ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

Since the virus outbreak, we have held many conversations with portfolio companies centered on continuity, financial resources and modified operating plans and have reduced positions with heightened financial risk.

We are confident that companies with strong balance sheets, financial flexibility, pricing power and enduring business models will be in the best shape when we get to the other side.

We were active through the extreme volatility, addingseveral new positions in health care and technology andadding to others.