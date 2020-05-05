Aaron's, Inc. Is A Buy

This year hasn't been kind to shareholders of Aaron's Inc. (AAN), with shares down about 47% since January 1st. This price move put the company on my radar, and I want to see whether there's value here. I'll make that determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In particular, I want to understand whether the current valuation fully captures some of the bright spots (e.g. the Progressive business) here. In summary, I think the shares, currently, represent good value, and I think investors would be wise to buy them at current levels. For those who are nervous about buying at current levels, I recommend selling put options that I think represent a win-win trade.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements here reveals that, in the main, Aaron's has been a growth company, with revenue growing at a CAGR of about 4.4% since 2015. This is a relevant starting point of comparison, given that Progressive was acquired in 2014. Net income was down fairly dramatically below trend in 2019 as a result of a $179 million "legal and regulatory expense." I like the fact that the capital structure has improved dramatically over the past five years, with debt down at a CAGR of about 10.9% and interest expense down at a CAGR of ~6.4% since 2015.

The Trouble With Buybacks

I'd also like to explore the history of stock buybacks at this firm because I think Aaron's is another in a long line of cautionary tales I've encountered over the past few months. On February 26, 2015, there were 72,530,152 shares of Aaron's common stock outstanding. By February 13 of this year, that number had dropped to 66,744,517 shares. That means the company retired a net 5,785,635 shares between 2015 and now. Per the past five years of cash flow statements, the company spent ~a net $314,296,000 to buy back these shares. This means the company paid an average price of $54.32 per share. This acquisition price is about 44% higher than the current market price for the shares. Had the company maintained the 2015 share count and returned that $314 million to shareholders, the owners of this company would have received an additional $4.33 in dividend income per share. This compares favorably to the $.58 they actually did receive per share. Were I an owner for the past five years, I would certainly have preferred my capital be returned to me in the form of a much larger dividend than in the form of a stock buyback. I may have been taxed on the dividend, but it would have increased my Bushmill's budget for the year. I'm not sure what benefit I would have received from the buybacks.

Dividend Sustainability

Of critical importance in my estimation is the sustainability of the dividend here. The company has paid a dividend for the past 32 years, and I think a sizable number of investors buy the name to receive the dividend. For that reason, I want to focus in on the question of whether or not the dividend is sustainable. In order to address that question, I'll look at the company's immediate obligations and will look at resources available to meet those upcoming obligations. In terms of obligations, I've created a table that outlines the major cash outflows for your enjoyment and edification below. Note that this year, the company needs to spend about $194.4 million on debt repayment and both operating and finance leases. The company, currently, has about $58 million in cash, so they need to come up with another $136 million in cash.

In my view, the concept of "earnings" is an often maligned but useful concept. The reason I like accrual accounting (as much as someone can "like" such a thing while maintaining sanity) is that it attempts to recognize future obligations today. Also, things like depreciation are an economic reality, and one of the problems with "cash" accounting doesn't seem to take this into account. That said, when it comes to trying to work out the sustainability of a dividend, cash is very relevant, so I'm going to turn my attention to cash from operations. Over the past year, the company managed to generate ~$317 million in cash from operations, against the $9.4 million they spent on dividends. In my view, all of this means that the risk of a dividend cut or suspension is quite low. This is in large measure related to the fact that management has been fairly miserly in their dividend payments relative to their (in my opinion) more wasteful share buybacks.

Source: Latest 10-K

Source: Company filings

In sum, I think this is a reasonably profitable company that has some great growth characteristics. I think the dividend is sustainable, and I think there's actually room for a dividend increase. For these reasons, I think Aaron's is a worthwhile investment at the right price.

The Stock

My regular readers know that I try to come up with different ways to make the same point about valuation. It is the case that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. The reason for this is that if all of the good news is priced into the stock, the risk-reward tradeoff is suboptimal. In other words, if the market expects continued perfection from a company that has never disappointed, the first sign of trouble will send shares tumbling. Given that imperfection abounds in business, I think it's inevitable that every company will at some point disappoint. In my view, it's better for markets to have low expectations when that disappointment happens because the damage will be far less. I judge market expectations in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I want to see the shares trading at a low valuation relative to both the overall market and to the company's own history. The lower the price for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower the risk of the investment. On that basis, I like the fact that Aaron's seems to be trading near the low end of its valuation range.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about the long-term growth at a given firm. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman demonstrates how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and the wonder of grade 10 algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable. The resulting value for "g" represents the growth that the market is currently assuming, given the current price. Applying this methodology to Aaron's suggests that the market is assuming the company will be bankrupt in about 8 years. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic forecast. For these reasons, I'm comfortable owning the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

It's all well and good for me to go on about relative valuations, and the fact that this is a pretty decent growth story. I've been wrong in the past, and investors could be forgiven for feeling a bit gun-shy given what has happened in 2020. For people who see value here but are nervous about pulling the trigger at current levels, I recommend selling put options at a strike price that represents a decent entry point to the investor. I think these are "win-win" trades because they either produce decent premia or they allow the investor to buy at a price that they think will produce great long-term returns.

At the moment, my preferred trade is the November put with a strike of $22.5. These are currently bid-asked at $1.90-3.50. If the investor simply takes the bid on these and is subsequently exercised, they'll be buying this name at a price ~33% below the current level. Note that at that price, holding all else constant, the (very sustainable in my view) dividend yield jumps to .8% and the PE goes to 8.4. In my view, the investor who is capable of buying at that level will do very well. On the other hand, if the shares don't get down to $22.5 from current levels, the investor will simply pocket the premium and move on. Neither of these outcomes is terrible in my view, hence my characterization that this is a "win-win" trade.

Now that I've, hopefully, got you intrigued by the profit potential and risk mitigation power of short puts, it's time to bring you back to Earth and remind you that there's no such thing as a risk-free investment. Life doesn't present us with a risk-free option and a host of risky ones. Instead, we're presented with a host of options, each of which has a risk-reward tradeoff, and we do our best by trading out one pair of tradeoffs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is, obviously, loss of capital or gain of capital.

Put options are no different in this regard. I've described the reward potential of these often, so I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risk profile of put options is very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Alternately, if the shares drop in price and the put seller wants to be relieved of their obligation, they'll have to pay more to be released than they received in premiums. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't as troublesome for me as it is for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers like me generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll make the point by using Aaron's as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$30.25. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 33% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

In my view, there's much to like about Aaron's. The company has grown nicely, and I think the long term future is quite good. I particularly like the Progressive business and think it has a great long-term future. I like the fact that the company has reduced the debt load over the past five years. In my view, the dividend is sustainable, and I think there's certainly room for increasing it in future. At least as compelling, in my view, is the valuation. Ironically enough, in spite of the fact that I think management has wasted an enormous amount of capital on buybacks, now would be a great time to buy back shares as they are currently on sale in my estimation. For those who are nervous about buying at current levels, the short put options that I recommended above offer what I consider to be a win-win trade. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. In my view, investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying some shares, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.