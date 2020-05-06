Very Bumpy Road Ahead For EMLC And LEMB

Both still have substantial downside due to currency and credit risks. Sell both EMLC and LEMB or buy put options on them.

The magnitude and length of COVID-19 impact on emerging markets are still unknown and will likely cause sovereign debt downgrades and default.

Investment Thesis

In spite of the share price drop of 15% year to date, both the VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) and the iShares Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) still have significant downside due to further currency depreciation and underlying credit deterioration. Sell both or purchase put options on both ETFs to monetize the potential sharp correction.

ETF Profiles

EMLC and LEMB are two ETFs tracking the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified 15% Cap 4.5% Floor Index and the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index, respectively. These two underlying JPMorgan bond indices are essentially the same: both are composed of local currency-denominated, emerging market sovereign bonds. The only difference is the weighting of the individual sovereign issuers. The chart below shows that the price performance of the two is almost identical.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The underlying holdings of EMLC and LEMB could be found on the VanEck and iShares websites. The chart below summarizes their current holdings.

(Source: ETF websites)

Drivers for Further Downside

EMLC and LEMB are highly exposed to another round of sharp selloff due to a combination of three negative factors:

Further depreciation of emerging market local currencies against the US dollar. Deteriorating credit quality of the underlying sovereign issuers due to the unprecedented damaging impact from the COVID-19 outbreak. Both ETFs are unlikely to be included in the US Fed’s purchase list - so no price support from Uncle Sam during a selloff.

In the previous financial crises, EM sovereign issuers such as Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey and Russia had a history of defaulting or close to defaulting on their sovereign debt. All these issuers with previous default history are in EMLC's and LEMB's portfolios.

Currency Risk: Depreciation Priced in but Not Done Yet

The price performance of EMLC and LEMB is negatively correlated with the strength of the US dollar. If EM currency depreciates against US dollar, EMLC and LEMB will sell off. The chart below shows the example of the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) vs. LEMB since 2012. LEMB tended to underperform when UUP rallied.

(Source: Bloomberg)

During a crisis, capital will flee emerging market into safe haven assets, i.e., US dollar and US dollar-denominated assets. The demand of the US dollar will more than offset the effect of the Fed rate cut and money printing. So the emerging market currency depreciation is not done yet and will most likely get worse before getting better, as there are still massive uncertainties about the magnitude and length of COVID-19's impact on emerging market economies. The following chart shows the US dollar appreciation during the financial crisis 2008, and history is repeating itself right now.

The following chart ranks the EM currency year-to-date performance versus the US dollar. Among the 10 countries with the worst spot returns, 8 are in the holdings of EMLC and LEMB.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Year to date, EMLC share price is down 14.8% and LEMB is down 14.6%. Have they priced in the currency weakness and credit deterioration? The following chart shows EMLC and LEMB versus the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index (EMCI). Both ETFs have been closely correlated with EMCI, but outperformed EMCI in April during the market rally. In other words, the current prices of these two ETFs might have captured most of the local currency depreciation year to date. However, the prices have not priced in any further currency depreciation and the fundamental credit risks (e.g., rating downgrades and potential defaults).

(Source: Bloomberg)

COVID-19 Status in the Issuer Countries

Have the EM currencies bottomed at the current level? The answer will depend on the COVID-19 status and its aftermath. The table below summarizes the number confirmed cases in each issuer country as of April 30, 2020.

Issuers Confirmed Cases* Brazil 85380 Mexico 17799 Indonesia 10118 Thailand 2954 Poland 12877 Russia 106498 Chile 16023 Peru 36976 Uruguay 630 Colombia 6211 Malaysia 6022 Hungary 2583 Philippines 8488 Turkey 120204 Czech 7642 Romania 12240 Dominican Republic 6972 South Africa 5647

(Source: Johns Hopkins University)

Both Latin America and Southeast Asian countries are still early in the infection curve. The constraints in testing and medical facilities in those countries means there could be vast number of cases undetected and unreported. The worst is yet to come.

Credit Risk: Credit Quality Deteriorating

Per their websites, the credit rating breakdown of EMLC and LEMB is as follows:

Ratings EMLC LEMB AAA 4.57% 0.00% AA 0.97% 4.63% A 11.36% 19.74% BBB 32.04% 50.94% BB 18.62% 23.46% CCC 0.04% 0.00%

(Source: ETF websites)

However, this snapshot does not really capture the real picture of the portfolio credit quality. Below is a list of the most recent negative credit rating actions to the issuers since the COVID-19 outbreak:

1) March 26, 2020 - S&P lowered Mexico’s credit rating from BBB+ to BBB with a Negative outlook;

2) March 30, 2020 - Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to junk;

3) April 1, 2020 - Fitch downgraded Colombia to BBB- with Negative outlook;

4) April 3, 2020 - Fitch downgraded South Africa’s credit ratings BB with Negative outlook;

5) April 6, 2020 - S&P lowered its outlook on Brazil from Positive to Stable and rating remains BB-;

6) April 9, 2020 - Fitch revised its outlook on Malaysia to Negative with A- rating;

7) April 14, 2020 - S&P revised its outlook on Thailand to Stable from Positive with BBB+ ratings;

8) April 17, 2020 - S&P revised Indonesia’s credit rating outlook to Negative with BBB rating;

9) April 20, 2020 - Moody’s downgrades its credit rating on Mexico to Baa1 with Negative outlook;

10) April 25, 2020 - Moody’s changes Romania’s outlook to Negative with Baa3 rating;

11) April 27, 2020 - S&P lowered Chile’s outlook to Negative with A+;

12) April 29, 2020 - S&P cut its rating on South Africa to BB- from BB with Stable outlook;

13) Please note that even though there are no new rating actions (yet), Turkey has the lowest credit ratings (single B, Negative outlook) among the issuers with the 7th highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world.

These actions already involved half of the issuers in the portfolio, and it would not be a surprise if this list gets much longer over the next few months. Also, the credit ratings are not the leading indicators, and all the rating downgrades tend to lag the fundamental reality, as clearly evidenced during the financial crisis in 2008. A good leading indicator is credit default swap (CDS). CDS has an actively traded market, and its spread reflects the market view on the issuers’ credit quality and default probability. The higher the CDS spread, the more likely it is that the issuer will default. Here are the CDS charts for some of the issuers.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Conclusion

The underlying holdings of both EMLC and LEMB have significant currency risk and credit risk, which can and will cause substantial price correction as COVID-19 damages play out in the emerging markets. Outright short or purchasing put options on both EMLC and LEMB will be able to capture this market opportunity.

Key risks of this trade idea are: a) sharp depreciation of US dollar, and b) less-than-expected COVID-19 damages to EM countries, which might cause the price to rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LEMB, EMLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.