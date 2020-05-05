BlackLine: Demand Could Be Pushed Out But Stock Still Looks Good

Management did not provide updated FY20 guidance as demand could be pushed out to further quarters and visibility remains uncertain.

BlackLine (BL) reported a pretty good Q1 with revenue growing 29% and operating margins improving. However, as more companies continue to implement work-from-home protocols, there could be some delayed spending related to accounting software upgrades. Clients are focused on maintaining their operations and ensuring employees are able to work from home effectively. Accounting software upgrades may not be at the top of clients' minds, however, over the long term companies will need to upgrade their software.

Demand may be pushed out of the next few quarters and into the outer years. Management declined to give updated FY20 guidance as there remains too much uncertainty in the current economic environment. However, the 29% growth seen in FQ1 was ahead of management's initial FY20 revenue guidance of 20-22% growth, which is a positive sign.

Data by YCharts

The stock is down less than 5% since reporting earnings, though remains down ~15% from their 2020 highs. Year to date, the stock is up over 10% which speaks to investors' confidence in the long-term business model. While revenue growth may be impacted in the near term, companies will undoubtedly need to upgrade their accounting software once normal business returns.

The stock continues to trade at a premium at ~8.5x forward revenue. When looking at other leading software players, valuation does not seem excessive at all. In fact, at the company's recent analyst day, management noted operating margins could expand to 20%+, and considering they currently sit at <5%, this is a long runway of improved profitability.

BlackLine currently trades around $60 and with valuation in a compelling area, I believe long-term investors should look to build a position in the name. Even if revenue growth decelerates significantly over the next few quarters as clients spend more in immediate IT needs rather than longer-term accounting software upgrades, legacy accounting systems will eventually need to be updated. Demand may be pushed out a few quarters, but the demand will not be completely lost.

Analyst Day Recap

BlackLine's analyst day a few months ago showed strong industry trends and company momentum. The company noted that 56% of accountants believe they need to automate more just to keep up with their growth. BlackLine also noted the total addressable market was close to $18.5 billion, which is comprised of ~165,000 target customers. With 3,000+ customers, they have penetrated less than 2% of the total customer base. There continues to be a lot of room for growth, both domestic and international.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided a preview of its long-term model, which looks very achievable. They expect gross margins at the 80%+ level, something it has accomplished over the past five years. The more impressive long-term metric is its operating margin. Operating margins are also expected to expand to 20%+, which I believe is highly achievable.

Q1 Earnings And Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 29% to $82.6 million, which was better than expectations for ~$80 million and accelerated slightly from the 28% growth seen last quarter. Even during more challenged markets, BlackLine continues to demonstrate strong revenue growth as the need for upgraded accounting software is a long-term driver. The company continues to serve an underpenetrated market and has seen very consistent 25%+ revenue growth over the past several quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the software-based nature of the company's operations, margins tend to be higher and stronger than most companies. By not offering hardware products, BlackLine is able to save a lot of expenses throughout their sales process. During the quarter, gross margin came in at 82.4%, which showed minimal growth compared to the 82.8% in the year ago period. I believe over time, gross margins will continue to trend around the 80%+ level.

As the company continues to gain scale and better leverage their operating expenses, I believe operating margins should start to expand over time. During the quarter, operating margins came in at 4.6%, compared to 0.6% in the year ago period. Over the longer-term, management expects operating margins to get to 20%+, and I believe the company is on the right path to achieve that over time.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the many unknowns caused by the global pandemic, it is not surprising the company decided to not provide full year guidance. Management likely wants to remain conservative as IT spend across their clients is likely to change, though not too many know by how much or what categories of spend may change. I believe account software is not likely at the top of the "to-do" list during the current environment. I believe clients will remain focused on running their day-to-day operations as employees continue to work from home. While that does mean spend such as accounting software upgrades gets pushed out, I do not believe this demand is completely lost as companies will still prioritize accounting upgrades once normalcy returns to economies.

Management did provide guidance for Q2 as they have some visibility into their sales pipeline. For Q2, the company is expecting revenue of $80-82 million and non-GAAP net income of $5-8 million, resulting in non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-0.13 for the quarter.

Valuation

Given the current economic environment has drastically changed over the past few weeks, there are some areas investors will be looking out for.

Many clients will be postponing non-essential technology spend and capital expenditures in the near term in order to maintain their business operations. BlackLine may see less accounting software upgrades in the near-term as companies focus on making sure their businesses have the proper technology and liquidity to withstand the current challenges.

Accounting software upgrades will remain part of a company's capital expenditure plan, though this may be pushed out a little bit. However, as companies settle into the work-from-home model and save on travel expenses, accounting software upgrades may be one of the first priorities once normalization starts to occur.

BlackLine competes in a very underpenetrated market with a lot of room for global expansion. Even though the company primarily competes in the US, international companies still have strong demand to upgrade their accounting software. The long-term growth prospects remain very strong, even if there is a slowdown during 2020.

Since reporting earnings, the company's stock has been down less than 5%. However, the stock still remains ~15% below their 2020 highs, before the global pandemic sparked a sharp sell-off across the market.

The below chart depicts other industry-leading software names that are trying to further penetrate a relatively new market. I believe these are all "best of breed" names that will continue to deserve trading at a premium compared to the broader market and other software names.

Data by YCharts

The company has a current market cap of ~$3.35 billion and with ~$600 million in cash and ~$400 million in debt, this results in a current enterprise value of ~$3.15 billion. Management's initial FY20 revenue guidance was $347-352 million, which represented 20-22% growth from the FY19 base of $289 million. However, given management declined to provide updated FY20 revenue guidance, we should no longer rely on the previous metrics.

However, we can look at the past 12-months revenue of ~$307 million and assume ~20% revenue growth, given the company has a recent history of 25%+ growth quarters, though this could be impacted by delayed project spending. This would result in NTM revenue of ~$370 million, which implies a forward revenue multiple of ~8.5x.

Even if revenue growth were to remain steady and not grow at all, this would imply a forward revenue multiple of ~10x. While this is not likely the case, even at ~10x forward revenue the company's long-term revenue growth and operating margin expansion potential remain attractive.

Investors should focus more on the long-term prospects for the company rather than what actually ends up happening in 2020. Projects are likely to be delayed as clients focus their near-term IT spend on supporting the work-from-home model and maintaining their business operations. Over the long term, once economies resume normal activity, clients will continue to demand accounting software upgrades. There remains a significant opportunity both domestically and internationally and being the leading accounting software player, BL has a lot of room for growth.

With the stock still trading at ~$60, long-term investors should look at this as an attractive entry point. BlackLine is poised for continued strong growth over the next several years and as the company gains scale, their operating leverage will kick in and the company will improve profitability.

One of the bigger risks BL faces is new entrants into the market and their valuation. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially those companies which already compete in the accounting services and software industry. As the market continues to grow and demand for accounting software increases, BlackLine could be faced with increased competition, especially in international markets. Also, valuation could be at risk if the market experiences another large pullback, which could be driven by growth names, those whose valuations are typically higher. While there may not be anything changing with fundamentals, a valuation-driven pullback could put increased selling pressure on BlackLine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.