Natural Gas: Tread Carefully As Market Starts To React On The Drop In Supplies

As we are approaching the range, we are starting to unwind some of our positions. We sold half of our UGAZ today at $37.50 and initiated a short on RRC. We noted over the weekend that natural gas producers have gone up too far too fast. And we expect a move back to $4.

Although we know that, throughout May, Lower 48 production will continue to decline, traders are starting to note that LNG shut-in economics are worsening.

But the issue with this production drop is that this is a maintenance-related issue, so once the compressor station is fixed, the volume will return.

The outage has now dropped Lower 48 production down to 90.3 Bcf/d, and the front-end of the curve is reacting swiftly with the contango narrowing.

The natural gas market got a big uplift today thanks to an unplanned outage at Owingsville Compressor Station.

Welcome to the production lost edition of Natural Gas Daily!

But the issue with this production drop is that this is a maintenance-related issue, so once the compressor station is fixed, the volume will return. As a result, the near-term price reaction may be a bit unwarranted.

According to some of the traders' early estimates, 3-4 Bcf/d of LNG exports will be lost this summer, which would offset the incoming supply losses.

Lower 48 production is currently modeled at ~86 Bcf/d over the summer, which would exactly offset the LNG export loss. Power burn demand, however, will be ~3 Bcf/d higher than normal thanks to lower prices.

In total, summer gas balances will be tighter, but there's going to be a trading range. Traders now see the trading range between $2.25 and $2.65.

Now is the time to tread more carefully. We will be looking to exit all of our longs (including short on DGAZ) by the end of this week, after we get more clarification from traders on LNG exports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SHORT DGAZ, RRC.