Qualcomm: Ignore Weakness

While Qualcomm (QCOM) forecast weak June quarter numbers, the market knows the smartphone handset market will rebound as COVID-19 fears dissipate and the global economy rebounds. The wireless technology company can't seem to avoid setbacks on the path to a $7 EPS, but the company is poised to ultimately achieve this goal whether next year or a future year. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock here around $20 below early 2020 highs of $96.

Resilience

The biggest takeaway from the FQ2 results and FQ3 guidance is the resilience of the business. Qualcomm forecast the FQ2 handsets dipped 21% and the guidance assumes a 30% hit to expected handset shipments in the June quarter, but the company isn't facing the same revenue hit. New device categories aren't facing the same level of demand destruction and the wireless giant is obtaining more revenue per smartphone this cycle.

Apple (AAPL) just reported how March quarter iPhone sales were down $3B YoY and the June quarter would take another hit. Apple is crucial to Qualcomm due to the upcoming release of the 5G iPhone with the Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon modem returning to Apple phones after taking the business back from Intel (INTC) for this cycle. Intel is still selling the 3G/4G chipsets so iPhone shift to 5G is crucial for Qualcomm.

Qualcomm met EPS forecasts despite the big weakness in the China handset sales in the quarter. The wireless giant made $0.88 in the quarter and easily exceeded the $0.77 EPS of last year.

The key to the story is the growing content for the 5G design wins powered by additional content with the RF front end solutions. For FQ2, revenue per MSM chip shipment was nearly $32, up from only $24 last year.

Qualcomm saw QCT revenues grow 10% YoY to $4.1 billion despite a 26 million dip in chip shipments from last FQ2 to only 129 million units. At the same level of quarterly chip shipments of 155 million from last year, the wireless giant would've generated revenues of $4.9 billion versus only $4.1 billion. The company only produced revenues of $3.7 billion last year.

So Qualcomm clearly remains positioned to profit when the demand for global device shipments rebounds. The guidance for FQ3 is only 135 million MSM chip shipments when the company had expected Apple to start providing a tailwind to the business that averaged over 200 million chips per quarter back in 2016 through 2018. The company is still far from returning to previous levels due to the global shutdown in device shipments and still waiting on the Apple 5G ramp.

5G Boost

The 5G market remains on track and Qualcomm is set to benefit with 1.5x the revenue content for 5G phones. The company still predicts 200 million 5G handsets sold this year with the potential for a surge to over 450 million next year.

With the company generating about $24 per chip shipment last year, Qualcomm will see revenue totals closer to $36 as 5G ramps into CY22. The company only expects revenue per MSM shipment in the $29 range, allowing for plenty of upside in the next few years.

The stock is at $75 with analysts forecasting FY21/FY22 EPS in the range of $6. The lack of a royalty deal with Huawei continues to hurt QTL revenues, but the deals with Chinese operators Oppo and Vivo along with a solid deal with Apple position Qualcomm in its best royalty situation in years.





These analyst numbers appear far too low considering the current economic weakness shouldn't alter the previous expectations for FY22 EPS of nearly $6.50, even before counting highly profitable Huawei licensing fees. The stock only trades around 11.5x normalized earnings estimates not even including one the largest smartphone sellers in the world in these forecasts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm remains far too cheap as the 5G cycle provides so much benefit to the wireless giant, yet the cycle doesn't appear delayed at all. The FY21/FY22 EPS estimates will normalize back at higher levels making the stock cheap here.

As the global shutdown from COVID-19 subsides over the next few months, Qualcomm should finally start seeing the full benefits of the new deal with Apple and the 5G cycle. Use any weakness, to buy the stock at only 11.5x normalized EPS estimates.

