In Part 1 of this series, we detailed how COVID-19 was impacting the oil markets from a demand standpoint. We also started looking at where the capex cycle was headed and why every projection on the supply side we heard so far was overly optimistic. In this part, we will go over some more supply side developments and also break down timeline for a price recovery.

Negative Oil Prices?

One thing that was incredibly amusing was watching predictions of an endless period of negative oil prices. Sure, certain contracts can trade in a weird manner, and when there's no place to put the last few barrels of oil, then all kinds of interesting things can happen.

For the record, we watched the close of trading on Interactive Brokers platform, and until seven minutes before close, the price for May futures held positive in the 10-15 cent region and then the quotes stopped. Possibly the software could not handle the negative quotes, but our point here is that the bulk of the trade and settlement happened in positive territory. Going out further, the average cash costs across the spectrum are upwards of $20/barrel. This is before transportation costs. It makes no sense to suggest that the entire 100 million barrels of oil will be produced to sell at a negative price. Just within the U.S., that would cost producers $300 million a day. At a time when shale oil companies are bleeding in every possible way, shut-ins are inevitable. Somewhere between $30/barrel and $0/barrel is a magic number that reduces supply just enough to match reduced demand once storage levels are full.

The supply side response

Turning off taps for the short run is a no-brainer but still takes a little time for companies to get their act together. The capex response though takes some thinking but will eventually take even more total barrels off the market. To start off let's look at U.S. shale. That play has single-handedly destroyed every oil company including the ones digging the deepest in that region. EIA is forecasting that shale oil production will fall 183,000 barrels per day in May over April.

But EIA is so far behind the curve that they are massively underestimating the supply cuts. Rig counts are dropping so fast that EIA's models are no longer working.

"Over the last seven weeks, oil and gas rigs combined have shed a total of 384 rigs. The number of oil rigs decreased for the week by 53 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 325 — a 482-rig loss year over year. It is the fewest number of active oil rigs since June 2016."

Just the previous month EIA had forecasted that production in April would rise by 18,000 barrels per day.

Their starting point for April was 366,000 barrels/day lower than their projections 30 days back. Our estimate is that the daily output is now going to be under 8 million barrels per day for May.

Why this is done and dusted and there will be no bounce back

Oil companies, especially in shale, have been quick to use opportunities to shoot themselves in the foot at every price increase. Every CEO incentive scheme is based on production and not profits. So it stands to reason that these companies drill for oil as if that was an end in itself. But there has been a permanent change here that will create a long-term structural deficit. To start off, the credit ratings have been slashed to the bone. The average shale firm got a two-notch downgrade with a revised negative outlook. Credit spreads hit all-time highs and the kicker is that they will only back off significantly if we see the entire strip at $40/barrel plus.

In other words, capital has dried up for the sector. One point we want to bring into focus here is that time will make this problem worse and not better. What we mean by that is U.S. oil firms went into 2020 moderately hedged. Approximately 43% of forecasted oil production had hedges. At the time that number was presented, U.S. shale oil production was forecasted to be miles ahead of where it will actually land. So effectively, U.S. shale has hedged close to 60%-65% of its oil production for 2020. But here's where the rubber meets the road. For 2021, only 2% of the production is hedged.

"Shale firms are only now starting to hedge for 2021. Goldman Sachs said just 2% of production for 2021 has been hedged, and now companies face the likelihood that they will not be able to lock in prices that will guarantee profits given their costs."

The 2021 oil strip is now dead and averages under $30/barrel. Whoever said "better late than never" was hopefully not put in charge of U.S. shale oil hedging.

Even stronger firms are now in complete panic mode. Firms that were materially hedged into this downturn like Devon Energy (DVN) are now backing off their capex. Devon had cash balances of $1.8 billion and no drawings under its $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. Devon's revolver matures in October 2024, and it does not have any other debt maturities until December 2025. Devon too has slashed its budget by 45% and we think ultimate numbers for both 2020 and 2021 will be down by more than 60% vs. 2019. Devon even agreed for a renegotiation of price for an asset it had already sold, just to make sure the deal goes through. We even got word from Exxon Mobil (XOM), a company that had pressed on with capex in spite of repeated price signals.

"Since most of 2020's production is locked in with the work already completed, reduction in capital spend will primarily affect 2021 where we expect volumes will be down 100,000 to 150,000 oil equivalent barrels per day from our previous estimates."

Their cut of 125,000 barrels equivalent is a big acknowledgement that everyone is folding their cards.

Timeline for recovery

The biggest problem for forecasting a timeline for price recovery is actually the shorter-term price. What we mean by that is that if oil prices stay low for longer, we can expect more shorter-term shut-ins and hence less inventory builds. The biggest overhang on longer-term prices will be inventories. Hence, low oil prices in the short term would make us more confident of a faster oil recovery. But let us assume the worst-case scenario where the price signals are lacking and oil inventories build to the maximum possible.

"With such high stock builds, the highest in history, the availability of storage is a key issue and the subject of much current debate,” the IEA said. Data suggest that “at the end of January, the 6.7 billion (barrels) of global crude oil storage capacity was holding 4.2 billion bbls, representing a utilization rate of 63%.” “We assume that 80% of this nameplate capacity is the maximum operational level; this means that there was about 1.2 billion bbls of spare capacity at (the end of) January” and “stocks could approach this operational capacity limit by mid-year,” it said.

This would create an excess of about 1.2 billion barrels or perhaps as high as 1.5 billion barrels if we assume a wider berth for higher capacity and use of floating oil storage. Now we expect a supply loss of about 3 million barrels a day just within the U.S. by December 2020. So combining this information with when demand normalizes, we can come up when inventories would normalize.

Note that normal demand here is relative Q1-2020. We are not assuming any growth over this number. We also expect supply to fall by about 1 million barrels per day for every additional quarter that demand stays below normal.

Based on this, we estimate that the middle of 2022 would likely be the latest point at which inventories would be drained to normal.

One key point here is that prices will rise far sooner as the last thing the world would want is normal demand, normal inventories and a 3-6 million barrels per day supply deficit. So prices would likely rise 6-12 months before this as inventories start draining. In our second set of scenarios, we have added an OPEC+ output cut to help out. Currently, OPEC+ has cut by over 10 million barrels, but we are assuming that post demand normalization, they do a shorter term cut of 5 million barrels.

We think Saudi Arabia will be highly motivated to help this along as their budget deficit at $30 oil is rather humongous and would consume a third of their remaining USD reserves every year.

Saudi Arabia also realized that the oil war will seal its own collapse faster than Russia's. The kingdom blew through $27 billion of foreign exchange ("Fx") reserves in a single month in March.

April and May are likely to be far worse. Moody's woke up to the carnage and downgraded Saudi Arabia credit rating to negative from stable. The rest of OPEC is in far worse shape and we expect cooperation between the countries to be exceedingly high to drain the excess inventories when the time is right.

Conclusion

Regardless of when in 2021 demand normalizes, it appears to us that prices will rise substantially by middle to late 2021 to prevent supply from falling too far below demand. With so much human capital lost (as in laid off workers moving to different fields) and projects abandoned, supply will be very much challenged to catch up with demand. Any earlier normalization or an actual catch up to where demand would have gone, will make the price spike even sharper. The start of a new cyclical bull market for oil is near. The markets are offering today a unique opportunity to buy oil companies at prices not seen in decades. The key is identify those firms with strong balance sheets and the ability to withstand the trauma in the interim and the ability to buy out smaller competitors at the right time. Two of our favorite picks are Imperial Oil (IMO) with a 4% yield, and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) with a gigantic 10.4% yield. Both companies carry investment-grade credit rating, plenty of liquidity and rock-solid balance sheets.

