charts showcase BlackLine's key profitability trends. In particular, we note that the company's pro forma operating income has jumped to $3.8 million, representing a pro forma operating margin of 4.6%, 350bps better than 1.1% in the year-ago quarter. Unlike many other software companies that have charted years-long paths to profitability but struggled to get there, BlackLine is just beginning to turn the corner on profits. A large part of this margin expansion comes from efficiencies on the sales and marketing front, BlackLine's largest category of expenses, which has come down from 50% of revenue in 1Q19 to 48% this quarter.

Free cash flow, too, has benefited. So far, Q1 cash flows have multiplied ~7x to $4.9 million, amounting to an FCF margin of 6%. On top of $614 million in cash on its current balance sheet (against $390 million of convertible debt, making for a net cash position of $224 million), we have high confidence in BlackLine's liquidity to survive even an extended shutdown scenario.

Key takeaways and valuation

There's a lot to like about holding BlackLine throughout the coronavirus crisis, namely 1) its software is primarily used by finance/accounting departments that haven't seen tremendous disruption from the shutdowns, unlike other categories of software, and 2) nascent and growing operating/FCF margins clearly distinguish BlackLine from other high-growth software stocks that are still burning cash.

At present share prices around $57, BlackLine trades at a market cap of $3.22 billion; after netting off the $614.0 million of cash and $389.9 million of convertible debt on its balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $3.00 billion. If we assume that BlackLine can grow its trailing-twelve month revenues of $307.5 million at a 24% y/y growth pace (representing five points of deceleration to Q1's growth rate of 29% y/y), we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $381.3 million and a resulting valuation of 7.9x EV/FY20 revenues. Several other SaaS comps in the ~20-30% growth range such as Appian (APPN) and Bill.com, meanwhile, trade at or near double-digit valuation multiples.

Of course, there's the possibility that BlackLine's growth truly does drop off closer in the near term to the ~15-20% range implied in its guidance, at which point BlackLine's valuation multiple might veer closer to comps like Salesforce.com (CRM) or Workday (WDAY), trading around the ~7x range (roughly ~$50 for BlackLine). I view BlackLine shares as quite attractive at present levels assuming it's capable of sustaining its growth, but should shares drop substantially below $50, it becomes a clear bargain with plenty of valuation cushion even if growth rates do come down to the mid/high teens. Keep an eye for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.