Gold's Correlations

Last week, we concluded that in the short term, gold's technicals were implying weaker prices. This week, despite gold rising on Monday, the technical trend is still lower:

RSI trending lower.

MACD diverging to the downside.

Stochastic still has a way to go before it is in oversold territory.

+DI momentum is decreasing, and -DI is close to crossing above +DI.

The price has stayed below the down-sloping trend-line that is pointing to the 1650 area which corresponds with support at the 2/3 speed line, the 38% retrace of the March to April rally, and the 23% Fib retrace of Aug. 2019 to April 2020 rally (chart below).

The early-winter-to-late-summer pattern of gold and TBT, judging by the extended technicals (red ovals below), maybe completing earlier than usual. If this is the case, then gold should continue to weaken (chart below).

Since the beginning of March, gold has correlated positively with overnight repurchase agreements (repo). Repo levels increased late last week, and gold went higher as per its positive correlation (blue arrows). However, as it did two weeks ago, repo has started to turn back down (blue boxes) which implies that gold will follow (chart below).

Reverse repos are returning to the more normal positive correlation with gold (yellow arrows below). Reverse repos involve the central bank selling Treasury securities with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a later date. The recent spike in reverse repos (both domestic and foreign) was part of the response to a shortage of dollars around the world. At least for the time being, the shortage is no longer at a critical level and reverse repos are decreasing. The positive correlation between gold and reverse repos means gold should also decrease (blue arrows on the chart below).

Gold correlates consistently-positive with the central bank dollar swaps, while the TED correlation vacillates back and forth between positive and negative at a high frequency. The swap line has almost stopped growing, and the TED spread is falling (and its correlation is moving back toward positive). This places a negative bias on gold (chart below).

Gold, generally, has a negative correlation with the dollar. Considering that the demand for dollars, while not as extreme as it was last month, continues at a healthy level, the likelihood of further dollar strength is greater than the opposite. That means the bias in gold should be to the downside (chart below).

At this point, we are agnostic about the longer-term prospects of gold. However, we are inclined to think that eventually gold could continue higher if the current QE works to save the economy and push it into recovery with a semblance of inflation. The chart below shows how the 10y Treasury rate has increased with each QE and how gold eventually increased as well (QE 3 was an exception). Eventually, inflation and the 10y rate will move above zero and gold should be higher (chart below).

However, in the short term, the bias in the price of gold is to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.