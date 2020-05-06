Pembina Pipeline: The Preferred Shares Are Getting Very Interesting

The G-preferreds that will only reset in 2024 are yielding 8.5% until that reset date and could be an interesting call option on a higher government bond yield as well.

The preferred shares offer lower odds on capital gains and a slightly lower yield but make up for that by being safer and providing more income visibility.

Pembina Pipeline will have to deal with the fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic and the common shares are still just trading at 60% of their pre-COVID levels.

Introduction

The pipeline operators are hit by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has lost approximately 40% of its market capitalization since the outbreak in North America as the fossil fuel sector has been hit hard. While the common shares offer an interesting combination of exposure to capital gains and a current dividend yield of 8.3%, income-oriented investors that would like to have an additional layer of security could have a look at the preferred shares, trading in Canada.

Data by YCharts

Pembina Pipeline has been hit hard by the turmoil on the fossil fuel markets

After reporting record results in 2019, the Pembina share price has been hit hard in March when the COVID-19 outbreak caused unrest on the oil and gas markets and a pipeline operator is not immune to those problems.

As we will have to wait for the Q1 results before seeing more details on how Pembina has been impacted and as the focus of this article will be on the preferred shares and the optionality they provide for income-focused investors, I will only provide a high-level overview of those FY 2019 results as those are outdated due to the COVID-19 outbreak anyway.

The pipelines division is Pembina’s main profit generator (as it represents roughly 60% of the full-year adjusted EBITDA) and on a total revenue of C$7.23B, Pembina generated a net income of C$1.49B attributable to its shareholders. Of the C$1.49B, roughly C$130M was paid out to the preferred shareholders, leaving roughly C$1.36B or C$2.66 per share on the table for the common shareholders (which means the common stock dividend of C$0.21/month is covered based on the earnings report).

Source: annual report 2019

Without going too much into detail on the common shares, what’s important is that the total payout of the dividends on the preferred shares represents just a fraction of the total income of Pembina:

Source: annual report 2019

Whereas roughly 9.55% of the 2018 income had to be spent on making the payments on the preferred shares, this dropped to just 8.8% (C$131M/C$1,492M) in FY 2019 thanks to the higher net income. This results in a two-fold conclusion: First of all, thanks to the increasing income, the common shareholders are benefiting as the payout to the preferred shareholders remains steady.

But secondly, and this is more important for the preferred shareholders: even if the Pembina net income decreases by 90% (from C$1.49B to C$149M) on an ongoing basis - so excluding one-time impairment charges - Pembina would still be able to make the payments on the preferred shares.

Source: company presentation

While the common stock offers higher exposure to capital gains, investors could look at the preferred shares

As I explained in my article on Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), I wasn’t interested in initiating a long position in the common shares of Husky, but instead I went long on the preferred shares of Husky. Just like in Husky’s situation, the Pembina preferred shares offer additional advantages.

The preferred dividends I’ll be looking at are cumulative : Pembina can suspend making the preferred payments but will have to make up for missed payments before paying a single cent as a dividend on the common shares

: Pembina can suspend making the preferred payments but will have to make up for missed payments before paying a single cent as a dividend on the common shares In case things go terribly wrong, preferred shares rank senior to common shares (but in a bankruptcy scenario both share classes will likely be wiped out anyway)

to common shares (but in a bankruptcy scenario both share classes will likely be wiped out anyway) The preferred dividends are either fixed in perpetuity or locked in for 5 years based on a government bond yield rate. There are also preferred shares without the 5-year ‘lock-in’ period, but those fall outside of the scope of this article.

Preferred shares are an integral part of the capital structure of Pembina, and there currently are 13 series of preferred shares trading in Canada:

Source: stockwatch.com

Pembina offers an excellent level of transparency as all the details of all 13 preferred share issues can be found on its website, with a direct link to the prospectus of those issues.

I won’t discuss all of these issues, but would like to highlight two: the M-shares and the G-shares.

The M-shares

Pembina’s M-preferreds closed at C$20.75/share on Tuesday, May 5, making it the preferred share issue that’s trading closest to the face value of C$25/share. Until June 2021, these preferred shares are yielding 5.75%, which means an annual C$1.4375 will be paid out to the preferred shareholders in four equal quarterly payments. Given the current price of C$20.75, this represents a 6.93% yield.

What’s important is that the dividend will be ‘reset’ in Q2 2021. According to the prospectus supplement, the rate will be reset to 4.96% + the 5-year government bond yield of Canada with a minimum total yield of 5.75%. As the Canadian government bond is yielding 0.41% and 4.96% + 0.41% = 5.37% and thus lower than 5.75%, the owners of the M-preferreds will continue to receive C$1.4375 per year.

Source: marketwatch.com

The G-shares

As you can see in the overview above, the G-shares are trading at C$12.90 which is a substantial discount to the $25 par value. The explanation is very simple: the G-shares have a lower preferred dividend. Until December 2024, the G-shares will pay a 4.38% dividend (C$1.095/year) and will reset at the end of 2024 based on the 5-year government bond yield plus a 2.94% mark-up (with no guaranteed minimum payment, unlike the M-shares).

This creates an interesting situation. Based on the government bond yield right now, the G-shareholders can look forward to a yield of 2.94% + 0.41% = 3.36%. Based on the face value of the preferred, that’s 84 cents per share.

The interesting situation is that the 84 cents future dividend currently represents a yield of 6.51% if someone would buy the shares now at C$12.90. But it also means that investors who buy the G-shares right now will only have to worry about the reset in 4.5 years from now and will receive an additional 18 quarterly payments of C$0.27375 (for a total of C$4.9275).

So in this case, it looks like the market is already pricing the Pembina preferred shares G as if the reset would occur right now, and seems to forget the next 4.5 years, owners of the G shares will be entitled to C$1.095/year which represents a yield of 8.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Income-oriented investors could benefit from these opportunities. The more conservative investors can opt for a preferred series with a guaranteed minimum payment (like the M-series) while the more flexible income investors can opt for the G shares which will allow them to collect a higher yield in the first few years in return for a higher level of uncertainty when the reset will occur in 2024. The G-shares could also allow investors to book a capital gain. In the theoretical example of a government bond yield of 1.25% (which would result in an annual preferred dividend of C$1.0475) and a market requiring a yield of 6.25% (slightly below the 6.5% the current ‘fixed’ preferreds are trading at), the value of the preferred share would increase to C$16.76 (30% higher than where it’s at today).

Investment thesis

Pembina usually attracts two types of investors: those who are looking for capital gains after the share price cratered on the back of the problems on the oil market, and those who would like to rely on a stable dividend income.

Investors with access to the Canadian markets can actually focus on both as they can establish a long position in the common shares and the preferred shares as the latter provide a higher level of certainty and visibility for future quarterly dividends. I currently have no position, but could be interested in a blend of common and preferred shares in a 25/75 ratio as I prefer a steady quarterly income over potential capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will initiate a long position in Pembina preferred shares within 72 hours, and perhaps a long position in Pembina's common shares later on.