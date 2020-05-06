ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

The market’s negative reaction to the spread of the coronavirus and its destructive effects on economic activity hurt small cap stocks in particular.

We have responded to the crisis by reducing our exposure to travel companies and increasing portfolio quality.

We continue to believe in our investment process andremain fully engaged amid the market turbulence, seekingto take advantage of recent equity volatility to set up theportfolio for better future risk-adjusted returns.