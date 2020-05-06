Crushing It: Bandwidth Is Breaking Out

The business model is transaction-based. I expect that once the initial spike of usage has passed, revenue will be negatively affected due to recession.

Bandwidth stock is breaking out to an all-time high as a result of the latest quarterly report.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is the latest digital transformation stock to make a major move up, piercing its previous all-time high of ~$90 after posting its quarterly results on the weekend.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Investors responded positively to the news that Bandwidth's results were actually bolstered by the pandemic, with a "30% surge in concurrent call demand caused by so many Americans working from home."

Company management has estimated that the COVID-19-related remote work movement resulted in $1.8 million in additional revenue for the quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $68.5 million, thus the pandemic increased the revenue by (1.8 / 68.5) * 100% = 2.6%.

But here is the problem. 71% of Bandwidth's revenue is generated from usage-based fees. I expect that once the pandemic settles down, we will be faced with a global recession. Jobs aren't coming back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, and the transaction-based business model will ultimately suffer.

Bandwidth has some very good metrics, including a dollar-based net retention rate of 126% and a YoY increase of 34% in the number of customers.

(Source: Bandwidth)

But the reality of the situation is the poor economic conditions going forward. Ultimately, call transactions will decline, and this company already has a rapidly falling and negative free cash flow margin, which causes it to fail on the Rule of 40.

I suspect that Bandwidth still has some potential for a bullish move on a short-term basis. I suggest enjoying it while it lasts because we are in for a long and difficult summer.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Bandwidth's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 21% - 11% = 10%

Bandwidth's score is well below the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40, suggesting that this company does not have a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Bandwidth stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Bandwidth is situated modestly below the best-fit line. This suggests that the company is fairly valued on a relative basis.

Summary and Conclusions

Bandwidth is enjoying a jump in stock price due to the latest quarterly earnings report. In fact, the stock is now sporting an all-time high of ~$97 as this article is being written. Certainly, the pandemic hasn't impacted Bandwidth's results, and this is cause for celebration.

Bandwidth has some great metrics going for it, including a 126% dollar-based net retention rate and a 34% YoY increase in customers. But the work-from-home directive only accounted for approximately a 2% increase in revenue for the most recent quarter, although mostly in the last month. Extrapolated over one quarter, this would amount to approximately a 6% increase in revenue. But for how long will this last? We are entering uncharted territory, and we should expect a fairly long recession. In the long run, a transaction-based business model such as Bandwidth's will decline due to the recession.

In addition to the likely decline in revenue, Bandwidth already has negative free cash flow - a situation that will only get worse over time. This company also fails on the Rule of 40, suggesting that it is not one of the better businesses to be invested in at this time. Therefore, I am giving Bandwidth a Neutral rating.

