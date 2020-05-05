The Sign Of The Times: J Crew

Now, facing a crisis that cannot be controlled by governmental economic and financial policies, these companies are facing a severe financial crisis, J Crew just being the first to move.

J Crew, just one of many companies that have taken advantage of loose debt policies and low interest rates to build up substantial financial leverage to sustain or boost performance.

After seeming to be on rocky shores for many years, J Crew finally declared bankruptcy ten years after being acquired in a leveraged buyout.

It appears as if the debt-deluge is beginning. J. Crew, a debt ridden company that had not been doing well, has declared bankruptcy.

As we read in the Financial Times.

“J Crew, US purveyor of preppy fashion, filed for bankruptcy on Monday. In the end, the holes in its balance sheet proved too big to mend. With $2 billion of total debt, a legacy in part of a 2010 $3 billion leveraged buyout by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, J Crew was struggling long before the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of its near-500 stores.

But, a lot of companies have become debt-ridden and were “struggling” long before the coronavirus outbreak.

And, as i have written,

“The idea is that during the times when economic growth seems so present and stable, people take advantage of such times to build up a financial structure which makes a severe downturn just that much more probable.”

That is just what J Crew and many others have done, and now we are beginning to see the consequences of that movement into debt.

This is not an individual company problem, it is an economy-wide problem.

THE AGE OF CREDIT INFLATION

I have argued that for the past sixty years of so that in the United States the federal government, Republicans and Democrats alike, have pursued a policy that I have labeled “credit inflation.” I have written many articles on this over the past ten years of so for Seeking Alpha.

To accomplish this policy

“Credit must be flowing, whether government or private, and for a very good cause... to keep unemployment as low as possible. Yet, a constant foot to the accelerator, keeping the credit flowing, creates expectations in the private sector that the government will continue to stimulate with deficits and will continue to underwrite these deficits with monetary ease, and will also produce programs that allow businesses and consumers to continue to pile on debt.” “this is all fine and good during the ‘good times’ but it catches up with us during the ‘not-so-good’ times. But we never seem to learn.”

And, this is what J Crew has experienced, in the “not-so-good” times.

THE PICTURE WE ARE FACING

Neil Irwin writes in the New York Times that

“Plenty of companies came into this crisis with high debt levels that left them particularly vulnerable to a shock, but it’s also the case that no business can really be prepared for the kind of shock that the world economy is now experiencing.”

The problem:

“In normal times, bankruptcy is an efficient process to wipe out shareholders and turn a company over to its creditors. But an enormous wave of bankruptcies — which would take place if the government allowed the full effects of the pandemic to be felt — would have long-term consequences for working Americans and the overall economy.”

Mr. Irwin goes on:

“let’s imagine that thousands of large companies across dozens of industries entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy at once. This would overwhelm the bankruptcy courts and cause a shortage of ‘debtor-in-possession’ financing that would allow companies to keep operating while restructuring. Many perfectly good companies would end up liquidating rather than surviving it.”

There are many companies that can be listed as potential bankruptcy candidates, especially amongst the retail trade. Neiman Marcus, the upmarket department store operator owned by Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, has missed debt payments and is reportedly preparing a filing.

THE J CREW EXPERIENCE

As mentioned above, in 2010 J Crew was acquired as a part of a leveraged buyout.

It should be noted that the company avoided a bankruptcy in 2017

What about last year, 2019? Well, on an operating level, the company was profitable. In 2019, it even experienced a rise in sales and gross margins and had an operating profit of $71.5 million.

However, J Crew reported a loss. The company had to cover $146.7 million in interest expenses.

TPG and Leonard Green & Partners stand to see their existing stakes all but wiped out.

THE NEW WAVE

Many more companies are expected to follow this. J Crew is just the first on the list.

This is the ultimate problem with debt and especially with a governmental policy like the one I have dubbed the policy of “credit inflation.”

Debt looks so beneficial during times of rising economic activity. The financial leverage provided by debt can produce massive increases in a company’s return on shareholder equity and can help boost stock prices, stock prices that are also helped by debt financed stock buybacks and dividend payments.

Doubters always point to the future and argue that too much debt will result in great pain some day. That is, excessive amounts of debt will always come back to haunt you.

For most of the last sixty years, large amounts of debt have helped a lot of people make a lot of money and has contributed to a large portion of the wealth/income inequality that America has experienced over this time period.

Now, we face something we can’t control. Be prepared to see many more such bankruptcies.

