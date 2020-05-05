F5 Networks: Software Focus Will Pay Off

The transition has been smooth. Despite the scale, revenue grew by ~4% to $2.2 billion in 2019, driven by the 60% growth in software and subscription-based businesses.

In 2019, the company acquired NGINX and Shape, both are software-centric load balancing and security companies. NGINX, in particular, has been widely popular in the software community.

Overview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is an application infrastructure service giant in transition which presents an interesting investment opportunity. It is historically well-known for its ADC (Application Delivery Controller) hardware-based offerings. However, as the trend now mostly favors software-based ADCs, F5 has strategically shifted its focus to software and subscription businesses. Top-line growth has been steady, while execution has been very solid over the last ten years. Despite the scale of the business, revenue has doubled to ~$2.24 billion during the same period. EPS and FCF have also steadily grown, resulting in a lot of dry powder. In recent times, F5 has consistently generated over $600 million of FCF each year.

Catalyst

Upon the secular decline of hardware-based ADC trends, the shift to multi-cloud software-based ADC serves as the long-term catalyst for the stock. In our view, BIG-IP and NGINX will spearhead this major move. With the BIG-IP cloud edition, F5 will have a very strategic position in the ~$600 billion enterprise digital transformation market. Moreover, the NGINX acquisition in 2019 will enable F5 to have a dominating presence in the cloud application development market across any segment ranging from SMEs to enterprises.

(Source: news.netcraft)

In that sense, the major shift will provide the best of both worlds. With its BIG-IP cloud product, F5 can serve any digital transformation demand across the enterprise to aim for margin expansion, given the higher deal sizes. In the meantime, NGINX will enable F5 to onboard SMEs and mid-size enterprises to aim for faster growth, given the higher velocity sales and also volume. Given the 37% market share as of April 2020, NGINX is already the market leader in the number of load-balancing web server deployments. As such, NGINX will also provide another captive market for F5 going forward.

(Source: Datadog)

One of the keys to winning in the SME market is having a service that is adaptable across deployment trends. Most often, this means having an open-source system that is configurable and light. NGINX is a highly popular open-source service that has both. As a software-based load-balancing solution, it is deployable across various environments, including the increasingly popular container-based/microservices. NGINX has been the most popular technology running on Docker, the equally popular platform in the container deployment service market. Shortly after going through the hiccup in 2018, where F5's "Products" revenue declined by ~0.4% YoY, the very same segment increased by ~2.6% YoY in 2019 as the company began integrating NGINX to its offering. Within the same period, F5's software-based offering was strengthened and grew by 60% YoY, ending up driving the overall 4% YoY growth in F5's FY 2019 revenue.

On the enterprise side, we have also seen strong trends in both adoption and upselling around its BIG-IP cloud product, which provides early validation of our thesis. In Q1, the company saw strong adoptions of the online and abuse prevention software products by the BIG-IP customers. As a result, along with NGINX, BIG-IP products drove 96% of F5's software growth security and subscription use cases increased.

Risk

Given the shift towards software-focused businesses, it remains uncertain how much it will impact its channel partners, which distribute a lot of F5's hardware-based products to the enterprises. Channel partners have been a very important part of F5's go-to-market approach as they drove over 38% of the revenue as of 2019.

(Source: the company's 10-K)

The sales of hardware appliances still drove the majority of F5's revenue in 2019, though it faces a declining trend. Therefore, it is likely that F5 will be hard-pressed to revisit both its overall go-to-market strategy and its relationships with the channel partners at some point. In that sense, we expect to see some potential for contraction in hardware sales going forward, which will eventually put pressure on the overall revenue.

Valuation

The moat in F5 is reasonably strong. The company holds 363 US and international patents, including the pending ones. Furthermore, the shift to software and multi-cloud offering will create a growth story within the increasingly attractive tech/cloud IT infrastructure sector. The sector offers plenty of opportunities across the sub-verticals and value chains as many players such as Cloudflare (NET), Juniper (JNPR), and Akamai (AKAM) are entering the market with their offerings.

(AKAM vs CTXS vs JNPR vs FFIV vs NET. Source: stockrow)

Having experienced a revenue decline in the "Products" segment in 2018, F5 recovered and made strategic executions to deliver a ~4% YoY revenue growth the following year. Given the scale of the business and the competition, the execution here was considerably solid. The transition presents a solid opportunity to invest at a ~21.7x P/E, which is a cheaper price relative to those of other traditional hardware-based infrastructure giants such as Akamai, Juniper, and Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the peer group. Cloudflare, on the other hand, is a much smaller player with a disruptive CDN and cloud security offerings targeting mid-size enterprises. Despite growing very fast, it is yet to reach the enterprise-grade adoption level seen in any of the giants. As of today, F5 has over 25,000 enterprise customers.

(Source: stockrow)

With a 28.7% FCF margin and over $600 million of FCF generated each year, F5 is also in a very good position to make additional strategic M&A or investment deals going forward. The NGINX and Shape M&A deals have worked so well for the company so far as its software segment grew by 60% YoY. The COVID-19 also does not impact the business materially, due to the stable demand for cloud infrastructure platforms amid the work-from-home trends. Just recently, the company also raised its Q3 outlook. Given the EPS estimate of $9.07 and a midpoint between 21x and 15.73x forward P/E, we see a possibility for the stock to trade at ~$166 per share at the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.