Attractive Risk/Reward In Quality Muni CEFs

We have been overweight the municipal sector due to its higher-quality focus alongside attractive valuations. While stress has increased among state and local issuers who have taken on the burden of dealing with the current crisis, in aggregate the sector has entered the crisis in strong shape owing to flat debt growth and strong revenues. Letting states fail, as some politicians have suggested, is not a realistic option as it will extract an overly high political cost in our view given the states' roles as large employers. Moreover, the Treasury and the Fed have provided strong support for state and local issuers to ensure that they exit the crisis in good shape.

In this article, we take a look at the sector and potential investment options. Overall, we view CEFs as more attractive fund vehicles in the sector due to low leverage costs, historically attractive discounts and strong yields.

In particular, we highlight two funds on our Systematic Income Focus List:

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)

In perpetual funds, we tilt towards higher-quality portfolios, away from large unrated buckets and strong call protection.

Sector Fundamentals

We have been overweight the national municipal and the taxable sectors in our Strategic Allocation. Of the three municipal sectors we follow, these are the higher-quality sectors. And although the taxable sector is roughly 2/3 revenue bonds, the sub-sectors most hit by the epidemic such as education, healthcare and transportation make up about a quarter of the sector.

Source: Systematic Income

Municipals have already benefited from both fiscal as well as Fed support. On the fiscal front, the CARES Act has appropriated $274bn to state and local issuers, as well as healthcare and transit systems and educational institutions. The Fed is also able to lend $500bn directly to municipalities with the scope having been recently widened to include smaller borrowers. Another Fed program provides liquidity support to municipal money market funds.

In terms of pricing, all three municipal sectors have largely retraced their spikes. However, because risk-free yields have fallen sharply, yields are still attractive on both absolute and relative basis.

Source: Systematic Income

Unlike the corporate bond market, the municipal sector total debt has remained pretty flat over the last 10 years. With decent economic growth over that period, this means that states and local issuers have entered the crisis in a strong fiscal position in aggregate. And although we have already begun to see some downgrades, the sector has seen more upgrades than downgrades over the last 5 years.

Tilt To CEFs

Within the fund space, we would tilt toward CEFs for a number of reasons. First, wide dispersion in the sector as well as increased credit risk should aid actively-managed funds over passive ETFs.

Secondly, the rock-bottom level of leverage cost should allow leveraged funds like CEFs to boost their distributions. In the chart below, we plot the drop in the base rate used for tender option bonds - a common type of tax-free municipal fund leverage instrument. To get an intuition around this, consider a CEF with an underlying portfolio yield of 4%, 35% leverage and a 1% management fee on net assets. A drop in the SIFMA rate that we have seen over the last few months equates to an additional boost of about 0.40% in yield terms that the fund can pass on to investors. It is not a coincidence that 12 muni CEFs increased their distributions in May.

Source: SIFMA

And while it's true that open-end funds like mutual funds can hold leverage as well, leverage rules around open-end funds are much more strict than they are for closed-end funds. Plus, mutual funds trade at their NAV while CEFs can provide an effective subsidy on the management fee through the discount.

A third reason to tilt to CEFs is that the tax-free municipal sectors look quite cheap across the CEF space. Discount percentiles are in the single or low-double digits compared to an income sector 20% average. In addition, the sector 1-year and 5-year z-scores are significantly below the income sector average.

Source: Systematic Income

To illustrate what is happening, let's compare the national muni CEF sector to another popular income CEF sector - preferreds. Historically, the discounts of these two sectors have tended to track each other for the most part of the post-GFC period. Currently, however, the discounts are close to the highest spread in the past decade. Part of the reason for this has to do with the fact that the yield differential between the two sectors which increased due to a sharper credit spread widening of the preferred sector, but this doesn't explain the full divergence in our view. This makes the municipal CEF sector quite attractive on a discount valuation basis.

Source: Systematic Income

Intra-Sector Views

Within the CEF space, our focus is on the following: 1) maintain a higher-quality focus, 2) tilt to term CEFs or very attractively-priced perpetual funds, 3) avoid funds with large unrated buckets, and 4) tilt to CEFs with call protection.

A focus on quality is in recognition of the fact that much uncertainty remains as to the exit strategy of the current crisis. Sales tax and project revenues are likely to remain subdued even if the state economies are fully "opened-up". A focus on term funds is there to mitigate potential volatility and drawdowns. Discounts of term funds tend to be more well-behaved than those of perpetual funds due to the amortization toward zero on the expected termination date.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

And finally, we would avoid funds with large buckets of unrated bonds such as the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) or the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA). Lack of a rating does not automatically mean a given bond is low quality; however, it does make it more difficult to gauge its quality. The municipal sector default rate for a given rating has tended to be miniscule in the investment-grade space and well below that of the corporate sector in the high-yield space. However, this strong historic track record applies only to bonds that received a rating. Unrated bonds have seen a much higher historic default rate.

Despite its strong track record and recent support, the sector is not without risk. A reversal in risk-free interest rates remains a key mark-to-market risk owing to the sector's long duration. If yields remain low and municipal credit spreads tighten, then refinancing risk may rear its head again. Finally, further bouts of liquidity stresses may lead higher leveraged funds to unwind their leverage, potentially hurting their earnings prospects.

Current Ideas

Our Systematic Income Focus List currently holds two municipal CEFs, both with a term structure.

Source: Systematic Income

The Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has less than 1-year to its expected termination date. It closed Monday at a 5.32% discount and a 3.82% current yield. The fund has no leverage, a 95% investment-grade allocation, and a below-average fee. An expected return of 7-8% net of price movements is quite attractive for an unleveraged investment-grade portfolio in our view.

The Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a longer termination date in 2023. It closed Monday at a 5.15% discount and a 4.07% current yield. This fund is positioned more aggressively than MTT with 37% leverage and a 68% investment-grade portfolio. The sum of current yield and pull-to-NAV yield of 1.82% due to expected discount amortization gets pretty close to a 6% yield over nearly three years - a figure at the higher end of the national municipal CEF sector.

For investors looking to lock in yields for a longer period of time by using perpetual CEFs, we like the BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT). MQT closed Monday at an 8.68% discount and a 4.40% current yield with covered yield closer to 4.8% due to a very strong 110% distribution coverage. The fund has a strong credit profile with a 94% investment-grade allocation and below-average call risk with 9% of bonds having call exposure over the next two years versus a 14% sector average. Despite its focus on quality, the MQT has bested the sector in NAV returns over various time frames.

Source: Systematic Income

Conclusion

A few weeks ago we shifted to an overweight stance on the municipal sector due to Treasury and Fed support, attractive valuations and strong historic credit profile. In the current market environment, we find the CEF part of the market more compelling due to active management, wide discounts and very low leverage costs. Within the space, we would tilt to higher-quality assets with call protection and preferably a term structure which should provide strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Get investment ideas from our Strategic Allocation Framework and Income Focus List. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTT, NID. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.