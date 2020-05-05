50 Kiplinger Stocks Billionaires Love And 29 Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield big billionaire holdings showed 38.39% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced billionaire-loved stocks led the dividend pack in May.

29 of these 50 billionaire-loved stocks pay dividends. As of 5/1/20, the top ten ranged 3.29-13.54% by annual yield and ranged 17.84-70.4% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stock and fund lists for investors online. This new list of 50 billionaire picks by Dan Burrows published 5/1/20.

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one.

The billionaires and big-time money managers all have fortunes of various sizes, and studying which stock picks they've chased with their capital ain't a half-bad idea. After all, there's a reason why the rich get richer.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; this billionaire dividend holdings list is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the May 1 data for 29 dividend-paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 50 stocks billionaires currently love.

The stocks and their prime billionaire benefactors are tagged at the end of this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.65% To 70.84% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Holdings Come January 2021

Five of ten big billionaire buy top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (they are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these big billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their 1-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 1, 2021, were:

The Brink's Co. (BCO) was projected to net $705.26, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 35% greater than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $618.59 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eighteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) was projected to net $565.51, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 81% more than the market as a whole.

ADT Inc. (ADT) was projected to net $398.44, based on estimates from 9 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ADT.

American Movil SAB de CV (AMX) was projected to net $303.83, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) netted $300.09 based on a median of estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

Cigna Corp. (CI) was projected to net $274.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% under the market as a whole.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was projected to net $232.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 47% over the market as a whole.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) was projected to net $221.30, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was projected to net $210.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 22% more than the market as a whole.

Source: popsugar.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Billionaire Holdings Show Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

29 Billionaire Holdings Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought stocks selected 5/1/20 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors and one ETF. A single energy sector representative took first CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR) [1]. Then, one from the consumer cyclical sector placed second - Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) [2].

Third, third, fifth, and seventh to tenth places went to financial services representatives - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) [3], American International Group (AIG) [5], City Group Inc. (C) [7], JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) [8], Morgan Stanley (MS) [9], and Ameriprise Financial (AMP) [10].

One remaining slot was claimed by the lone ETF that popped into sixth place - Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) [6], to complete the May billionaire-loved top-yield ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten May Billionaire Loved Dividend Dogs Showed 17.84-70.4% Upsides While (31) One Lowly Down-Sider Showed -5.87%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 38.39% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Billionaire-Loved Dividend Stocks To May 2021

Ten top billionaire-loved dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire-held dividend dogs selected 5/1/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors and one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 33.35% Vs. (33) 24.1% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Billionaire-held kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 38.39% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, American International Group Inc. (AIG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 61.86%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of May 1 were: Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY); ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC); CVR Energy Inc. (CVI); American International Group Inc. (AIG); Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), with prices ranging from $10.51 to $27.59.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of May 1 were: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF (VWO); Morgan Stanley (MS); Citigroup Inc. (C); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), whose prices ranged from $34.96 to $111.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Loved Stocks and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors

Source: Kiplinger

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: popsugar.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.