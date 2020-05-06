General Electric: Taking Advantage Of Bad Times

The world is changing for everyone, and everyone is going to have to change the way they do business, and Mr. Culp is seizing on this to move his plan.

Announcing further plans for downsizing the aviation division, Mr. Culp is using the economic disruption to justify swifter movements in his restructuring of GE.

Larry Culp, General Electric CEO, is trying to "seize the moment" and use the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for accelerating his plans for the future GE.

Maybe the COVID-19 pandemic was just what General Electric (NYSE:GE) needed.

General Electric Co., as is well known, is going through a restructuring period, trying to reform its organization and its culture into a new entity that can effectively compete in the twenty-first century.

The company, under the leadership of Larry Culp, has done a lot to change the company, downsize the conglomerate to make more sense, and cut expenses.

Now, it looks as if Mr. Culp is ready to use the current environment and take GE to the next step.

More Dramatic Moves In Store

It appears as if Mr. Culp is really ready to accelerate GE's moves, taking advantage of what is now going on in the economy. Thomas Gryta argues in the Wall Street Journal, "Mr. Culp could use the coronavirus crisis to speed up its restructuring efforts."

He quotes Mr. Culp:

"In the process of reacting to what has hit us here, if we play our cards right, we will accelerate the operational and cultural transformation of GE."

One of my major concerns about Mr. Culp and his vision for the future of GE was that his vision was not that clear and that, given the complexity of the GE conglomerate, he would not be able to do enough in a short enough time to get the company functioning on a profitable basis.

Now, all bets are off. The environment is such that Mr. Culp can pretty well do what he believes to be necessary and do it very quickly.

The Aviation Business

Let's take the aviation business.

On Monday, GE released a memo to staff, stating that it plans to cut 25 percent of its global aviation workforce in the near future. That is, reduce staff by about 13,000 people.

At the end of 2019, the global aviation unit had about 52,000 employees.

A lot of the work done by this unit was for Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF), and we know what these firms are going through right now.

The performance of the aviation unit in the first quarter was 40 percent lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the second quarter is expected to be much worse.

Why wait around to suffer more pain before doing anything about it.

Other Reductions

The company has further disclosed that it laid off 700 workers in its power unit and some 1,200 contractors. Further job action was currently taking place in power and renewable energy unites.

Overall, the company ended the year 2019 with about 205,000 workers worldwide. Last year alone, the company reduced its workforce by 78,000 workers.

The company has stated that it has plans to cut costs by another $2.0 billion in 2020.

So, it looks as if Mr. Culp has the excuse he needs to really restructure the company and do it at a faster pace than could have been imagined even one year ago.

Kudos for Mr. Culp

As readers of my post know, I have been a reluctant supporter of Mr. Culp. In my mind, he has not been as organized and transparent in his turnaround efforts as I believe he should have been.

For, example, as mentioned above, I did not think Mr. Culp did a very good job in stating his "vision" for General Electric. Because of this, it was hard to tell exactly the direction he was taking and what way we should be able to grade him on his efforts.

I still believe that he has not done the best job he could in this area. So, in my mind, he gets marked down a bit for this deficiency.

However, to use the current environment to accelerate his plans… I loudly applaud.

The future is going to be different than the near past, and it is going to be a time that all organizations are going to have to restructure; that all organizations are going to have to build a new culture.

Companies in the position of General Electric can take advantage of this environment to move into that future more aggressively. General Electric was changing. General Electric can change even more due to current circumstances.

I applaud Mr. Culp for seizing the moment.

All companies are going to have to change with the times. What they do, how much they do, and how fast they do it is another story. This is something investors need to watch, for some companies are going to move much more rapidly than others. I believe that the winners are going to be among those that move most rapidly.

It looks as if General Electric is going to be one of the faster movers, for which I say, kudos for Mr. Culp.

General Electric Debt Scene

Mr. Culp has also indicated that he wants to reduce the amount of its long-term debt. Here is something we need to watch closely for the times are difficult. The company debt is getting more and more attention these days, and the attention is not of the good variety.

Mr. Gryta wakes the statement that GE "now expects to take longer to reach its goals" in terms of paying down its debt. One hopes that the financial "liquidity" problem does not term into a financial "solvency" problem because this could really disrupt GE's efforts to get its organizational issues under control. In this respect, GE is certainly in a financial state that it could join a lot of other companies facing a very, very difficult near term.

Mr. Culp: in Conclusion

For the time being, I am raising my rating for Mr. Culp.

General Electric could be an interesting "buy" for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.