Equinor, One Of The Greenest Oil Majors, Could Be Undervalued

Norwegian company Equinor (EQNR) (OTCPK:STOHF), once named Statoil, is one of the greenest big oil companies. Morningstar's January 2020 report "Understanding the Emissions Challenge" evaluated each of the oil majors based on several metrics for carbon emissions reduction. Equinor was the only company to score in the top third in each metric.

In that context, I wanted to look at the company's investment value. Equinor has three sources of value. The first is its Exploration and Production (E&P) operations, which explore for and produce oil and natural gas. The second is its Marketing, Midstream, and Processing (MMP) segment, which transports, processes, and sells oil, gas, and electricity. Finally, the company's Other segment develops renewable energy projects and new oil and gas technologies and also handles other corporate functions.

By adding up the value of these three parts, we can calculate the Equinor's valuation. That valuation turns out to be around the same as the company's enterprise value, which means Equinor could be undervalued.

Exploration and Production

An oil and natural gas producer's ultimate source of value is its underground oil and gas reserves. Historically, oil and gas companies have often bought one another to get reserves. Because of that, companies are often valued based on their reserves.

Equinor lists its reserve value in its annual report:

The company calculates its reserve value with the "standardized measure." That measure, also called the "after-tax PV-10," adds up a company's total expected cash flows from its reserves and subtracts the costs of extracting those reserves. The resulting net cash flows are then discounted back to the present at a rate of 10%. This discounting accounts for the fact that future profits from extracting oil and gas are not worth as much to the company as profits that can be immediately realized today.

Though the "standardized measure" is the most common metric for a company's reserve value, it does have flaws. The "future net cash inflows" and future costs used to calculate it are based on current year prices. If you don't think 2019 prices reflect long-term oil and gas market prices, the company's reserves could be worth more (or less) than their 2019 standardized measure value.

For reference, Equinor's average 2019 received price for liquids (oil and natural gas liquids) was $56 per barrel. The company's average European natural gas price was $5.79 per mmBtu (million British Thermal Units), or $5.93 per Mcf (thousand cubic feet). The company's average North American natural gas price was $2.43 per mmBtu, or $2.49 per Mcf.

If you think long-term prices will be higher than this, the company's reserves will be worth more than their current standardized measure value. If long-term prices fall, the company's reserves will be worth less than their current standardized measure value. Similarly, if you think the company might end up not extracting some of its reserves, then they aren't actually worth the standardized measure of their value.

For example, there is evidence that much of the world's fossil fuel reserves will need to remain in the ground if the planet is to avoid significant climate change. In that context, it may be overly optimistic to assign full value to all of a company's reserves, given future climate regulations may keep some of them from ever being extracted.

That said, this reserve valuation also doesn't consider the possibility of reserve growth. It completely ignores the possibility the company will discover more oil and natural gas. This, of course, is unrealistic.

Thus, the company's standardized measure reserve value of $35.6 billion is an approximation. As with any approximation, it has flaws. In some ways, it could be too optimistic; in other ways, it could be too pessimistic. However, it is the best approximation of the company's E&P value we have, so it is the one we will use.

Marketing, Midstream, and Processing

In my past valuations of oil companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and BP (BP), it has been difficult to value their marketing, midstream, and processing operations. Unlike with reserves, there is no standardized measure of the value of a pipeline, refinery, or oil and gas trading operation.

That said, the company does break out the revenues and operating earnings (also known as earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT) for its Marketing, Midstream, and Processing segment:

Though we know the segment's earnings, putting a valuation on them is difficult. In my past articles, I have used the average of a company's marketing, midstream, and processing segment earnings over the past 12 years. This shows us the segment's earnings power across an entire economic cycle, including the last downturn. I have then applied a valuation multiple to those average earnings based on the current market valuation for similar, standalone marketing, midstream, and processing companies.

Equinor's MMP segment operating earnings for the past 12 years can be found here:

Operating Income (NOK Billions) Average Conversion Rate Operating Income (USD Billions) 2008 4.5 5.640573 $0.798 2009 -0.5 6.294122 -$0.079 2010 6.1 6.044883 $1.009 2011 24.7 5.605634 $4.406 2012 15.5 5.820486 $2.663 2013 2.6 5.879619 $0.442 2014 16.2 6.304116 $2.570 2015 23.7 8.067388 $2.938 2016 8.40506 $0.623 2017 8.268321 $2.243 2018 8.142717 $1.906 2019 8.801625 $1.004 Average $1.710 Note: The company reported segment earnings in Norwegian kroner (NOK) through 2015 before switching to US dollars (USD)

A caveat must be applied to these results. Equinor has changed its MMP segment organization over the past 12 years. For example, for a period, the company's renewable energy operations were part of that segment as well. That said, the segment's main focus has been largely consistent, so I think we can approximate its earnings power using the above calculation.

Having calculated the segment's average yearly operating earnings over the last economic cycle, we can value the segment. As mentioned above, in the past, I've used market multiples to value integrated oil companies' midstream, marketing, and processing operations.

However, I've been uncomfortable with how high some of those multiples have been. For example, when I calculated the valuation of BP's Downstream unit, I found the market valuation for similar, standalone companies was over 15 times operating earnings. As I wrote in that article, "for a company without debt paying the current U.S. corporate tax rate of 21%, an EV/EBIT of 15.18 corresponds to a Price to Earnings ratio of around 19.2. This seems high for an industry that is still exposed to commodity prices with limited long-term growth potential."

In that context, I will instead use an EV/EBIT of 12, which corresponds to a price to earnings ratio of slightly over 15, which is generally considered an average valuation. Applying that ratio to Equinor's MMP segment leads to this result:

Average Operating Earnings (EBIT) (Billions) $1.71 EV/EBIT Ratio 12 Marketing, Midstream, and Processing Valuation (Billions) $20.52

Other

Equinor's Other segment includes the company's wind and solar operations as well as its carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) research and its renewables venture investing fund. It also includes the company's strategy center, oil and gas research, and other corporate operations.

In this segment, the largest source of value is offshore wind farms. The company currently has four offshore wind farms in production, meaning that they are currently operating:

Equinor Offshore Wind in Production Capacity (MW) Equinor Ownership Share Equinor Capacity (MW) Sheringham Shoal 317 40% 126.8 Dudgeon 402 35% 140.7 Hywind Scotland 30 75% 22.5 Arkona 385 25% 96.25 Total 386.25

Source: Equinor 2019 Annual Report, "402-Megawatt Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm Opens After 15% Drop In Construction Costs" CleanTechnica

It is worth noting this capacity total is a little different from the capacity listed elsewhere in Equinor's annual report. According to that report:

In 2019, Equinor participated in offshore wind and solar assets with a total capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, of which 0.75 gigawatts are operated by Equinor. Equinor equity generation capacity is 0.5 gigawatts. The equity renewable power production in 2019 was 1.8 terawatt hours.

It is difficult to reconcile this 0.5 GW (500 MW) number with the detailed breakdown of the company's wind operations elsewhere in its annual report. I used that breakdown to create the above table. Based on it, the company's current in production wind generation capacity is about 400 MW, not 500.

However, Equinor's annual report also notes that the company's 25% interest in the Arkona wind farm is following a November 2019 divestment. The company's 2018 annual report indicates the company once owned 50% of that wind farm. My assumption is that Equinor's quote about its 2019 equity generation capacity being 0.5 GW includes the 25% of the Arkana wind farm the company divested. Adding that 25% would bring the company's total in production wind capacity to 482.5 MW, almost 0.5 GW.

Until more projects come online, I believe the company's in production wind capacity going forward will be around 400 MW.

To value this capacity, we can look at Deloitte's valuation analysis for offshore wind farms:

Deloitte assigns valuations to offshore wind projects based on their stage of completion. For installed wind projects, the valuation is 4.4 million euros per megawatt of capacity.

Applying this multiple to Equinor's in production wind capacity, which corresponds to Deloitte's "installed" capacity, gives this result:

Equinor Offshore Wind Valuation Equinor Wind Capacity in Production (MW) 386.25 Deloitte Valuation Multiple (EUR Millions per MW) 4.40 € EUR/USD Exchange Rate (5/4/2020) (Dollars per Euro) 1.09 USD Valuation (Billions) $1.85

In addition to their capacity in production, Equinor also has wind projects in development:

Though Equinor has much capacity in development, it all falls into the "Early Stage" or "Late Stage" part of Deloitte's valuation curve above. Even the company's Post-FID projects have simply received a "Final Investment Decision" and haven't actually begun construction yet.

In that context, I will assign no value to these projects. Similarly, I will also assign no value to the company's smaller portfolio of solar projects, and the other projects in its Other segment. That's not to say that these projects have no value. Rather, I'm being conservative, given their speculative nature.

Though we will assign no value to these projects, we will use them to cancel out the various costs in Equinor's Other segment. These costs are not detailed in the annual report but include various corporate overhead expenses. I will offset the negative contribution to valuation from these costs with the positive contribution from the company's non-wind Other segment projects and its future wind projects. This is a very rough method of valuing this segment, but it's probably the best that can be done with the limited data available.

Comparing Equinor's Valuation to its Enterprise Value

We have now added up the valuations of Equinor's three parts:

Valuation Exploration and Production (Billions) $35.60 Marketing, Midstream, and Processing (Billions) $20.52 Other (Billions) $1.85 Total $57.97

To see if the company is cheap relative to this valuation, we need to compare it to the company's enterprise value.

Enterprise value is the value of all the money invested in a company by shareholders and lenders. It includes the company's market capitalization, or the total price of its common stock, as well as the face value of its preferred stock and the face value of its debt minus the company's cash (also known as "net debt").

Enterprise value is a good metric to compare to a company's valuation because ultimately, both lenders and shareholders have a claim on a company's value. We can subtract the portion of the company's value that lenders have a claim to by subtracting the face value of the company's debt from its valuation. This leaves us with the portion that shareholders can claim.

If that portion has a higher value than the company's current market capitalization, then the company's stock price has room to rise to meet that value. In such a scenario, the company's enterprise value is lower than its valuation.

Comparing Equinor's enterprise value to its valuation leads to this result:

Equinor Valuation Compared to Enterprise Value Valuation Equinor Enterprise Value (Billions) (5/5/20) $56.91 Equinor Valuation (Billions) $57.97 Enterprise Value to Valuation Ratio 98.2% Source for Enterprise Value: Seeking Alpha

Equinor's enterprise value is slightly below the company's valuation. This means the company could be undervalued.

This is because our valuations are conservative. Our valuation of the company's E&P operations, which is based on the reserve value, completely ignores the possibility of future reserve growth. The MMP segment valuation used a moderately below-market valuation multiple. Finally, the company's Other segment valuation assumed the value of the company's wind projects in development and other R&D projects was completely offset by the segment's costs. If any of those projects proves highly successful, that segment's value could be much higher than what we have calculated.

On the other hand, our valuation also ignored some possible negatives for the company. Valuing reserves using their standardized measure at the end of 2019 ignores the large drop in oil and gas prices since then. It also assumes those reserves will all be extracted, and the company's oil and gas infrastructure in its MMP segment will hold its value for the long run. These last two assumptions might be optimistic due to future climate regulations.

Despite that, we have probably underestimated the company's value. Under less conservative valuation assumptions, the company's true valuation could be significantly higher. Since Equinor's enterprise value is roughly the same as our valuation even under conservative assumptions, there is a good chance the company is undervalued.

Conclusions

Equinor's corporate communications emphasize a focus on sustainability. The company's 2020 results presentation showed the company's lower carbon intensity versus its rivals in producing oil and gas:

The company is also unusual in devoting an entire segment largely to renewable energy operations and other research initiatives. This is different from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), and Total (TOT), which bury such operations in larger segments. Perhaps even more unusually, Equinor's Other segment is profitable, unlike BP's similar Other Businesses and Corporate segment. This may be because of how the company has organized this segment, but it's still unexpected.

Despite this focus on sustainability, the company's value still mostly comes from oil and gas. We calculated the company's E&P operations' value by looking at its reserves. We calculated the MMP segment's value by looking at its average earnings over the past twelve years and placing a valuation multiple on those earnings. Both these parts of the company generate value through oil and gas operations, and they make up almost 97% of the company's value. We then added the value of the company's in production wind farms to calculate a total valuation.

This valuation was about the same as the company's enterprise value. This might mean the market is not giving Equinor credit for possible future growth. It might also mean the market assumes one or more of the company's segments will lose significant value. In the current environment, the most likely cause for such a value loss would be a fall in reserve value due to a long oil and gas downturn.

On the other hand, if you think oil and gas prices will recover soon, at least to 2019 levels, the company looks cheap. The company is also somewhat shielded from climate regulations due to its relatively low carbon intensity. Finally, though the company is less indebted than some of its peers, it was the first oil major to cut its dividend due to the current environment. Others might disagree with such a decision. My interpretation, though, is that it reflects a willingness to make unpopular decisions to protect the company's financial security.

In that context, I haven't decided if I'm going to take advantage of the recent decline in prices to invest in the oil and gas sector. If I were to invest in the sector, though, Equinor would be high on my list of potential investments.

