ObsEva Has A Promising Candidate For An Unmet Need

Investment Thesis Summary

After hitting $18.00/share in September 2018, ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares began a long decline and now trade under $3.00/share. Even assigning no value to IVF candidate nolasiban, which failed a phase 3 trial in November 2019, we still think the stock has been overpunished. Linzagolix is also in phase 3, and even very conservative market share assumptions point to a mispricing. The cash situation remains the biggest risk, but a partnership announcement would alleviate this concern. And even without one, the mispricing here looks so severe that it justifies a small position. We think OBSV is a Buy.

The Story

5-Yr Stock Chart

OBSV is a research stage biotech company focused on women’s reproductive health. The share price slipped a bit after its IPO in January 2017, and then began a gradual rise throughout 2017 and 2018 that can be attributed to various news items. The uptrend began with a favorable analyst rating and was followed by a $60M private placement (at $8.00/share) in October 2017 with existing and new institutional investors. The common shares were issued at only a 9% discount to market price, which was very well received by investors. The rest of the stock’s ascent was due to several presentations at investor events and healthcare conferences, trial enrollments that completed ahead of schedule, positive early results for a phase 2b trial (EDELWEISS) of candidate linzagolix, and finally, a bullish article that appeared in Barron’s.

The decline from $18.00/share began in September 2018 when final results were announced for the phase 2b EDELWEISS trial. The results showed sustained efficacy and safety and supported the advancement to phase 3, so it’s unclear why the stock price went down (we discuss these and other trial results in more detail in the “Overview” section that follows). At any rate, the stock continued to drift over the next several months on no further data readouts.

Then, on November 7, 2019, shares dropped 65% when it was announced that candidate nolasiban had failed its phase 3 trial for in-vitro fertilization (“IVF”) and that development was being discontinued. The only major news since then was shortly after on December 9, when they announced results for the phase 3 PRIMROSE 2 trial, which tested linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids (“UF”). The efficacy and safety results were positive but failed to impress investors. Recently, the stock has been holding steady in the $2 - $3/share range.

Why is this stock mispriced?

The stock is mispriced for three reasons.

First, the first leg (until November 7, 2019) of the steady decline down from $18.00/share was not due to any specific trial data. We attribute the falling share price to investors becoming increasingly concerned with the dwindling cash balance and perceiving an increasing risk of dilutive equity financing. The steady advancement of linzagolix competitors also might have played a part. But as we show in the remainder of the article, even assuming a dilutive stock offering and very conservative market share estimates, we believe the stock has been overly punished by a big margin.

Second, the 65% drop on November 7, 2019, from the failed phase 3 trial for nolasiban created an additional mispricing opportunity. Even though development for this candidate has been resumed (with a partner in China), our valuation for linzagolix alone justifies taking a position even if we not assign any value whatsoever to nolasiban. Thus, there may be further upside if nolasiban ends up having some value in the end.

Third, we think the stock price has yet to react to the positive linzagolix phase 3 PRIMROSE 2 results announced on December 9. The stock was actually up 26% premarket but finished down about 29% on the day of the results. We feel that potential investor concerns regarding safety issues, patient demographics, and incomplete reporting of all five patient arms (all of which are discussed in detail later on) are misplaced.

The likely reasons why the stock did not go up are because 1) the high certainty (absent a partnership announcement) of a stock offering coming up in the near future, 2) linzagolix will be arriving third into a crowded market, and 3) investors are waiting for the results of the extension study to be fully assuaged of the long-term efficacy and safety of linzagolix. These concerns are valid, but as we mentioned previously, even assuming a dilutive stock offering and very conservative market share estimates, the current market cap is simply too low. And we feel that the strong results thus far indicate a high probability of success when the results of the extension study are announced.

This being the case, we feel that the stock is very mispriced.

What makes this investment actionable?

What makes this investment actionable is that the commercial opportunity has been validated. There are at least two other drugs (Orilissa and Esmya) that sell about $100M each for the indications of UF and endometriosis. What’s more, peak sales estimates for each drug range from $500M to $1B+. This validates the addressable market for linzagolix.

Additionally, the risk of trial failures in both phase 3 studies (PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2) has been lessened significantly, as PRIMROSE 2 data has already been released. The only developmental catalysts that remain are the data for PRIMROSE 1, and then the extension results for both trials. After that, FDA and EMA approval decisions are all that’s left, and then linzagolix will be ready to launch. We think that already clearing one phase 3 data readout adds to the “actionableness” of this investment.

Overview

The three drug candidates we will discuss are: linzagolix, OBE022, and nolasiban.

LINZAGOLIX

Indications: uterine fibroids, endometriosis

Adj peak net sales: $235M (US), $118M (“EU”)

The lead candidate for OBSV is linzagolix, an orally-administered, once-daily gonadotropin-releasing hormone (“GnRH”) receptor antagonist that could potentially end up being the best in its class. It is being tested for the treatment of UF and endometriosis-associated pain.

Uterine Fibroids

UF, which are also referred to as leiomyomas or myomas, are muscular tumors that can appear inside the uterus, in the uterine wall, or on the outside surface. They usually show up in women of child-bearing age and are much more prevalent in African-American women. The tumors are rarely cancerous, but frequently cause unpleasant symptoms such as heavy and painful menstrual bleeding, bleeding between menstruation cycles, pain in the lower stomach, pain during intercourse, and infertility.

The hormones estrogen and progesterone are responsible for thickening a woman’s uterus during each menstruation cycle, and also seem to have an effect on the growth of UF. Most women see their UF shrink naturally during menopause, when hormone production drops significantly as the menstrual cycles come to an end. Because of the influence hormones have on fibroid growth, many current treatments focus on hormone regulation.

General therapies to relieve the symptoms of UF include androgens (male hormones such as danazol), oral contraceptives, progestin-releasing intrauterine device (“IUD”), and GnRH agonists (Lupron). However, the efficacy of these types of drugs is questionable, or the side effects are severe to the point that the drugs cannot be taken long term (the efficacy and safety profiles are discussed in more detail under “Risk #2: Competition”).

Surgical procedures can also be performed to remove the tumors. It is estimated that half of all hysterectomies (full removal of the uterus) performed in the US are due to UF. Undergoing this procedure, however, usually demands weeks of recovery and eliminates the possibility of having children. A myomectomy is another procedure that targets fibroid removal without removing the entire uterus. This still leaves open the possibility of pregnancy in the future, though it still requires invasive surgery. A more minimally invasive procedure is called fibroid embolization. This involves guiding a catheter to release embolic agents that restrict blood flow to the fibroids, thereby depriving them of needed oxygen and nutrients and causing them to shrink. Patients usually return to normal activities within five days.

Linzagolix belongs to the class of drugs called GnRH antagonists. Their mechanism of action (“MOA”) involves binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland in order to disrupt the signaling process that controls the production of an estrogen steroid hormone called estradiol. Estradiol is the primary hormone that regulates the reproductive cycles of women and also contributes to bone health.

GnRH antagonists have been shown to be effective at reducing estradiol production, which in turn proves effective at reducing the symptoms of UF. However, because estradiol also contributes to bone health, high doses of GnRH antagonists must often be accompanied by a dose of “add-back therapy” (“ABT”). ABT essentially adds back small doses of estrogen and/or progesterone hormones to mitigate the loss of bone mineral density (“BMD”). Market research has shown that in addition to a desire for pain relief, bleeding reduction, and amenorrhea (the absence of menstruation), UF patients wish to avoid the need for ABT, as the addition of external hormones can further amplify swings in the body’s physical and emotional state. In fact, as you can see in the slide below, the preference for a UF therapy that does not require ABT was ranked only slightly below the desire for bleeding reduction. For this very reason, OBSV is testing linzagolix at both a high dose with ABT and a lower dose with no ABT.

UF Market Research

(Note: We present a more thorough analysis of efficacy and safety results for all competitors in the “Risk #2: Competition” section. The purpose of this section is simply to provide a brief overview of the results for linzagolix thus far.)

Efficacy

On December 9, 2019, OBSV announced results for PRIMROSE 2, one of two phase 3 trials for UF. The results were positive, with both primary and secondary endpoints being met. The primary endpoint measured the percentage of responders, with a responder defined as someone who experienced menstrual blood loss volume of <= 80mL and >= 50% reduction from baseline in menstrual blood loss volume at 24 weeks. The higher linzagolix dose of 200mg + ABT demonstrated a potentially “best in class” efficacy of over 94% (p<0.001). But even the lower dose of 100mg showed strong efficacy of 57% (p<0.001), which was much higher than placebo (29%). Additionally, both the high and low doses achieved significant rates of amenorrhea (p < 0.001), reduction in pain (p < 0.001), and improvement in quality of life (p < 0.001). And the high dose showed a significant reduction in fibroid volume (p < 0.008).

PRIMROSE 2 Trial Overall Results

Safety

The overall safety profile was in line with results from previously completed phase 2 trials. Adverse events seen in over 5% of patients continued to be headaches, hot flashes/hot flushes, and anemia. Most importantly, the mean percent change from baseline in BMD was consistent with other trials, and continued to remain within allowable FDA limits.

PRIMROSE 2 Trial BMD % Change From Baseline

If the PRIMROSE 2 data were good, then why did the stock go down?

We feel that the results from PRIMROSE 2 were good. The consensus from the call seems to also indicate that the results were positive, as most analysts congratulated management on the “awesome” and “strong” and “impressive” data. Yet after being up over 20% in premarket trading, the stock finished down almost 30% on the day. We have identified some possible explanations for this downward price movement.

First, the PRIMROSE 2 trial (as well as PRIMROSE 1) consisted of five different treatment arms: placebo + placebo ABT, 100mg + placebo ABT, 100mg + ABT, 200mg + placebo ABT, and 200mg + ABT. However, they only reported full data for the 100mg + placebo ABT and 200mg + ABT treatment arms. Perhaps this made investors feel as though they were hiding something. But this does not concern us too much. The plan was to be able to offer a dual label for linzagolix. The lower dose without ABT is intended for women who cannot or do not want to take ABT, and the higher dose with ABT is intended for women who prefer the higher efficacy dose and are okay with ABT to mitigate the side effects. The other two treatment arms (100mg + ABT and 200mg without ABT) would not be serving any unmet medical need.

PRIMROSE 2 TRIAL TREATMENT ARMS

Second, investors may not have liked the racial make-up of the trial population. Recall that uterine fibroids are much more prevalent in black women, yet 95% of the patients in the PRIMROSE 2 trial were Caucasian.

PRIMROSE 2 Trial Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

PRIMROSE 2 took place in both the US and EU (with the majority of women coming from the EU), while PRIMROSE 1 is taking place in the US only. Perhaps, the stock did not go up because investors are worried that this geographical difference will yield a different racial make-up in PRIMROSE 1 and possibly produce different results. One analyst asked specifically how the very low percentage of black women in the trial may have impacted the response rate, and what this might mean for when PRIMROSE 1 data is announced (40:15). Management answered that the most important baseline characteristic is the severity of the condition, and that to date, no data indicates that characteristics such as geographic origin plays any role in the patient response. Perhaps, some of the softer endpoints such as quality of life may be influenced by cultural differences, but it’s just too early to tell. They simply have no reason to believe at this time that the efficacy results for PRIMROSE 1 will be any different.

Third, investors might have gotten spooked by the large difference in spine BMD loss between the treatment arms and placebo (specifically for the 100mg dose with no ABT). It is true that the loss was much greater than in the placebo group (which actually saw a positive BMD change). But the important point is that the lower dose of 100mg still did not cross the threshold for BMD loss of -3%, which was mentioned during the 2018 NDA review of a competing GnRH antagonist.

PRIMROSE 2 BMD % Change From Baseline Vs Indicated References

If anything, management mentioned that BMD loss for PRIMROSE 1 should theoretically be better, due to the higher body mass index (“BMI”) seen in African-American women. Higher BMI leads to higher BMD, which in turn makes the patient more resistant to BMD loss from the treatment (50:00). Because of this, the mean change in BMD loss for the US population should be smaller than what has been seen in the EU population.

Also, on the 4Q19 earnings call, management mentioned that they did not allow calcium and vitamin D supplements during the UF trials at the FDA's request (the FDA wanted to see a kind of “worst case scenario” for BMD loss without the supplements). It was suggested that these bone-enforcing supplements were likely utilized during the UF trials of competitors, and that the FDA would consider this fact when examining the BMD loss results.

As a last remark regarding the safety of linzagolix, we mention that BMD loss tends to occur right away once treatment with a GnRH antagonist starts. The pattern shows that it then plateaus over time. This was discussed on February 26 at the SVB Leerink Conference (12:00). Because of this, management expects to not see a further acceleration of BMD loss once the 52-week data is released.

Fourth, investors might be waiting for the extension study results before rewarding the stock with a big upward move. Keep in mind that the purpose of this new class of UF treatment is to be able to take it as a maintenance therapy long term. As such, maybe 24-week data was simply not a long enough time frame yet to be fully convinced of the results.

Fifth, the cash situation remains adequate for the time being, but is insufficient to both pay all future development and regulatory milestones and build a sales force (we discuss liquidity in more detail in “Risk #1: Liquidity”). Maybe the data from PRIMROSE 2 was simply a reminder that they will need more cash soon, and this contributed to the “sell the news” event.

Regardless of which factors explain why the stock dropped on seemingly positive data, we think the data was good and feel that OBSV has not yet been rewarded for the results.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition characterized by the growth of uterus-lining-like tissue outside of the womb. Similar to UF, it is rarely a fatal complication. But unpleasant symptoms can include abdominal pains, heavy menstruation, and infertility. First-line treatments involve over the counter (“OTC”) painkillers as well as hormonal contraceptives, though the ineffectiveness of these often leads patients to seek out pain relief from opioids. Surgery can also be performed to remove the abnormal growth tissue, though recurrence is common.

On September 28, 2018, OBSV reported final results for the phase 2b EDELWEISS trial. The primary endpoint was defined as the percentage of responders (those that saw a reduction of at least 30% in pain, recorded daily via electronic diary using a verbal rating scale (“VRS”) of 0 (no pain) through 3 (severe pain)). Secondary endpoints included the percentage of responders that saw an improvement in VRS pain scores for dysmenorrhea (pain during menstruation), as well as the percentage of responders that saw an improvement in non-menstrual pelvic pain.

As with PRIMROSE 2 results for UF that we have discussed previously, the mean change in BMD loss was within an acceptable range. The efficacy and safety data at week 24 supported advancing to phase 3 to test both a low dose (75mg) with no ABT and a high dose (200mg) with ABT. The EDELWEISS 5 trial is expected to complete in October 2022, and the EDELWEISS 6 trial is expected to complete in September 2022.

EDELWEISS Phase 2b Efficacy Results

EDELWEISS Phase 2b Safety Results

The symptoms for UF and endometriosis are very similar, and all competing drugs that we have come across are either approved for both conditions or on the verge of being approved for both conditions. We think it’s likely that since the phase 3 results for UF have been positive, that the phase 3 results for endometriosis will be positive as well, and that linzagolix will eventually be approved for both.

OBE022

Indications: preterm labor

Adj peak net sales: No value assigned

OBE022 is currently being investigated in the phase 2a PROLONG trial for pregnant women that are threatened by spontaneous preterm labor. Initial safety results were satisfactory enough to proceed to part B of the trial, and on July 26, 2019, OBSV announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“IDMC”) had completed an unblinded review of the first 30 randomized subjects and concluded that the trial could continue without any modifications. While the early news thus far is promising, we feel that it’s too early to assign a meaningful probability of development, regulatory, and commercial success. Phase 2 data is expected 2H20, but for the time being, we assign no value to this candidate.

Nolasiban

Indications: IVF

Adj peak net sales: No value assigned

Nolasiban was being developed to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy for women undergoing IVF. On October 3, 2018, the phase 3 trial IMPLANT 2 demonstrated sustained positive results. The IMPLANT 2 trial showed that nolasiban treatment increased the live birth rate (“LBR”) by up to 35% (p=0.025), and continued to have an acceptable safety profile. These results were consistent with 10-week pregnancy rate data that had been reported in February 2018 (35.6% for nolasiban vs. 28.5% placebo, p=0.031).

Unfortunately, on November 7, 2019, OBSV announced that the phase 3 study IMPLANT 4 did not meet the primary endpoint of an increase in ongoing pregnancy rate at week 10 (39.1 % placebo vs 40.5 % nolasiban, p = 0.745). Management decided to discontinue development of the IVF program so that resources could be focused elsewhere.

Since that time, however, the IVF program has been resumed. On January 13, OBSV announced a sublicense agreement with Yuyuan Bioscience Technology to develop nolasiban for IVF in China (no financials disclosed). Yuyuan will cover development costs for the trials in China, so R&D costs for nolasiban will decrease considerably for 2020 and beyond.

Future results for nolasiban might provide an unexpected surprise, but at this time, we have decided to assign no value to this candidate, given the inconsistent efficacy data.

Valuation

Price Target: $13.39

Upside: 349%

Fully Diluted Market Cap

Income Statement Estimate

Commercial Milestones Adjustment

Price Target Estimate

To arrive at our price target, we have made the assumptions below.

US/EU Linzagolix UF probability of approval: 70%

We feel that the efficacy and safety data from the PRIMROSE 2 trial thus far justify a higher than 50/50 chance of approval.

UF patient pool: 1.5M (US)

OBSV estimates that there are 4M+ women that are treated annually in the US for UF.

OBSV UF Market Opportunity (US)

However, it’s unclear what percentage of these women are taking a GnRH antagonist or would be willing to take one. Without this key piece of information, we have decided to use a more conservative estimate for the patient pool size.

From slide 20 of the Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) July 23, 2019, presentation, we can see that they estimate there to be 5M women that are symptomatic in the US. Of these, 3M are still symptomatic even while being on therapy. We discount this number by 50% to arrive at our UF patient pool size of 1.5M in the US.

MYOV UF Market Opportunity (US)

UF patient pool: 1.5M (“EU”)

While the population of the EU (512M) is 1.6x larger than the population of the US (325M), the US does have a larger percentage of black women. For simplicity, we assume that these two demographic values are offsetting, and we utilize the same 1.5M UF patient pool for the EU territory as we do for the US.

Linzagolix UF market share range: 1%-9% (US and EU)

The treatment options for UF (and endometriosis) have grown recently, and we do a full review of the competitive landscape in the “Risk #2: Competition” section that follows. Still, we think that the efficacy and safety data thus far, along with some other selling points (i.e. once daily dosing, a low dose option without ABT, etc.) are enough to justify the presence of linzagolix in the market.

On the December 9, 2019, call (35:45), one analyst says that they heard a doctor remark that they would use low dose with no ABT for 70% of UF patients. The analyst was wondering if management thought the low dose with no ABT would now become (if approved) the front-line therapy for UF. Management responded that they would be thrilled with a 70% market share, but they are still assessing what this number might be. They currently have research showing that 20% of women don’t want to take ABT even though they could. Furthermore, another large chunk would be physiologically ineligible to receive ABT. This would be due to reasons such as type 2 diabetes, high BMI, or their cardiovascular history.

The fact that this discussion is taking place shows that linzagolix is not simply a “me too” drug, and that there is a case to be made that it will actually capture a much higher market share than what we model. What we wanted to show is that even assuming a very conservative market share, the upside here is still quite large.

US/EU Linzagolix endometriosis probability of approval: 60%

We feel that the efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 EDELWEISS trial thus far justifies a higher than 50/50 chance of approval. However, since we don’t have phase 3 data yet, the assumed probability of approval is a bit lower than for the UF indication.

Endometriosis patient pool: 500K (US)

OBSV estimates that there are 5M women that are treated annually in the US for endometriosis.

OBSV Endometriosis Market Opportunity (US)

However, it’s unclear what percentage of these women are taking a GnRH antagonist or would be willing to take one. Without this key piece of information, we have decided to use a more conservative estimate for the patient pool size.

From slide 20 of the Myovant Sciences (MYOV) July 23, 2019, presentation (see “MYOV UF Market Opportunity” above), we can see that they estimate there to be 6M women that are symptomatic in the US. Of these, 1M are still symptomatic, even while being on therapy. We discount this number by 50% to arrive at our endometriosis patient pool size of 500K in the US.

Endometriosis patient pool: 500K (“EU”)

Endometriosis is also more prevalent in black women. While the population of the EU (512M) is 1.6x larger than the population of the US (325M), the US does have a larger percentage of black women. For simplicity, we assume that these two demographic values are offsetting, and we utilize the same 500K endometriosis patient pool for the EU territory as we do for the US.

Linzagolix endometriosis market share range: 1%-9% (US and EU)

There is one other option for a low dose therapy without ABT for endometriosis. Still, as with UF, we feel that the data thus far at both the low and high doses bodes well for the commercial success of linzagolix. Again, even assuming a very modest market share, we demonstrate that the upside is quite large.

Linzagolix list price: $6,648 (US), $3,324 (“EU”)

The Institute For Clinical And Economic Review (“ICER”) published a report in July 2018 that discussed the cost-benefit analysis for AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) newly approved drug Orilissa (elagolix) for endometriosis (the sNDA for UF is pending). The ICER report concluded that at a net price of $7,400, Orilissa “falls within commonly accepted thresholds for cost-effectiveness of $50,000-$150,000 when compared to other pain medications.”

Orilissa was actually priced a bit higher at $10,000 per year, but for our model, we assume a conservative price for linzagolix of $6,648.

We assume a 50% discount for our EU price.

Linzagolix total reductions: 32%

OBSV licensed linzagolix from Kissei Pharma in November 2015, and agreed to pay a royalty in the low 20% range on net sales (we assume 22%) (see 2019 20-F, pg 83).

Our total reduction also includes a standard 10% gross-to-net discount.

Gross margin: 97%

The heavy cost for biotech companies is the R&D and marketing expenses. To actually manufacture the drugs is usually very cheap, which is why we tend to assume a gross margin in the high 90% range.

R&D costs: $20M

For 2019, OBSV spent a total of $88M on R&D. Of this amount, $51M was allocated to linzagolix, $17M was allocated to nolasiban, $2M was allocated to OBE022, and $18M was unallocated. On the 4Q19 earnings call, management said that R&D costs for 2020 would be down significantly compared to 2019, primarily due to the decrease in nolasiban expenses (a “very small number” for 2020).

On May 5, 1Q20 earnings were announced and we do already see a decline in R&D expenses. Linzagolix spending remained flat at $12M, nolasiban came down significantly to $700K, OBE022 remained flat at $500K, and unallocated R&D expenses remained flat at $4M, bringing total R&D costs to $17M.

By 2021, R&D expenses for linzagolix will also be very small, as the two phase 3 trials (and their extension studies) wrap up. They might decide to investigate linzagolix in new indications, but for now nothing is definite.

For our model, we assume nolasiban R&D expenses drop to $2M, linzagolix R&D expenses drop to $0M, OBE022 R&D remains unchanged at $2M, and unallocated R&D expenses remain unchanged at $16M. This brings total R&D spending down to $20M.

G&A costs: $20M

G&A costs for 2019 were $19M, but appear to be on the decline (1Q20 G&A was $4M, down from $5M a year ago). For our model, we annualized the $4M to get $16M, and then added an extra $4M going forward for when the NDA and MAA submissions and marketing phase begins. This brings total G&A costs to $20M. We remind the readers that the majority of the increase in administrative overhead will come from the sales force (which we account for in “Commercialization costs.”)

Commercialization costs: $78M

One of the corporate objectives for 2020 is to enter into a partnership for the commercialization of linzagolix. On the 4Q19 earnings call, management said that they have been very active in this area but that they have nothing definitive to announce yet. We would hope that they would partner in order to launch and sell linzagolix rather than trying to build a sales force from scratch, as this strategy seems less risky. But with nothing in place yet, our model assumes that they will commercialize on their own and maintain full ownership rights.

MYOV, which is also building a sales force for the indications of UF and endometriosis, suggested that the commercial team size would be 150 to 200 people (July 23, 2019 MYOV presentation, slide 27). We therefore assume the midpoint of 175 for the number of sales reps for OBSV.

For the costs per sales rep, we make the usual assumptions of a base salary of $125K, a bonus of $50K, and administrative overhead of $50K, bringing the total cost per rep to $225K. At 175 reps, this brings total commercialization costs to $39M per territory. We assume the same amount in both the US and EU.

Interest expense: $4M

On August 7, 2019, OBSV entered into a senior secured credit facility agreement with Oxford Finance. The available borrowing capacity of $75M would be available in three tranches of $25M, with the first tranche available upon closing. The loan bears interest at a rate of 30-day LIBOR + 6.25%, or a minimum of 8.68% per year.

Upon closing, OBSV drew the initial $25M. The second tranche of $25M was contingent upon positive results for the IMPLANT 4 trial for nolasiban, but since the trial failed, this second tranche has not become available. The third tranche of $25M may be drawn between August 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020, contingent upon positive results for both PRIMROSE 1 and 2 trials of linzagolix.

We assume that the third tranche of $25M will be available this fall, and that outstanding debt once it is drawn will be $50M. Using the minimum interest rate of 8.68% per year, their annual interest expense will be about $4M.

Future financing expense: $38M

Assuming the remaining linzagolix phase 3 trials are successful and it is ultimately approved, OBSV would owe Kissei Pharma $10M in development milestones and $53M in regulatory milestones. On top of this, to build the full sales force in the US and EU they would need $78M. We include an extra $50M to fund operations from 1Q21 (when the current cash runway ends) to 4Q21 (when we expect linzagolix to launch). Keep in mind that the $51M spent on linzagolix R&D for 2019 will largely go away by 2Q21, so this will save about $13M per quarter. Also, the sales force can be built up gradually as sales ramp up, so the entire $78M is not needed all at once.

The total liquidity needed to bring linzagolix to market alone is therefore $191M. Assuming a 20% financing cost (which could come either in the form of a line of credit or a dilutive stock offering), their future financing expense would be about $38M.

Tax rate: 21%

As of December 31, 2019, OBSV had tax loss carryforwards totaling $288M. However, they mention on page 99 of their 2019 20-F filing that they “do not believe it is probable that we will generate sufficient profits to avail ourselves of these tax loss carryforwards.” This being the case, we assume a normal tax rate of 21% going forward for both the US and EU.

Target P/E: 5x

We remind investors that the inverse of the P/E is the earnings yield, E/P. Biotechs in general carry more risk than non-biotechs, and so should command a higher required rate of return. As standard practice, we usually assume a required rate of return of 20%, which equates to a P/E of 5x.

Probability-adjusted commercial milestone: -$25M

According to their partnership with Kissei Pharma, OBSV will owe up to $125M in commercial milestones depending on the achievement of certain sales targets. We are unable to locate the exact terms of the sales targets, but since our global peak net sales estimate for linzagolix is only about $350M, we assume only a 20% probability that the full $125M milestone will be paid out. This gives us a probability-adjusted commercial milestone value of $25M that OBSV will have to pay. (Note: The remaining development and regulatory milestones are discussed in the “Risk #1: Liquidity” section.)

Fully diluted share count: 52M

As of March 31, 2020, there were 45.7M common shares outstanding. We have identified an additional 5.8M shares (consisting of non-vested shares and stock options) that were considered anti-dilutive and were excluded from the diluted share count. This brings the fully diluted share count as of 1Q20 to 52M.

Fully diluted market cap: $153M

To calculate the fully diluted market cap, we use the May 5 closing price of $2.98/share and a share count of 52M.

Price target timeframe: 6 months – 1 year

Risks

Risk #1: Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $62M. For 1Q20, net cash used in operating activities was about $15M. We also assume that the PRIMROSE 1 trial will be successful and that they can draw an additional $25M tranche from Oxford on August 1. With total potential liquidity of $87M, management expects the cash runway to extend into 1Q21.

Nolasiban R&D expenses have already declined from $17M to about $2M per year (this is reflected in 1Q20 cash burn), and we also assume that linzagolix R&D expenses of $12M per quarter will go away by 2Q21. This reduces the cash burn to under $5M by mid-2021.

Again, we estimate they will need about $191M to pay all development and regulatory milestones owed to Kissei Pharma ($63M), build the sales force for the US and EU ($78M), and fund operations for a few more quarters until linzagolix hits the market ($50M). While this is a large amount of needed financing (and a likely contributor to why the share price has declined so much), we still feel that the stock has been over-punished. They continue to say that securing a commercial partnership for linzagolix is a priority for 2020, in which case the upfront payment and the royalty agreement would eliminate the need for so much new financing.

OBSV is not a mature company with a declining legacy product or a looming balloon debt payment. They have a compelling new product that we feel will see decent commercial success, and they simply need some bridge financing to get to the point where they can begin to realize sales.

Risk #2: Competition in UF and endometriosis

(NOTE: The peak sales estimates may not be the most up to date.)

After a long period of no new approved treatments, the field for these two indications has become crowded.

Linzagolix

There are a few ways in which OBSV hopes to differentiate its lead candidate from the field.

First, the lower dose of 100mg (if approved) would be the only course of treatment for UF that does not require ABT. Market research has shown that a sizable portion of women would prefer to avoid (or are ineligible to receive) ABT. (They also hope to get approval for a low dose of 75mg with no ABT to treat endometriosis, but it would not be the only non-ABT option. Orilissa is available at a low dose of 150mg with no ABT.)

Second, the higher dose of 200mg with ABT has shown UF efficacy results that are at least comparable, and potentially better than, Orilissa (elagolix) and relugolix (specifically for the primary endpoint and the important secondary endpoint of amenorrhea). Readers should keep in mind that no head-to-head trials have been conducted yet, and that caution should always be taken when comparing data across trials. But until a head-to-head trial is conducted, the data from each individual trial is all we have to go on.

A Comparison Between UF Results Of GnRH Antagonists

Source: January 2020 JP Morgan Conference Presentation (slide 18)

Third, linzagolix may have a better pharmacokinetic (“PK”) profile than Orilissa and relugolix. This is based on traits such as having a favorable half-life, no food effect, and no influence from other medications that induce the liver enzyme CYP3A4.

A Comparison Between PK Profiles Of GnRH Antagonists

For comparison, EvaluatePharma estimates 2024 linzagolix sales for UF of $209M.

Orilissa (elagolix)

ABBV’s Orilissa is also an oral, once/twice-daily GnRH receptor antagonist. It received FDA approval for endometriosis in July 2018 and launched in the US the following month. An sNDA was submitted in August 2019 for a label expansion to include UF. In 2019, Orilissa saw US sales of $92M and international sales of $2M (ABBV 2019 10-K, pg 31). Orilissa was priced at $10,000 per year, which is a bit on the high side compared to the $7,400 that the ICER report assumed, and might be responsible for what some consider a slow start. At the SVB Leerink event (17:41), OBSV management said that while the Orilissa price is a good starting point, it “probably needs a little more refinement.”

Additionally, Orilissa offers a lower dose with no ABT for endometriosis but not for UF.

Orilissa is not without side effect issues. In addition to BMD loss, the FDA label also warns about elevated liver function tests and suicidal ideation.

For comparison, EvaluatePharma estimates 2024 Orilissa UF sales of $657M. ABBV estimated global sales in endometriosis alone of $1B to $2B, while analysts estimated sales of $1B+.

Relugolix

MYOV’s relugolix is also an oral, once-daily GnRH receptor antagonist. The MAA submission for UF was submitted in the EU on March 9, and they expect to submit a second NDA to the FDA in May 2020 for UF (the first NDA was for prostate cancer). As we have discussed previously, MYOV has not tested relugolix at any lower dose that did not require ABT, so this would be a definite point of differentiation for OBSV.

For comparison, EvaluatePharma estimates sales of $458M.

Esmya (ulipristal acetate)

Allergan’s (NYSE:AGN) Esmya is an oral, once-daily progesterone receptor modulator. It received EU approval in 2012 for UF. In 2017, sales there were 93M euros (about $101M using the 4/30/19 exchange rate of $1.09 USD/EUR). There are ongoing concerns, however, about serious liver issues. On March 13, 2020, an EMA body recommended suspending treatment for new patients with Esmya until a full review was complete. To date, of the 900K+ patients that have been treated since 2012, about five have required a liver transplant. While the number is still small, the risk was high enough that the FDA issued a CRL on August 21, 2018, citing the growing concern over liver issues that was arising outside of the US. The long-term effects of linzagolix are still not known, but at the moment, no serious liver issues have arisen, and so this would be a competitive advantage for OBSV.

For comparison, AGN estimated US peak sales of $500M to $1B and global peak sales of $1B to $2B. RBC Capital expects sales of under $500M, and First Order Analytics expected $286M.

Lupron Depot (leuprolide acetate)

ABBV’s other treatment for UF and endometriosis is Lupron Depot, an injectable GnRH receptor agonist that is taken monthly or in a single 3-month injection. The side effects are severe, however. Along with the risk of worsening depression and BMD loss, Lupron Depot ends a woman’s menstruation cycle, essentially inducing a “menopause-like” state. Treatment duration for endometriosis is limited to six months. For patients with UF, it is often used for up to three months for preoperative care in order to prepare a woman for surgery.

Lupron Depot was first approved by the FDA for prostate cancer in 1985, and then received label expansions in 1990 for endometriosis and in 1995 for UF.

In 2019, US sales were $720M and international sales were $167M. Since Lupron Depot is also approved for prostate cancer and central precocious puberty, it’s difficult to know what amount of sales can be attributed to UF and endometriosis (we suspect that prostate cancer would represent the biggest share).

Still, the fact that ABBV invested time and money in developing Orilissa can be taken as evidence that there was an unmet need for a longer-term maintenance therapy that Lupron Depot was not able to satisfy.

Vissane (dienogest)

Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYZF) Vissane is an oral, once-daily synthetic progesterone-like hormone. It was approved in the EU in December 2009 for endometriosis, and in total has been approved in over 70 countries (but not in the US). However, it does not seem like sales are material, as there is no discussion of Vissane in Bayer’s 2019 annual report. This lack of commercial success could very likely be due to the poor safety profile, which includes a slightly increased relative risk of a breast cancer diagnosis, venous thromboembolism (deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism), and pre-existing depression aggravation, among others. We do not consider Vissane a serious competitive threat to linzagolix.

Vilaprisan

Bayer has another drug candidate, vilaprisan, that is an oral, once-daily selective progesterone receptor modulator (“SPRM”). Bayer initiated a phase 3 trial (ASTEROID) for UF in July 2017. However, the trial was halted in December 2018 due to worrying long-term toxicology data found in rodents. The 2019 annual report still shows vilaprisan as being in phase 2 for endometriosis and phase 3 for UF, but no further update is provided. Bayer had previously expected peak annual sales of over $1.1B.

Zoladex (goserelin acetate implant)

Zoladex is a GnRH agonist that requires subcutaneous administration. TerSera Therapeutics licensed the US and Canadian rights from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in February 2017. It was first approved in the US in 1989 and is approved for prostate cancer, breast cancer, endometriosis (for up to 6 months), and to thin the lining of the uterus before a procedure called endometrial ablation (which destroys this lining and helps with extreme bleeding). Sales in 2016 for the US and Canada were $69M, and $816M internationally. We estimate that the majority of sales came from the cancer indications. It does not seem that Zoladex is a serious competitive threat to the long-term UF and endometriosis treatment markets.

Fezolinetant

Astellas’ (OTCPK:ALPMF) fezolinetant is an oral, selective neurokinin-3 (“NK3”) receptor antagonist. It is being studied in a phase 3 trial for women with moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (“VMS”). Typical VMS symptoms include hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause. At the moment, no trials for UF or endometriosis are shown in the Astellas pipeline.

Danocrine (danazol)

Danocrine is an oral synthetic steroid derived from ethisterone. It was first introduced for medical use in 1971 and is currently indicated for endometriosis. However, liver issues have been observed with long-term use.

Various surgical procedures and foregoing treatment

There are various surgical procedures (both invasive and non-invasive) that can be performed to treat UF and endometriosis, though they do not prevent recurrence of the condition. Though we do not have head-to-head evidence yet that GnRH antagonists offer a net benefit when compared with various surgical procedures, the market research the company has conducted along with early sales results from some competitors seem to indicate that there is a demand for a long-term maintenance oral therapy.

These conditions seem to go away with the onset of menopause, and so some women simply choose to live with the uncomfortable symptoms if they feel that they are close to menopause. Even with some women electing to wait it out, the patient pool is large enough that enough women should seek out a conveniently dosed oral maintenance therapy such as linzagolix.

Risk #3: Future positive linzagolix data readouts will not make the stock go up

This is a valid concern, especially since the stock fell after the PRIMROSE 2 data was announced. As we have discussed previously, we think any concerns regarding the safety and efficacy are exaggerated. The main reason for the continued decline in the stock price is that the cash on hand is insufficient to bring linzagolix to market. Even though we think the shares have been over-punished over the lack of liquidity, it will likely take a partnership announcement or a strong financing announcement to turn sentiment positive again.

Risk #4: Linzagolix is not approved

There are still some hurdles to clear with the upcoming PRIMROSE 1 data and then extension data for PRIMROSE 1 and 2. But if there are no surprises, then we think linzagolix will get approved. The safety profile seems a tolerable trade-off based on the prior approval of Orilissa, and the demand from patients is there.

Conclusion

What we really like about OBSV is that even making very conservative assumptions for linzagolix pricing, patient pool size, and market shares, the shares appear to be very undervalued. The main concern is the certain future need of a cash infusion, either in the form of a partnership announcement, a dilutive stock offering, or a line of credit. Still, even factoring in new financing costs, we still arrive at a large mispricing. Given this risk and the competitive landscape, OBSV should likely be allotted the minimum buy amount for your portfolio. But it deserves a position nonetheless. Our PT is $13.39/share, offering 349% upside. We think OBSV is a Buy.

Supporting Items

Upcoming Catalysts

Uterine Fibroids Market Size

Endometriosis Market Size

Milestones And Royalty Payments

US Linzagolix UF Peak Net Sales Estimate

EU Linzagolix UF Peak Net Sales Estimate

US Linzagolix Endometriosis Peak Net Sales Estimate

EU Linzagolix Endometriosis Peak Net Sales Estimate

