ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

Since the virus outbreak, we have held many conversations with portfolio companies centered on continuity, financial resources and modified operating plans and have reduced positions with heightened financial risk.

Our investment process remains focused on thoughtfully financed growth businesses that can endure periods of macro dislocation. Competitive advantages may widen during this extraordinary period of national stress.

We were active through the extreme volatility, adding to positions and scouring the market for beaten down but attractive new investments.