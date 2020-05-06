Seeking Alpha

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

by: ClearBridge Investments
Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

The market’s negative reaction to the spread of the coronavirus and its destructive effects on economic activity hurt small cap stocks in particular.

We have responded to the crisis by reducing our exposure to travel companies and increasing portfolio quality.

We continue to believe in our investment process andremain fully engaged amid the market turbulence, seekingto take advantage of recent equity volatility to set up theportfolio for better future risk-adjusted returns.

