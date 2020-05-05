Wirecard AG: Back To Square One

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) finally released the long awaited KPMG special audit report. Kindly note, that as of the time of writing (April 30th) the report is only available in German. An English version will be available soon according to the company. In recent weeks, the stock performed quite strong in anticipation of the report. Yet, come release date it turned out to be rather sobering for shareholders. Essentially, the company is right back where it was a few month ago. Major uncertainty has come back. The stock price reflects that accordingly.

Not The Acquittal The Company Hoped For

The whole affair did not start off too well, to begin with. Once again, it began with a delay. In and of itself that would not have been much of a deal, but in the case of Wirecard, similar patterns have historically been a warning sign. Especially, given the fact that once again expectations have been raised by the management's optimistic (in hindsight one might say too optimistic) communication.

To be clear: KPMG did not find any evidence of irregularities. Yet, it was unable to confirm the existence and volume of the revenues generated with certain third party acquirers, either. Moreover, the auditors explicitly state that Wirecard repeatedly failed to make requested documents and persons available without multiple delays. In some cases it took several months. And even worse: KPMG explicitly states that with almost no exception the auditors received only electronic copies of documents and are therefore unable to verify their authenticity. Several third party acquirers did not fully cooperate either. It seems as if the company has been either unwilling or unable to take the necessary measures to enable a fast and smooth investigation. In any case, it does not appear in a very flattering light. All in all, the report paints a picture of Wirecard as a rather uncooperative organization.

In a court of law the defendant is innocent unless proven guilty. Wirecard, however, finds itself in the court of public opinion. In order to eradicate the cloud of doubt looming over the company, it needs to prove its innocence beyond a reasonable doubt. An acquittal due to the lack of evidence is just not enough to regain the market's trust.

The CEO Is A Liability...

Wirecard's CEO, Dr. Markus Braun, is a part - if not the key part - of the problem. KPMG's report is a slap in the face of Wirecard's internal processes. Apparently, there are no protocols of executive board meetings. The risk management is criticized as well. Naturally, that is not exactly positive news for the CEO.

It surely did not help, that Dr. Braun has repeatedly been issuing (and tweeting) very optimistic statements regarding the report. He has a history of brushing off criticism and attacking journalists and market participants rather than addressing internal problems. Now, his judgement is openly questioned. British hedge fund TCI's Sir Christopher Hohn even went so far as to call on the supervisory board to fire Dr. Braun. In all fairness, however, it should be noted that TCI has a considerable short position in Wirecard, thus Sir Christopher surely is not unbiased. Still, the need for real consequences becomes more and more obvious.

Wirecard CEO Dr. Markus Braun; source: Wirecard AG

...But Wirecard Can't Do Without Him

On the other hand, it does not seem like a realistic option for Wirecard to replace its CEO at this point in time. Dr. Braun is not very charismatic, yet he undeniably has considerable qualities as a strategist. Owning slightly above 7 percent of the company he, furthermore, is Wirecard's largest individual shareholder. On top of that, virtually the company's entire senior leadership team is very much tailored to him. Especially COO Jan Marsalek is known to be a close confidante.

Replacing Dr. Braun in a rushed way might create even more chaos and uncertainty. Instead it would most likely be necessary to replace and/or amend the leadership team in a controlled fashion.

A Silver Lining

Despite the negative overall impression, there are also some positive signals. First of all, even the CEO seems to finally recognize that Wirecard needs to address the problems alluded to by the auditors. KPMG's findings on the company's branches in Singapore and India are rather positive as well.

There are also signs that Dr. Braun's comparably unchecked rule might come to an end. Notably, Thomas Eichelmann, the new chairman of Wirecard's supervisory board - which formally mandated KPMG in the first place - did leave it to Dr. Braun to present the KPMG report. This may be a first sign of distancing himself from the CEO. In a recent interview with the German Handelsblatt he furthermore answered a question regarding whether or not the CEO still has his trust in a comparably evasive fashion (he did however say that at the moment a debate regarding personnel would not be in the company's best interest). Eichelmann also confirmed that the supervisory board is actively scouting for an "internationally renowned compliance expert" in order to amend the executive board.

Conclusion

All in all, the KPMG report paints a dire picture of Wirecard. I sincerely doubt that the company will be able to address its considerable amount of problems and regain investors' trust without a leadership overhaul. Most importantly, it must become less dependent on its CEO. While that does not necessarily mean that Dr. Markus Braun must be replaced, there is at least the need to reinforce the executive management with independent outside talent in order to create a balance.

In that regard, the chairman of the supervisory board appears to be taking steps in the right direction, just as I expected back in January. The supervisory board is increasingly becoming an effective counterweight to the CEO, thus reigning in his power. Notably, pending approval by the general meeting, Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEF;OTCPK:DBOEY) manager Hauke Stars will replace supervisory board member Susana Quintana-Plaza. After Wulf Matthias, a close confidante of Dr. Braun, has already been replaced as chairman by Mr. Eichelmann, this will further increase the board's independence. Thus, it appears more and more likely that this time the company will stay on track to professionalize itself internally.

Nonetheless, Wirecard still has a long way to go. Until it significantly and transparently improves its processes and its communication, the company will constantly remain but one negative press coverage - regardless whether substantiated or not - away from the next crash. Therefore, I would advise caution with regard to the stock for the time being. Once the dust settles, it will be time to reassess whether Wirecard's reported figures are reliable beyond a reasonable doubt.

