Omnicom: Taking Steps To Survive COVID-19 After A Decent Q1

With almost $3.5B in cash on the balance sheet and only $1.25B debt to be repaid before 2024, I think Omnicom is prepared for a very tough 2020.

The share buyback program has been suspended as long as it isn't clear how Omnicom will weather the COVID-19 storm.

Omnicom immediately took drastic steps to protect its business by issuing new bonds and confirming $1.5B in access to credit lines.

Introduction

When I last checked up on Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) in October last year, I was pleased to see the company was aggressively buying back stock. I thought that was a good move as Omnicom was trading at a free cash flow yield exceeding 8%, so buying back stock to reduce the share count appeared to be a smart move. Omnicom's share price remained relatively stable since October, until COVID-19 rattled the markets. Omnicom obviously wasn't immune, but fortunately, its Q1 results still look decent, while Omnicom has taken drastic measures to protect its balance sheet.

The first quarter results weren't bad at all

As the COVID-19 pandemic only gained momentum in the Western world towards the end of the first quarter, the general consensus for companies reporting their Q1 results is a relatively small impact of the virus, and Q2 results will be impacted harder.

That's also the case with Omnicom. The company did report a revenue decrease of approximately 1.5% to $3.4B, but fortunately, the company has also been able to reduce its expenses: the SG&A expenses fell by more than 15%, while the salary and service expenses also decreased by approximately 1%. This allowed Omnicom to keep the damage limited to a 2% drop in the operating profit.

The bottom line shows a net income of $258.1M, a decrease of almost 2% but thanks to Omnicom's share repurchase program in 2019 and Q1 2020, the EPS actually increased by 1 cent to $1.19, thanks to the lower share count.

Omnicom did report a negative operating cash flow in Q1 (to the tune of $987M), but that's nothing to be too worried about: Omnicom traditionally faces working capital requirements in Q1, which are subsequently released throughout the year. Adjusted for changes in the working capital position, the operating cash flow was actually $362M.

That actually is an increase compared to Q1 2019 when the operating cash flow was just $340M on an adjusted basis, and even after taking the payments to non-controlling interests into account, the Q1 2020 adjusted operating cash flow of $352M compares very favorably to the $323M in Q1 2019. This difference is almost entirely caused by the 'other' cash flow items ($29.9M higher compared to Q1 last year) which means that, despite the obvious slowdown towards the end of the first quarter, Omnicom was able to keep its operating cash flow stable.

After deducting the $26M in capex, the adjusted free cash flow in Q1 2020 was approximately $326M.

$142M was spent on dividends why an additional $200M was used by Omnicom to buy back more stock. This reduced the share count to 214.3M shares as of April 17 th.

Omnicom has been loading up on cash to boost its liquidity

As expected, the Q1 performance was still relatively stable, but that doesn't mean Omnicom is out of the woods: although the total value of the accounts receivable on the balance sheet has decreased, these receivables totalled $6.7B as of the end of March, and it's fair to assume there will be some clients that won't be able to pay their bills to Omnicom, or will pay those bills later than expected.

To ensure Omnicom has enough cash on hand, the company's management team has taken bold steps. Not only are the share buybacks suspended, Omnicom also rushed to add cash to its bank account. It issued $600M of notes in February, which boosted the gross cash position to almost $2.7B and subsequent to the end of the quarter, Omnicom issued another bond raising $600M in 10-year senior notes with a coupon of 4.20% (which is almost twice as high as the 2.45% Omnicom needed to pay for its 10-year senior note issued in February).

This means that the cash position has been boosted further to $3.3B, while Omnicom also opened an additional line of credit to the tune of $400M (on top of the $1.1B available under the previously existing $2.5B credit facility) to ensure it retains access to liquidity, if needed.

This means Omnicom now has plenty of cash on hand to weather the current COVID-19 storm. As it repaid a $600M bond early, the next maturity date for bonds is only in 2022 when a $1.25B bond is due to be repaid:

Investment thesis

Immediately expanding credit facilities and issuing a $600M bond was a good move on Omnicom's part as the additional cost of the $600M bond is $25M per year. That's a lot of money which will have a negative impact on the free cash flow, but it's a small price to pay to ensure Omnicom doesn't face a cash crunch.

The market seems to appreciate the steps taken by the Omnicom management as the share price has stabilized in a $50-60 range, while waiting for more information on how Q2 is working out for Omnicom. The company should have enough cash on hand (and access to existing lines of credit) to survive the COVID-19 fallout, while the credit facility covenant with a maximal debt ratio of 3.5 shouldn't be breached.

I still have no position in Omnicom but am getting closer to pulling the trigger on writing some out of the money put options in an attempt to buy Omnicom at a slightly lower price than where it's trading at right now.

