There's Some Technical Weakening In The Markets (Technically Speaking For 5/5)

We now have a complete set of ISM reports for April. The manufacturing number was terrible, dropping to 41.5. Only 2 out of 18 industries were growing. The sub-indexes showed a marked decline: Note the particularly sharp decline in new orders, both of which are now in the upper 20s. Furthermore, the anecdotal comments also showed a steep decline in overall activity. The service number was a surprisingly strong 41.8. But only two industries were growing while the sub-indexes declined sharply: The anecdotal comments were also very negative. Expect this number of drop sharply in the next report.

The ISM Global Manufacturing Index dropped sharply (emphasis added):

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI™ – a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – fell to 39.8 in April, its lowest level since March 2009. The downturn in the headline index was softened by the recent relative resilience of the Mainland China PMI. The Global Excluding Mainland China PMI reading was 35.8, down from 46.2 in March. Manufacturing production and new orders suffered similarly steep contractions during April, with rates of reduction the third and fourth sharpest in the survey history respectively. International trade flows also ground to a sudden halt, with new export order intakes falling to the greatest extent on PMI record. New Export Orders indices fell to record lows in almost all nations, the exceptions being Japan, China and Taiwan (which still signalled declines nonetheless).

The accompanying table shows the severity of the contraction: As with the ISM Service number, expect this report to show a sharper contraction in the next report. The real question is what will the rebound look like?

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at 25 basis points. The policy announcement contains a large amount of relevant information. However, I think this deserves attention:

There has been a substantial, coordinated and unprecedented fiscal and monetary response in Australia to the coronavirus. Without this response, the outlook would have been even more challenging. These policies are supporting the economy right now and will help when the recovery comes. They are supporting people's incomes, maintaining the important connections between businesses and their employees, underpinning the supply of credit to businesses and households, and keeping borrowing costs low. The deferral of loan and other payments is helping people manage their cash flows. The Australian banking system, with its strong buffers of capital and liquidity, is also helping the economy traverse this difficult period.

The primary reason the equity markets have rallied so strongly after the sell-off is the size of the fiscal and monetary response.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Overall, not bad. Larger-caps were higher. But the best gain was a little over 1%, so it's not a huge change. Mid and small-caps were also higher. However, micro-caps were down marginally. Also, note that the longer end of the Treasury market sold off modestly as well. Only financials were down. The top performing sectors were split between defensive and aggressive issues. On the plus side, the two aggressive sectors were tech and communication services, two of the largest components of the SPY.

There's some modest weakening on the daily charts: The SPY broke its uptrend on Friday. Prices are using the 50-day EMA for technical support. All this happened after the ETF hit its 200-day EMA. Finally, the MACD may be setting up to give a sell signal in the next 6-10 days. The IWM has also broken trend and is using its EMAs for support. This index still has a ways to go before it hits the 200-day EMA. Mid-caps have also broken trend and are now bouncing between the 10 and 50-day EMA.

None of these breaks are fatal. They're small on a percentage basis, the candles are modest, and the volume is inconsequential. The main issue going forward with all of these charts is the MACD, which, on all the charts, is closing in on a sell signal.

