ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

The Strategy’s quality orientation toward companies with strong balance sheets, high returns, sustainable cash flows and leading ESG profiles helped during a turbulent quarter.

During the quarter we made a number of changes that we expect will bring more defensive exposure and strong franchise brands to the portfolio.

In our conversations with companies we own at ClearBridge, we are sharing our intentions and learning of innovative solutions already undertaken across industries and business models to support all stakeholders through the coronavirus crisis.