2Q20: Light At The End Of The Tunnel

The stock market started 2020 with a strong tone as investors believed that the Fed would continue to adopt an easy monetary stance in a slowing global environment while expecting a robust election year. All of that has been upended by COVID-19 which has swept across the world, dampening trade, locking cities down, restricting travel and burdening healthcare services. Stocks took a huge hit from that as investors marked down estimates for the year while bracing for defaults and credit crunches.

Where will that end?

Given the current trajectory of the market, I think investors are believing there is an end in sight as we can see broad market indices bouncing strongly from the lows. This would seem to be one of the shortest bear markets in history. Then again, central bank stimulus is unprecedented.

The tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) has actually managed to surge back to positive territory for the year, thanks to increased online activity due to social distancing/remote work. Industrial stocks plunged amidst the worst quarter for travel and airline companies, pressuring the Dow Jones (DJA).

Data by YCharts

Daily cases are flattening

The encouraging thing is that we're starting see the daily case increases slowing (if we measure with a log chart) and that countries which had outbreaks earlier are beginning to relax quarantine measures and resume normal life, such as China, South Korea etc.

Source: John Hopkins University

Drug approvals

There has been speculation whether certain drugs like remdesivir could help patients recover from COVID-19. According to the two most recent clinical trial (here and here), results were promising and met the primary target. Also, it has gained emergency use approval the FDA and the WHO is considering wider use for it.

Some leading indicators for a recovery

Luxury players

I like to look at what leading luxury players have to say about demand particularly from their Chinese customers. LVMH has mentioned that there has been a so-called "revenge" buying spree in April has Chinese customers went out to purchase goods after a two-month lockdown. A fellow Seeking Alpha analyst has written about it here.

Cafe reopening plans

Starbucks plans to reopen 85% of its company-owned stores in the U.S by the end of this week and more than 90% by the beginning of June. Given that this company has navigated through the whole ordeal in China, I would take their statement with confidence that they can manage the reopening process while taking care of the health risks.

Corporate taking advantage of low rates

A handful of large corporate has been taking advantage of low rates to borrow money. As mentioned here, Apple has also done so, and historically has been successful at timing lows in rates.

The US Corporate AAA yield spread spiked during the peak of the market turmoil because investors sold off debt of large companies which were deemed relatively safe but faced a very uncertain situation where even such big companies, namely those in the travel and energy sector, could have trouble for cash flow generation. The spread has since eased with the Fed promising to provide abundant liquidity and the outright purchase of related bonds and ETFs.

Source: St. Louis Fred

Factor outlook

The graph below paints a near-perfect picture of the internals of the market. Growth (mostly tech stocks) has outperformed value and small cap massively. This is likely because tech companies generally have solid business continuity capabilities as some of the work can be done remotely on a computer with internet access. This also led to companies to thrive on quarantine spending which includes video content consumption, gaming, and conferencing.

Small caps tend to have poorer access to credit and are asymmetrically impacted during a recession. Value stocks tend to have cheap valuations which reflect weaker growth and that growth may even turn negative with a recession.

Source: Koyfin

I suspect that it will take at least a few months for people to readjust. Global air travel is likely to be dampened until the holiday season at the earliest with the reason being that different parts of the world are coming out of lockdown at different times. Non-essential international travel is probably discouraged until 2021 whereas domestic travel would be limited. Short distance visitation would likely pick up in 2Q20.

Thus, areas in the market that I expect to continue to catch bids would be those which are positively benefiting from "work from home" and "social distancing". Another theme to watch out for is 5G network rollout which is going to propel smartphone sales and data consumption in 2H20E.

QQQ holdings weight vs. stock performance in the past 1 month

The top 3 holdings (Microsoft, Apple and Amazon) benefit from higher productivity software demand for remote work, 5G smartphone rollout, and online grocery/essential shopping and cloud.

Source: Koyfin

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.