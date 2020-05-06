Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EDF/EDI Distribution Cuts, HFRO/NHF Fraud Payout Slashed, JMF/JMLP To Liquidate (April 24, 2020)

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 28, 2020.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, April 24th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

4 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was -1.48% (down from +2.48% last week). The lead gainers were MLPs (+6.61%), Preferreds (+1.31%) and Sector Equity (+1.20%), the weakest sectors by Price were Emerging Market Income (-7.38%), Real Estate (-5.66%) and California Munis (-4.67%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

8 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 19 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.12% (down from +3.09% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+13.44%), Sector Equity (+2.52%) and U.S. Equity (+1.02%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Real Estate (-3.51%) followed by Emerging Market Income (-2.71%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only two premium sectors this week, the leaders were Preferreds (+2.31%) , Multisector Income (+0.41%) and Commodities (-1.77%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-15.97%). The average sector discount is -8.10% (down from -7.33% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Preferreds (+1.84%), no sectors show premium/discount decrease, Emerging Market Income (-5.94%) showed the smallest premium/discount incline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.75% (up from -1.15% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.90) followed by Preferreds (+0.10). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Emerging Market Income (-1.95), followed by California Munis (-1.94). The average z-score is -0.94 (down from -0.70 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (37.13%), Emerging Market Income (15.00%), Global Allocation (13.84%), Real Estate (11.15%) and Senior Loans (10.92%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.80% (up from +9.79% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) -27.23% 34.99% 13.65% -3.0 -23.09% -4.65% Special Opportunities (SPE) -14.74% 11.21% -13.28% -0.9 -1.28% 15.66% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) -12.97% 30.68% 1.03% -2.2 -15.57% -4.72% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd (HFRO) -11.12% 11.86% -33.30% -3.2 -15.33% -1.18% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -9.59% 64.38% -15.70% -2.3 9.77% 31.30% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) -8.86% 8.92% -5.56% -1.3 -8.45% 0.15% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -8.75% 9.64% -12.97% -2.2 -15.28% 0.00% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -6.50% 12.97% -42.26% -2.1 -10.80% -0.74% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) -6.25% 37.77% -19.93% -1.8 10.43% 24.36% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) -6.24% 3.74% -8.06% -1.5 -7.63% -1.36%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target Term (JCO) 13.11% 6.80% 13.23% 3.9 7.93% -3.65% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 11.94% 8.66% 75.00% 2.8 6.29% -0.50% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) 9.79% 18.82% 22.03% 4.0 4.36% -7.35% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 9.08% 8.65% -3.55% 1.1 8.57% -1.64% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) 7.31% 5.98% 10.42% 2.1 4.22% -2.68% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 5.28% 32.34% -20.57% -2.1 1.62% 0.00% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 5.01% 8.26% 9.51% 0.0 4.12% -0.61% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) 5.00% 17.67% -21.34% -1.6 12.50% 5.35% PCM Fund (PCM) 4.90% 11.09% 10.88% 2.8 4.09% -0.51% Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) 4.35% 10.11% -1.42% 1.6 4.45% -0.14%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2020 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Shares”). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 16, 2020, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* 17,034,684 2,470,791 0.14507726 $10.2018 March 30, 2020 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering. The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that based on preliminary results provided by the Fund's subscription agent, subscription requests for over 3.1 million new common shares were received as a result of the Fund's rights offering which expired on March 27, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"). Since enough shares are available in the primary subscription, all over-subscription requests will be honored in full. The Subscription Price per share is $4.34, which represents 95 percent of the average of the closing New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share of common stock on the Expiration Date and the four preceding trading days. The Subscription Price is lower than the Estimated Subscription Price of $6.30 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, excess payments received from shareholders will be refunded to such shareholders within ten business days after the Expiration Date. March 30, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Reverse Share Splits. Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”), investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) (together, the “Funds”), announced today that the Funds’ Board of Trustees has approved a 7-for-1 reverse share split for GMZ and a 9-for-1 reverse share split for GER, effective after the market closes on April 13, 2020. The Funds’ common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on April 14, 2020.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 20, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Announce Plan to Liquidate. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced that both funds intend to liquidate and distribute their net assets to shareholders. Upon completing a review of potential actions in response to the unprecedented downturn in the midstream MLP sector, each fund’s Board of Trustees concluded that liquidation and closure was in the best interest of shareholders. The funds will begin the orderly liquidation of their assets, determine and pay, or set aside an amount at least equal to, all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations. As the funds’ portfolio securities continue to be sold, the funds may deviate from their investment objectives and policies. The funds will make one or more liquidating distributions. It is anticipated that liquidating distributions will begin being paid on May 8, 2020. The funds have fixed the close of business on May 8, 2020, as the effective date for determining the common shareholders of the funds entitled to receive liquidating distributions. The funds will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through May 4, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on May 5, 2020, after which time there will be no secondary market for the funds’ shares. April 20, 2020 | Tortoise Announces Reverse Stock Splits for Certain Closed-End Funds. Tortoise announced that the funds’ Board of Directors has approved reverse stock splits for TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP as outlined below. The funds anticipate completing the reverse stock splits prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on May 1, 2020 for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020. The funds’ common shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 1, 2020. Common shares of TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP will continue to trade on the NYSE under their current symbol, but will trade under new CUSIP numbers, as listed below. Symbol Fund Reverse stock split Old CUSIP New CUSIP (TYG) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. 1-for-4 89147L100 89147L886 (NTG) Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-10 89148B101 89148B200 (TTP) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-4 89148H108 89148H207 (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. As a result of the reverse stock splits, every four outstanding common shares of TYG will be converted into one common share, every ten outstanding common shares of NTG will be converted into one common share, every four outstanding common shares of TTP will be converted into one common share, and every eight outstanding common shares of NDP will be converted into one common share. The reverse stock splits will decrease the number of the funds’ shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share by a proportional amount. Neither the funds’ portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders investments in the funds will be affected as a result of the reverse stock splits. The reverse stock splits are intended to increase the market price per share of the funds and broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the funds’ common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the funds’ common stock. February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM’s shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS’s shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust (“Multi-State Municipal Series Trust”) approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO”), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 25, 2020 | Credit Suisse Gets $314 Million Highland Verdict Cut by 91%. Credit Suisse has to pay Highland Capital Management only $26 million of a nearly $314 million award stemming from fraud claims over a failed Las Vegas real estate deal, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The state high court tossed $287.5 million in damages a trial judge imposed on Credit Suisse on top of the $26 million awarded by a jury that found the bank inflated the appraisal used to finance a golf development ahead of the 2008 housing crash. The court said the judge should not have allowed Highland to argue in a separate proceeding that its damages were... (subscription required). April 24, 2020 | Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the Highland Income Fund (HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), HCMFA seeks to enhance value for HFRO shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount. April 24, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Repurchase Program. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), NexPoint seeks to enhance value for NHF shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount. April 4, 2020 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol (SZC)) will remain the same. March 23, 2020 | The Korea Fund, Inc. Temporarily Halts Its Discount Management Program. The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Discount Management Program (“DMP”) has been temporarily halted as from Monday, March 16th, 2020. At a meeting of the Board of Directors on Saturday, March 21st, the very serious effects of the Covid 19 pandemic were considered on global economies, stock markets and the excessive volatility reflected in stock prices worldwide. Under such conditions the Board deemed that the Discount Management Program is currently unable to provide cost effective value to stockholders. Directors will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will look to reinstate the program at the earliest opportunity. March 23, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Eliminate Leverage. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced certain changes to the Funds’ strategies in response to recent market conditions, including the continued extreme volatility in the energy sector. JMF and JMLP have eliminated financial leverage. In addition, JMLP has removed a prohibition on purchasing the largest 10 constituents by market capitalization in the Alerian MLP Index.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) -75.9% 0.2405 0.058 16.45% -3.42% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -74.4% 0.176 0.045 16.44% -3.10% 0.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -61.2% 0.1159 0.045 3.30% -13.06% -1.4 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -45.1% 0.0277 0.0152 3.39% -14.47% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -30.7% 0.0597 0.0414 6.70% -14.34% -1.8 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) -24.3% 0.0185 0.014 4.39% -10.30% -1.8 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -21.4% 0.021 0.0165 4.69% -10.97% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -20.8% 0.0265 0.021 4.30% -11.75% -2.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common (NCV) -19.0% 0.0525 0.0425 13.56% -10.69% -2.5 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -18.0% 0.064 0.0525 5.90% -7.05% 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -17.8% 0.073 0.06 16.25% -13.31% -2.5 4/2/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -17.6% 0.17 0.14 10.75% -4.75% -0.7 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Nuveen Real Asset Inc and Grwt (JRI) -17.5% 0.117 0.0965 10.72% -14.29% -1.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common (NCZ) -16.7% 0.045 0.0375 13.51% -11.67% -2.5 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -15.5% 0.0355 0.03 4.09% -12.26% -1.4 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -15.4% 0.13 0.11 8.51% -5.48% -1.3 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -15.2% 0.079 0.067 7.52% -13.58% -1.0 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -14.3% 0.035 0.03 7.19% -13.47% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -14.1% 0.04746 0.04075 10.10% -1.22% -1.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -14.1% 0.078 0.067 7.61% -13.09% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -13.6% 0.02038 0.0176 9.96% -4.07% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -13.6% 0.081 0.07 6.50% -9.33% 0.3 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -13.1% 0.061 0.053 8.09% -2.72% -0.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -10.8% 0.04288 0.03827 8.68% -7.52% -0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) -10.1% 0.0446 0.0401 4.01% -12.78% -1.4 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) -10.1% 0.0496 0.0446 4.44% -10.01% -1.2 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) -10.0% 0.0709 0.0638 3.92% -4.73% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -10.0% 0.039 0.0351 3.86% -13.89% -2.6 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -10.0% 0.0391 0.0352 4.11% -15.18% -2.3 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.0% 0.0642 0.0578 3.80% -8.98% -2.5 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) -9.9% 0.0433 0.039 3.92% -14.84% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) -9.9% 0.0474 0.0427 4.32% -9.06% -0.5 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -9.8% 0.056 0.0505 7.60% -2.80% -0.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -9.7% 0.093 0.084 8.51% -13.65% -0.8 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -9.7% 0.092 0.0831 11.46% 6.21% -2.2 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) -9.3% 0.1075 0.0975 11.07% -13.61% -0.9 4/9/2020 4/20/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -9.2% 0.1116 0.1013 7.15% -8.45% 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 New America High-Income (HYB) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 8.16% -14.27% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -8.6% 0.0602 0.05501 8.55% -6.20% 0.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) -7.4% 0.0605 0.056 8.96% -13.69% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -7.3% 0.0615 0.057 8.94% -12.67% -0.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -7.1% 0.0831 0.0772 11.95% -13.70% -1.3 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -6.7% 0.045 0.042 6.40% -4.84% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -6.2% 0.097 0.091 9.50% -13.69% -0.9 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) -4.4% 0.0915 0.0875 9.30% -13.09% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -4.1% 0.0365 0.035 9.38% -13.35% -1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) -3.9% 0.092 0.0884 18.10% -12.28% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -3.7% 0.1355 0.1305 7.84% -2.06% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.6% 0.02839 0.02794 8.96% -6.03% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.6% 0.02881 0.02899 7.39% -2.89% 1.2 200% 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Commentary

A few things to discuss this week! The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) cut their distributions last week. EDF announced a -53% reduction in distribution, from $0.17 to $0.08 per month, while EDI announced a -47% reduction in distribution, going from $0.1511 to $0.08 per month. These haven't been updated in CEFConnect's database yet, which is why they don't show in our list of cutters and boosters above.

The large cuts were not extremely noteworthy in themselves (after all, many CEFs have cut or will cut), except that the markets apparently had no idea that this was about to occur since the funds were still trading at substantial premiums before the cut. Given the high degree of NAV erosion that had been taking place in the funds, we reasoned that a cut was highly likely, setting up a perfect sell or short opportunity.

As we wrote in "EDF And EDI Will Cut Distributions Again Soon":

Because of this, anyone owning EDF and EDI could consider sidestepping the distribution announcement by selling the funds now. One can always buy back the funds after the announcement should they desire. More active traders could consider shorting EDF and EDF to potentially profit if the market reacts negatively to a possible distribution cut announcement. Note that this is not a portfolio recommendation and shorting should only be considered by experienced investors. I myself invested a bit in this trade, as I mentioned earlier today in the chat.

This was exactly what had transpired. A short position in EDF and EDI would have returned -23% and -15%, respectively, in less than one week, an absolutely fantastic result and on par with our distribution cut prediction/short call for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) last year. (Note: I closed my short positions last Friday).

Data by YCharts

Again, I want to stress that the act of cutting, in itself, isn't a red flag for a fund, in my opinion. After all, even quality CEFs will be forced to cut in bear markets, as explained by Nick in Bear Market Thoughts: Distribution Cuts. The reason that this was such a perfect short was because investors overpaid for EDF and EDI due to their high yields, which ultimately proved to be unsustainable as we analyzed. I can understand paying up for funds when there are lack of alternatives (such as the CLO funds, or the PIMCO multisector funds), but in the case of EDF and EDI, excellent alternatives from the emerging market income sector existed which I recommended over EDF and EDI over and over again. Remember CEF investors, don't just focus on the yield!

The second news to comment on was the Texas Supreme Court handing down its ruling between the ongoing litigation between Credit Suisse and Highland Capital Management. I'll have more to say about this in a separate post, but suffice to say, the outcome was not one that investors of Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) were hoping for. I am glad that we sold NHF from all of our portfolios early last year.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) have announced plans to liquidate. The final trading day for the funds is slated to be May 4, 2020. When funds liquidate, we expect their discounts to contract to zero as the liquidation date approaches because investors receive back the NAV in the form of cash.

After the news first broke, we remarked at the time near double digit alphas were available from purchasing JMF and JMLP, given that they massively sold off upon the announcement, they closed down -9.7% and -8.8% that day, respectively. This didn't make sense, because as I mentioned above, investors receive back the NAV on announcement and JMF and JMLP weren't trading at premiums. In fact, they were trading at slight discounts the day before the liquidation was announced. I guess that when investors heard the word "liquidation", they panicked and sold JMF and JMLP en masse, even though there was no good reason to! This is another good example of how one can take advantage of lack of information in the CEF marketplace.

Unfortunately, it turns out that the actual alpha available was only around -7% to -8%, rather than the double-digit discount that I had predicted. In the press release dated April 20, it was stated that "The funds will begin the orderly liquidation of their assets, determine and pay, or set aside an amount at least equal to, all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations." However, it appears that the funds had already gone to cash by the time the announcement was made. You can see this because the NAVs for the funds have barely moved over the last week even while the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has rocketed higher by +10%.

Data by YCharts

Hence, my suggestion to hedge a long position in JMLP and JMF with a short position in AMLP turned out to be not necessary, and in fact made my own trade even worse, as by the time I was sure that JMLP and JMF had gone to cash, AMLP had started to move strongly higher.

Finally, the Tortoise MLP/midstream funds are undergoing reverse splits. This is because the share prices of the CEFs had been decimated by the energy crash, and increasing the price per share by doing a reverse split should make them easier to trade once again (in terms of lowering slippage).

What is interesting, however, and this was spotted by one of the members over at Arbitrage Trader's "Trade with Beta" service, is that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.'s (NTG) NAVs increased by some +13% and +15%, respectively, last Friday when MLPs were mostly flat. That member called Tortoise and confirmed that it was due to tax estimates that had been updated favorably. At the time of writing, TYG is still at a -19.2% discount and NTG is at a -12.7% discount, despite their strong up moves towards. TYG in particular could be worth a look for those interested in discounted MLP/midstream exposure!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.