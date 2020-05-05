Merger Of 2 Troubled Companies Does Not Equal Good News

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services (QES) announced a merger on Sunday. While merging makes some strategic sense, it doesn't change the central underlying problem that these businesses lose money in a shrinking industry. Even though merging will save the combined businesses some overhead, for the reasons described below I don't believe the new, combined business will earn money and I would be interested in shorting the stock under certain circumstances.

1. Industry Headwinds cast a shadow over the merger

It would be an understatement to say that this is a challenging time for the North American oil and gas sector. Oil recently traded at negative prices and one energy CEO has described his sector as "a train wreck at full speed." In response, oil companies are dramatically cutting their capital expenditures which are quite literally the revenues for oilfield service companies. That is to say that each of these companies which lost money last year are facing even more challenging times in the coming year.

2. Background of KLXE

I've written about KLXE before ("Not Time to Buy KLX Energy Services Holdings"). In that article I described how despite the fact that KLXE's controlling shareholders and management had been extremely successful in other businesses, they made a series of failed acquisitions and pursued questionable strategic priorities since KLXE became a public company.

As you can see from page 42 the most recent form 10-K, KLXE has lost money in four of the past five years:

In 2018 the company borrowed $250 million at 11.5% interest to make acquisitions, and you can see from the "Goodwill impairment charge" of $47 million for the year ended 2020, they have begun recognizing that these acquisitions will not earn the returns needed to justify keeping goodwill on the company's balance sheet. (They also disclose as a risk factor on page 30 that they may keep taking impairments.)

In light of these ongoing losses, it should be no surprise that the bonds trade at a large discount to par:

Source

A number of people commenting on other articles about KLXE have looked to the company's cash position as a positive sign of support for its ability to repay this debt. I beg to differ for the following reasons. A look at the balance sheet on page F-4 of the annual report shows a current surplus:

(i.e., current assets of $228 million are far greater than current liabilities of $65 million), but that only tells us how much more cash than liabilities the company would have as of the time the balance sheet was printed. The company does not in fact intend to liquidate, so we have to infer what the balance sheet would look like over time as the business operates. For reasons I'll continue to describe below, it should be clear the company will lose money operating this year while it continues to pay salaries and interest, etc. So even if the cash position declined by the amount of last year's net losses other than goodwill, you have to assume that the cash declines by $50 million. Comparing the change in receivables year-over-year should also be a dire warning. Despite making a number of acquisitions during the year, receivables declined from $120 million to $80 million. Receivables are the source of future cash flow and a decline shows how sharply business was falling off in the last quarter of 2019 - before the recent collapse in oil and gas production activity.

All this is to say that bond prices are already telling you that bondholders don't believe they'll ever get access to that cash to pay their debts. That's why the price of the bonds at 37 cents reflects a "valuation" of only $92.5 million for the assets. This discrepancy is even more dramatic when you consider the effect of interest payments. A bond investor buying at 37 cents receives 11.5 cents of interest if he holds the bonds for a year, so only 26 cents of his capital (i.e., two-thirds of his original investment!) is at risk. That's a grim evaluation of the company's prospects.

KLXE management claimed throughout the last year that the company was making capital investments that would pay off in the future (see for example this Earnings Transcript). For the reasons described in my earlier article comparing KLXE's view on service offerings and equipment such as coiled tubing, these investments were a mistake at the time they were made. All-in-all, it should be clear that pre-merger KLXE is a deeply troubled company.

3. Background of QES

Quintana Energy Services is another oilfield services company with a recent history of losses:

Source: Quintana Annual Report, page 45

Significantly, Quintana lost less money than KLXE over the same period of time and significantly avoided debt:

Source: Quintana Annual Report, page 60

Quintana was not a company I followed closely until this merger. That being said, looking back over recent results it appears to me that Quintana's efforts to keep losses small and debt to a minimum reflect the right approach in a declining marketplace. I was also interested to see the following comments on the company's most recent earnings call in response to a question about mergers and acquisitions:

Yes, fair questions George and good morning. This is Chris. I guess a couple of points, look the bid-ask spread are still in my mind all over the place. It's they're somewhat volatile. They're pretty wide and I think every potential party has some degree of uncertainty or hair around trading at kind of fourth quarter multiples right. Historic lows when you look at the OFS. I think it's too early to say what's going to happen with regards to corona and how that shapes people's opinion, but I will say I think we have found there are some parties. They're starting to see the merits of a combination. They're starting to see the merits of strong balance sheets and partnering with those with strong balance sheets. And I think we're going to be able to move the needle on that front pretty soon. Keefer you have anything else from M&A? With regards to the divesting, look we have those conversations at our Board all the time Keefer and I discuss opportunities that we've seen some of our peer groups, and peer companies go through kind of some two and three way spin merge type transactions. And we're open to evaluating all of those possibilities. I would say with regards to divesting for cash. I don't think there are many cash buyers. There's a lot of competition with assets trying to be divested right now for cash. And so, I think that’s difficult and when you look at what we're doing on the consolidation front on the completion side of the business. I think when we exit that, we're going to be as lean as anybody out there from a call structure standpoint. So, we're highly encouraged and optimistic that the business lines that we had losses in, we can turn those around pretty quickly. And those issues have been really white space on the calendar. I'm very pleased with the team's execution in the field across the board especially in pressure pumping. We continue to execute at a very high level and we continue to see that today.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) CEO Christopher Baker on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Which is to say that the March 5 earnings call foreshadowed today's merger two months later. In my opinion, making a reasonable plan and sticking to it speaks well of management's ability to understand and execute within their circle of competence. It would also be interesting to see if the new, post-merger company looked to continue combining with other businesses.

4. Evaluating the Merger

The two companies prepared a presentation and press release with some summary and pro forma information about the merger. The merger itself is all in stock, with support from major shareholders so there is little concern about approval. As the press release explains, "Upon closing, KLXE and QES shareholders will, respectively, own approximately 59% and 41% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis." The CEO and CFO of the merged company (which will continue under the KLX name) are both from Quintana which I view as a good thing for the reasons described above.

The most important metric presented by the companies is the potential for merger cost savings of $40 million. Normally one can view these projections with skepticism, but given the fact that KLXE was still operating from a headquarters in Wellington, Florida (not know to be a hub of activity in the oilfield services business), it stands to reason that letting an experienced management team in Houston, Texas take over could eliminate a lot of duplicative costs.

Like many corporate merger presentations, this one tells you a lot about the recent past (see for example this chart about trailing 3-year results at both companies):

Source: Merger Presentation

But the critical information is a projection of what the business looks like going forward.

It is reasonable to assume that 2020 revenue will be down anywhere from 20-40% based on the customer cap-ex cuts described in my industry overview above. At the same time that revenue is falling, investors and analysts should also be concerned about margin compression as service companies cut prices in order to have some money coming in the door rather than simply shut down. So it looks like 2020 will be even worse on an operating basis than previous years.

The projected $40 million of SG&A savings will certainly help, but one has to remember that both companies lost money in 2019. In light of Quintana's net loss last year of $75 million (including $41 million in goodwill impairments) and KLX's loss of $96 million (including of $47 million in impairments), the two companies together would have lost $83 million if run together last year net of impairments. In that light, $40 million in SG&A savings looks like a good start, but will hardly be sufficient to create a profitable business - especially in light of deteriorating operating conditions.

5. Conclusion

For the reasons described above, the merger of Quintana and KLX Energy Services looks like a smart response to a tough problem, but the problems of money-losing companies in a declining market sector may just be too big for anyone to solve. There does not appear to a reason to believe that the combined company can earn money next year, while KLX's substantial debt will only deepen losses as time goes on.

Bulls or contrarians might say that conditions in the oil and gas sector can only improve from here, and that subsequent improvement would give the new business the chance to grow and profit. In light of last year's losses before this year's problems came to the forefront, it appears to me that even meaningful improvement in the sector would not be enough to let them earn a profit.

I am not short shares of KLXE or QES today, but if the market cap in the combined entity rose above $100 million or I became aware of other problems with the business, I would consider shorting stock. A short position would be even more desirable if the proposed reverse stock split takes place as a higher share price (which doesn't affect the market cap) might come with lower margin requirements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QES, KLXE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.