Pfizer: With Or Without A COVID-19 Vaccine, The Stock Is A Buy

If you haven't yet capitalized on owning Pfizer with a yield above 4%, you still have the opportunity to do so.

Yet, with or without a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is an all-weather superior stock that deserves a spot in your portfolio because of its superior dividend, quality, value, and momentum.

While I would be thankful for a vaccine, I remain skeptical about the timelines suggested by any of these companies.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Sam & I have been solely focused on covering what we're going to be calling "all-weather" stocks during the past couple of months. We were lucky enough that we geared our portfolio towards more defensive sectors last summer. This is not to say some of our positions didn't get killed, they did, especially our energy picks. Sam & I each had some picks across more defensive sectors. My healthcare pick was Pfizer (PFE), which I viewed as particularly defensive when I purchased it in August. I suggested that because of its large-cap defensive profile, it would likely hold up very well during a crisis. So far, I'm extremely happy and have been slowly increasing my exposure to the position because at a 4.04% yield Pfizer looks very attractive. As of the time of writing, the stock trades at $37.64.

Our MAD Scores gives PFE a Dividend Strength score of 76 and a Stock Strength score of 84.

Source: Open Domain

I believe that dividend investors should invest in Pfizer at current prices, even after the rally which has happened in the past month. The stock still offers value, superior dividend strength, decent quality, and good momentum.

As the race to a COVID-19 vaccine continues, Pfizer and other major healthcare companies are working at incredible speed, and believe they could have a vaccine ready for emergency use by Q3 and producing millions of doses by the end of the year, and hundreds of millions by next year. On one hand, I am baffled by the speed between the genetic sequencing and the development of a vaccine, which it seems might just be cut from 11 years to 11 months. On the other hand, I'm surprised that all healthcare executives are so determined to communicate how quickly they will be producing vaccines at scale when they are only in early-stage clinical trials, and their projections suggest that everything goes perfectly, with no glitches and no setbacks.

This sort of intense competition reminds me of the space race between the US and Russia. I was but a 5-year-old boy when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969, but I remember it vividly. All of the space race was marked by heavy use of space propaganda, by the Soviets, but also by the US. In an ideological war, the perception of achievements and moving closer towards success was extremely important.

Healthcare companies are not in an ideological war, but they are in a race. A race to a vaccine. And the first to the finish line, will take credit, and likely profit the most from vaccine production.

So, I remain skeptical that a vaccine will be ready by year end. Of course, I would welcome such news, as would anyone in his right mind. But I also appreciate the value in appearing at the front of the race and boasting about intermediate accomplishments in the process.

Producing a COVID-19 vaccine would be a boon to PFE, no doubt. But in this article, I will once again argue that at current prices, with or without a COVID-19 vaccine, PFE is a buy.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This article, like all of our articles, will be first and foremost geared towards dividend investors. I will look at PFE's dividend profile before considering its potential for stock market-beating performance in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is a concept which we coined which encapsulates dividend safety and dividend potential. Most dividend investors appreciate the concept of dividend safety, and the impact a dividend cut or suspension can have on their income. But some don't seem to appreciate the other side of the dividend coin, which is dividend potential. By dividend potential, we mean the potential of the dividend to contribute significantly to total returns. This incorporates both the current yield and dividend growth potential. A high yielding dividend stock can contribute significantly towards your income goals with very little dividend growth, while a low yielding stock will need to grow at a very high rate.

Dividend Safety

Pfizer has an earnings payout ratio of 51%. This makes PFE's payout ratio better than 38% of dividend stocks.

PFE pays 66% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 13% of dividend stocks.

PFE pays 80% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 27% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $1.1200 $1.2000 $1.2800 $1.3600 $1.4400 Net Income $1.11 $1.17 $3.52 $1.87 $2.87 Payout Ratio 101% 103% 37% 73% 51% Cash From Operations $2.31 $2.58 $2.71 $2.64 $2.21 Payout Ratio 49% 47% 48% 52% 65% Free Cash Flow $2.09 $2.28 $2.39 $2.30 $1.83 Payout Ratio 54% 53% 54% 59% 79%

Source: mad-dividends.com

In August I warned that following the Mylan spinoff, the dividend could go up to as much as 85% of free cash flow. This has pretty much happened, with PFE's dividend now taking up 79% of free cash flow. Prior to the spin-off, some fellow Seeking Alpha authors feared that the dividend would be cut as a consequence. I didn't think that would happen, I was quite confident the dividend would hold. In fact, since my article, the dividend even increased by 5%.

In the latest earnings call, management reiterated their commitment to the dividend:

On capital allocation, our priorities remain the same, which are obviously dividends and we paid a $2.1 billion dividend to our shareholders this quarter.

I see it unlikely now that Pfizer's dividend will be cut. Management has shown that this won't be a repeat of the last downturn and that they are committed to sharing returns with shareholders.

I believe PFE's dividend to be safe.

Dividend Potential

Pfizer has a dividend yield of 4.04% which is higher than 63% of US dividend stocks. While the yield is quite lower than its recent spike above 5%, it remains high historically for Pfizer. As you can see in the chart below, every time PFE's dividend approached 4% in the past 5 years, it quickly reversed course.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past decade, the dividend yield has ranged between roughly 3% and 5.5%. The 10-year median yield is 3.62%. In only 17% of all trading days over the period has the dividend yield been higher than it currently is. Most of the time, PFE's dividend yield is quite a bit lower than it currently is

The dividend grew 5.5% during the last 12 months which is close to the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 6%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Management is dedicated to increasing the quarterly dividend by $0.02, once per year. It has done so with no interruption for the last 11 years. I see it as very likely that the dividend will continue to grow at this rate for the next 3-5 years. Over 5 years this would suggest a CAGR of 4.78%, a rate which is very attractive considering the juicy 4% dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

PFE has a dividend strength score of 76 / 100. The stock loses a few points because of the relatively high payout ratios, yet the dividend remains affordable. Management have shown that they are committed to it after the Mylan spin-off. They have also shown clear dedication to growing the dividend at a steady rate, which in light of the current yield gives the stock good dividend potential. To learn how we calculate our dividend strength score, you can read this guide.

Stock Strength

We present Dividend Strength before Stock Strength because as dividend investors we would not consider investing in stocks if we were unsatisfied with their dividend profile. But we are also set on doing better than the market over time. Capital gains are a fantastic shortcut to increasing dividends, as Sam explained in our article "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income". To assess the potential for beating the market, we incorporate 3 factors: value, momentum & quality, which are then turned into our Stock Strength score. We explain how it is calculated in the following blog post.

Value

PFE has a P/E of 13.11x

P/S of 4.13x

P/CFO of 16.97x

Dividend yield of 4.04%

Buyback yield of 5.05%

Shareholder yield of 9.09%.

According to these values, PFE is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which is sufficient. PFE trades at a reasonable multiple of earnings. However, its multiple of operating cash flow is quite high. Last year the company bought back 5% of shares. This is not going to happen again this year, as buybacks have been suspended for 2020. This isn't a surprise, as most companies have stopped buying back stock amid the global pandemic. The high dividend yield also contributes positively to Pfizer's value. Overall, I'd say that while PFE doesn't offer bargain levels of value, it wraps in a decent margin of security, to the order of 10-15% below where I'd estimate fair value to be.

Value Score: 68 / 100

Momentum

Pfizer trades at $37.64 and is up 1.07% these last 3 months, yet remains down -1.95% these last 6 months & -7.68% these last 12 months. Over 1 year it has still underperformed the S&P 500, although the stock has done slightly better than the index since I picked up shares in August.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 75% of stocks, which is encouraging. This momentum is slightly below the sector median, which has clearly been leading the market in momentum. Yet being in the 25% of stocks with the best momentum shows strong resilience, high confidence by the investment community, and communicates the likelihood of continued strength in upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 75 / 100

Quality

PFE has a gearing ratio of 1.6, which is better than 46% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 9% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 12.1% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 34% of stocks. The company generates return on equity of 25%. It depreciates 276.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 80% of stocks. PFE has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -0.2.

These metrics suggest PFE's quality is better than 61% of stocks. This is definitely good. With all these factor scores, I consider 60 and up to be considered good, and 80 and above to be exceptional. So PFE has good, somewhat better than average quality.

PFE's cash flow generation relative to liabilities is reasonable, being identical to that of the median US stock. However, I'd like to see that number higher in an "all-weather" stock, and it is the main metric that draws down Pfizer's quality score. Nonetheless, the nature of Pfizer's business gives it a certain resilience in tough environments, which adds a qualitative aspect to its quality profile which one cannot ignore.

Quality Score: 61 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 84 / 100 which is very encouraging. The decent valuation and quality combined with superior momentum places Pfizer as a market leader and makes it likely to continue leading the market in upcoming quarters.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 76 & a stock strength of 84, Pfizer is a great choice for dividend investors at current prices. Whether the company does win the vaccine race or not, will not have too many implications for long term dividend investors.

If you haven't yet capitalized on the opportunity to own PFE with a yield above 4%, you still have the opportunity to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.