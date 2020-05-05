WestRock Company's (WRK) CEO Steve Voorhees on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2020, 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James Armstrong - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Voorhees - Chief Executive Officer

Ward Dickson - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Chalovich - Chief Commercial Officer and President, Corrugated Packaging

Pat Lindner - Chief Innovation Officer and President, Consumer Packaging

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Global

Mark Wilde - Bank of Montreal

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Brian Maguire - Goldman Sachs

John Rider - Stephens, Inc.

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Steve Chercover - D.A. Davidson

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to