Performance Food Group Remains A Buy

The food industry remains a buying opportunity for retail value investors with share prices down in America's second most essential industry. C-19 is a disruptor but not an existential threat.

Food Remains America's Signature Industry

COVID-19 is spreading among meat, chicken, and pork workers taking a bite out of the supply, sparking price increases, and causing worry for the viability of the food supply chain. Temporary plant shutdowns, truckers' and farmers' troubles, and shifting target markets have politicians on tenterhooks. However, the food industry is resilient and no one expects spot food shortages to threaten the nation's health and well-being. The key to an effective food supply chain is the class of food wholesaler-distributors. I like the stability and growth of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC); it offers long-term money-making potential for retail value investors.

Talk about the fraying of the overall food supply chain is the latest COVID-19 predation. Yet, the industry's ability to deliver the goods from farm to table remains solid keeping it gleaming as a signature industry of America's prosperity. The food industry continues to be one of my three top industries during crisis investing.

Suffice to say, shares of meat, chicken and pork producers, WH Group Ltd. (OTCPK: WHGLY, OTCPK: WHGRF), and Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are still the tasty buys, though riskier today, because of C-19 disruptions. Since I previously recommended them there have been swings in their share prices that risk-averse investors sometimes cannot tolerate. Then there is the wholesale distribution business that serves as the linchpin in the food supply chain.

Food Supply Chain Is Not Collapsing

S&P Global Market Intelligence sees "production disruptions to be temporary and not cause widespread shortages of protein." The demand for meat and dairy was already on the downslope before the C-19 outbreak, yet suppliers continued to overproduce.

Slaughterhouses and packinghouses are shuttering temporarily for 14 to 17 days. Workers are already returning to remodeled, safe-space work facilities, testing, with protective gear provided, bonuses, higher pay, and in cooperation with local health departments and the USDA. Wholesalers-distributors including PFGC have fleets of drivers ready to deliver the goods and they remained open filling orders throughout. The situation not ideal but like someone once said, "First we eat, then we do everything else."

Two other factors undergirding this segment of the food supply chain is the diversity of products and operations of most of these firms.

Financially they remain cash secure according to S&P Global Market:

Liquidity constraints are not prevalent as several companies have recently completed capital market transactions to boost cash and keep borrowing availability high; covenant restrictions are limited to individual speculative-grade cases. Downgrade risk so far appears limited to recently announced acquisitions as the sector has fairly modest levels of leverage.

Another factor to consider when considering the food chain supply, are sales of plant-based meat substitutes growing 18% Y/Y. New language is emerging to describe shifts of diet. "Flextarians" are the new P-eaters. That is, there are viable alternatives when any cut of meat, chicken, or pork are in short supply.

Finally, the entire food industry since the turn of the century is dependent on technology that promotes food security. Kevin M. Wade, in Emerging Technologies for Promoting Food Security, 2016, offers one of the best discussions about the subject.

Niche of PFGC

Performance Food Group with more than $19B in sales is a Virginia-based wholesaler distributor with +14,000 employees. The company sells candy, snacks, beverages, seafood, dairy products, baked food, USDA meats, condiments, seafood, desserts, bread, and cleaning supplies. PFGC sells to independent and national chain restaurants, pizzerias, quick-service eateries, schools, theaters, healthcare facilities, hotels, correctional institutions, and others. The company offers its products and services through its distribution centers including broad-line distribution centers, Vistar Specialty distribution centers, and cash and carry outlets in the US. It also operates distribution warehouses in Tennessee, a seafood facility in Miami, and a cheese processing plant in Minnesota. The company's complete Q'3 financial statement is available online.

In its Q'3 report, you can find on Seeking Alpha, PFGC total case volume rose 26.4% Y/Y. Foodservice net sales jumped 30.4% driven by acquisition, as did Vistar's net sales that expanded nearly 130% because of an acquisition. Gross profit in the quarter grew 33.5% to more than $800M Y/Y. Clearly, the acquisitions finalized before the C-19 outbreak contribute to the good financial picture of PFGC. Otherwise, Foodservice sales declined Y/Y and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 11.5% in Q'3 compared to 12.9% for the prior-year quarter contributing to the third-quarter net loss of $40.2M compared to net income of $32.3M Y/Y.

About 87% of shares are owned by institutional investors. The share price was humming along for six months prior to C-19. Moreover, institutional investors were largely increasing their shareholdings. This is all a good portent for the quarter after C-19 is no longer the major economic disruptor it currently has become.

In spite of the value of the acquisitions, PFGC experienced a net loss of +$40M or 35 cents per share when last year PFGC enjoyed a $32.3M net income. This proves the Marshall McLuhan warning that companies ought never to pursue acquisitions with the intent of them improving parent operations but management asking what can we do to build the companies we are buying? The revenue shortfall is attributable to the impact of C-19 lockdowns. Things will change for the better once the country opens again and PFGC has positioned well to both weather the storm and benefit from reopening of the economy.

Nevertheless, BMO Capital, though worried recovery from C-19 is going to take longer than touted by the administration, asserts foodservice companies including PFGC "have enough liquidity to withstand this unprecedented challenging environment and continue to position for market share gains when sales improve."

PFGC shares are a worthwhile buy at any price below $30. The high for the year topped $54 per share. The company's market cap is almost $3.6B and PE Ratio is at +17. I agree with BMO and am confident management's moves will ultimately confirm my optimism for the stock to move between the high twenties and near $40 per share.

In light of the C-19 impact, the company has

Furloughed or eliminated a total of approximately 3,500 positions across the organization

Deferred 25% of senior management's base compensation and 25% of board of directors' cash fees for the period commencing on April 6, 2020, through December 31, 2020, or at such time as approved by the Compensation Committee

Reduced capital expenditures

Drawn $400 million from the $3.0 billion credit facility which was put to cash on the Company's balance sheet

Discontinued further purchases under our share repurchase plan

Raised $349 million in the equity markets through a common stock offering, before underwriter discounts and fees

Raised $275 million in the fixed income market through a bond offering, before discounts and fees

Amended our credit agreement to provide for a $110 million 364-day maturity loan that is junior to other obligations

Food is King

Mark Twain or Will Rogers once quipped, "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." But food must be made and delivered or regimes are overthrown and societies collapse. Food has become America's signature industry. We learned from hunger during the Great Depression. We made eating into a social event, the greatest entertainment show on earth, whether in our homes or in restaurants, movie theatres, dinner playhouses, and school and university cafeteria. Food is the centerpiece of religious traditions and prayers.

The novel coronavirus is the great disrupter to this powerhouse industry but that is all it will be remembered for over the long-term. In the meantime, PFGC is well-situated in the food supply chain to benefit from the value of its industry position in the top four percent. It has the cash and assets to weather the disruption though revenues will be hard hit in the coming quarter. Agile management willing to make personal and corporate cuts in the downturn is positioning the company to blossom when things improve. These conditions are the ingredients for money-making opportunities retail value investors can expect in the future.

