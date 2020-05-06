ClearBridge Energy MLP Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

As a result of three quick and unexpected blows, the outlook for midstream has gone from bright to cloudy.

Should global demand recover sufficiently later in 2020, midstream cash flows could be moderately lower than expected before the recent downturn; this is manageable at the midstream company level.

Private transactions at higher multiples than publicly traded midstream stocks are trading at highlights how wide the valuation disconnect is between current market cash flow multiples and what private buyers are willing to pay.