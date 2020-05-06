Alaska Air Group: Distancing Further As A Winner

What encourages me the most is Alaska's ability to hunker down. The company has the most cash relative to its expected cash burn.

Alaska Air Group has provided further evidence that it will likely come out of the current airline sector crisis a winner.

Alaska Air Group (ALK) released 1Q 20 results on May 5, ahead of the opening bell. In my view, the company provided further evidence that it will likely come out of the current airline sector crisis a winner.

It is not necessarily the 32 cents per share of bottom-line beat over consensus estimate that reinforced my bullishness towards the company and its stock. Instead, Alaska seems to be one of the best-positioned airlines to survive the current crisis given its minimal exposure to international travel, solid track record of managing costs and producing cash flow, and robust balance sheet.

Ugly first quarter, as expected

To be clear, there was very little, if anything, to celebrate about financial results in the first quarter of 2020. Passenger revenues dipped 14% YOY on decreased traffic of just about as much, although the decline was the least drastic that I have seen across the sector in the current earnings season. On the other hand, Alaska seems to have been slow to adjust capacity accordingly, which resulted in a sharp drop in occupancy of nearly 11 percentage points that was more aligned with (if not a bit worse than) the sector average.

On the cost side, CASM-ex (a measure of per-unit operating expenses) increased as one might have expected, but only by 2% - vs. Delta's (DAL) and United's (UAL) nearly 10% rise. The decline in available seats, which was much smaller than I had projected, may help to explain Alaska's better looking per-seat cost ratio. But some early success at curbing overhead expenses may have contributed as well, which is good news.

Hunkering down

What encourages me the most about Alaska is the company's ability to hunker down. If 1Q 20 looked ugly, the tail end of March and first few weeks of April appear to be much worse, just as capacity has fallen by 80% YOY. Yet, the Seattle-based company has guided for a June cash burn of "only" $200 million that is substantially better than what its peers have been estimating, and a target of break-even cash flow by the end of the year.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

The graph above depicts each major airline's estimated cash burn relative to their cash positions. More specifically, the ratio is calculated as expected cash burn in the second quarter of 2020 divided by cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet as of the end of 1Q 20.

Notice how Alaska holds, by a long stretch, the most cash reserves relative to what it expects to burn through in the second quarter. To be clear, the numbers above do not reflect any potential cash injection that has taken or will take place in April and beyond - which is why American Airlines (AAL) is not already out of business. They do, however, begin to tell a story of potential winners and losers, as the airline sector embarks on what will likely be its most disruptive period in history.

Good and cheap

My All-Equities SRG portfolio already holds an airline stock at what I believe to be an appropriate (i.e., small) allocation. Strategically for me, therefore, it does not make sense to introduce a new sector position at this moment.

But other investors may be interested in adding a bit more exposure to this very risky, highly pro-cyclical industry. By doing so, they can potentially buy shares at rock-bottom valuations (see graph below) and ride the upside, should the story play out in favor of US air carriers going forward.

Data by YCharts

I believe that these investors would be better served by prioritizing quality and resilience when assessing opportunities in the airline sector. That said, I think ALK is a stock worthy of consideration and further due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.