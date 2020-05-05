Exxon Mobil: An Acquisition Offer Has Been Made - Could We See More Deals?

The company has, historically, made large acquisitions during downturns and has the firepower to do so again.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) subdivision XTO Energy, itself a major $36 billion poorly timed acquisition Exxon Mobil made in 2010, made an unsolicited tender offer for Hugoton Royalty Trust. The fairly small acquisition, at $7 million, is normally insignificant for a company the size of Exxon Mobil. However, given the downturn the market is in, this could be the start of something more.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Quarterly Results

Exxon Mobil recently announced quarterly results that, as a result of COVID-19, were disappointing. The company's continued plan of massive capital spending throughout a downturn that got worse also provided the company with no favors.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil saw total 1Q 2020 GAAP earnings of $0.6 billion loss. Given the company's quarterly dividend of almost $3.7 billion, along with capital obligations, that after recent cuts are almost $5 billion annually, the company is clearly not doing great here. In fact, at current rates, counting shareholder returns, debt for this almost $190 billion company should be increasing by almost $40 billion annually.

Specifically, 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2020 combined, the company earned $3.2 billion from asset sales and borrowed $11.5 billion for a total of $14.7 billion. Throughout this time, the company's cash increased by $9.3 billion. That means that the company in both quarters combined saw a $5.4 decline in cash, which is not bad based on our forecasts. That's mainly due to the depreciation of existing assets.

Exxon Mobil Outlook

2Q 2020 should be the worst time for Exxon Mobil's results, as the shutdowns continue, but from there, the markets could recover.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Based on the company's 2Q 2020 outlook, the company expects that production should decrease by ~500 thousand barrels/day as a result of various market and economic shut-ins. The company should also see significant downstream and chemical declines. Lastly, the company's corporate expenses should cost it ~$90 million.

Overall, given the decline in production, lower refining, and corporate expenses, the company's drop in cash for the quarter, all put together should be closer to our $10 billion forecast versus our the ~$3 billion quarterly decline the company has seen in recent quarters. That's because we expect asset sales to be especially difficult during the time.

Losing 4% of your market capitalization in a quarter is difficult, but it's manageable.

Exxon Mobil Market Outlook

However, fortunately, markets should be able to recover quicker, as the main cause of the crash, COVID-19, begins to be resolved. Now, we'll be honest here. We don't expect a true recovery until a vaccine is created. However, even in the immediate term, given the massive production shut-ins, a partial recovery could be enormous for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil Oil Supply and Demand - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The above image shows the range of estimates for both supply and demand. As we stated above, 2Q 2020 is expected to clearly be the worst quarter, however, going to the back half of the year, we could see recoveries. Estimates for full-year demand recovers are mostly contained within OPEC+ demand cuts. That doesn't count any recoveries in the markets.

Estimates are becoming increasingly optimistic. Oxford University, one of the leaders in the vaccine, now believes that a vaccine can be available by early-September. That lines up with expectations for a supply. As soon as a mass vaccine is available, going into the end of the year, there's no reason why markets can't return to normal. Short-term market shutdowns will take time to recover production.

As shown, that recovery of production, combined with a much faster recovery in demand, could result in a massive bounce in oil prices.

Exxon Mobil Cost Reductions

On top of this, Exxon Mobil has done an impressive job reducing costs, planning for an immediate collapse.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Specifically, Exxon Mobil has chosen to dramatically reduce cash operating costs and capital expenditures. The company plans to reduce 2020 cash operating expenditures by 20% and has already reduced cash operating expenditures by 7%. The company has also decided to dramatically reduce capital expenditures by 30% from near $30 billion to $23 billion.

Now, let's start by being honest here. We're not a fan of how the company waited so long to cut its costs. However, the company is focusing on its financial strength in the immediate term. At the same time, the company's stock and financial position have been much less affected than other energy companies.

As the company's above bid for Hugoton Royalty Trust shows, a company whose stock has dropped by more than 98.5% since mid-2014, that $7 million investment would have, half a decade ago, cost the company half a billion. There are opportunistic investments to be made here.

Exxon Mobil Financial Strength

Exxon Mobil has the financial strength to handle a collapse of the markets and continue to invest.

Exxon Mobil Financial Strength - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has focused on dramatically improving its financial potential for a potential downturn. The company maintains a manageable debt to book capitalization on the bottom end of its peer range. Additionally, the company's cash + revolving credit facilities are at an incredibly manageable ~$26 billion. Effectively, the company has the capacity to make ~$26 billion in investments should it choose so.

Past that, investors clearly trust the company and are willing to loan it money. The company recently managed to issue $9.5 billion worth of bonds, in March, throughout the crash, with a 3.452% 30-year bond cost. The company could borrow an additional $10 billion at these rates and hold them until way past the oil crash is over while costing itself $345 million/year.

Additionally, the low rates support the fact that banks still believe in the company.

Exxon Mobil Growth Potential

Exxon Mobil's capital expenditure declines still leave the company with significant growth potential.

Exxon Mobil Permian Production - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The above image highlights Exxon Mobil's forecast Permian Basin production. The company expects 2020 capital reductions will cost an ~15 thousand barrel/day decline in production. Going into 2021, given short cycle Permian Basin production, if markets don't recover, the company could see Permian Basin production drop more than 100 thousand barrels/day.

Exxon Mobil Liza - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

In Guyana, Exxon Mobil expects production to increase significantly, with production already high. In the Permian Basin, throughout the company's massive operations, the company is expecting a $15/barrel breakeven, one of the lowest breakevens in the world at current oil prices. In Guyana, the company's upcoming phases should have a $25/barrel breakeven or lower.

However, it's worth noting, even with capital spending changes, the company has the potential for significant production growth and income when markets require. That part of the company's thesis hasn't changed.

Exxon Mobil Acquisitions

Part of the thesis for Exxon Mobil relies on the fact that the company is still, throughout the crash, a financial powerhouse. In the 2000 crash, the company chose to acquire Mobil. In 2008, the company acquired XTO Energy, an overpriced acquisition, but a major one. In the current crash, the company hasn't done anything of the sort.

However, the threat to the industry of climate change could be the push the company needs to get a major acquisition past regulators. The company could look at acquiring companies trading at fire-sale prices, such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The company's market capitalization of ~$14 billion is down from more than $70 billion previously. Across the world, Exxon Mobil can step up and make quality acquisitions.

These potential acquisitions from Exxon Mobil could be the start of a spree. In the nearly bankrupt small-cap market, the company could grow significantly. For example, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), a company with its primary asset as Guyana, is trading at $14 billion. For $30 billion, Exxon Mobil could get both a massive increase in its Guyana stake and Occidental Petroleum, increasing production to >5 million barrels/day.

Exxon Mobil Risk

Exxon Mobil really only has one main avenue of risk worth paying attention to. That is that oil prices remain lower for longer. As we discussed above, work on a vaccine is accelerating, and we're optimistic, along with Exxon Mobil, that the world can return to normal before year end. That, combined with Exxon Mobil's potential to make an acquisition now could result in larger shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil's quarterly results were disappointing, as the company is rapidly borrowing money to maintain its current position. However, despite that, a recovery is coming, and over the next year, there is a chance of the oil markets recovering quickly. In fact, given the amount of production that has been taken offline, the recovery could be even larger than expected.

Additionally, Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has made recent and impressive spending cuts, which should help the company remain strong. Additionally, the company has recently made a bottom of the barrel acquisition cut that should go through. Going forward, the company has the opportunity to do more here, which should enable strong shareholder rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.