Caledonia Mining: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been a roller coaster start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and fortunately for investors, some of the best names have come roaring back from their mid-March lows relatively unscathed. Caledonia Mining (CMCL) is one such name that's recouped all of its March losses, as the stock has risen more than 100% in just 30 trading days and is now sitting just a stone's throw from new all-time highs. The surge higher is tied to the company's industry-leading costs and a clear path to growth with the commissioning of the Central Shaft at its Blanket Mine. However, while some analysts would argue that the stock is cheap here, I would disagree, as it's now trading roughly in line with its peers. Besides, Caledonia Mining is heading near overbought levels if it pushes above $13.50. Therefore, I believe it would be wise to wait for sharp dips before adding exposure and not get tempted to chase the stock above the $13.60 level.

It's been an exceptional start to the year for Caledonia Mining with the stock up 57% year to date, outperforming both gold (GLD) and the Gold Miners Index by 4500 and 4000 basis points, respectively. The company released its Q1 production results in early April and reported gold production of 14,200 ounces for the quarter, up 19% year over year. This puts Caledonia Mining on track to produce just shy of 60,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020, translating to low-single digit growth year over year from FY-2019 annual gold production of 55,000 ounces. Despite relatively modest production growth, the company's earnings should grow exponentially from FY-2019 levels after it re-purchased an extra 15% ownership in its Blanket Mine and is benefiting from a much higher gold price. Let's take a closer look at the company's earnings trend below:

As we can see in the chart below, Caledonia Mining has seen annual earnings per share (EPS) trade in a range for the most part between FY-2017 and FY-2019, with minimal growth across the board. However, FY-2020 estimates are currently projecting triple-digit earnings growth for FY-2020, thanks to lower costs, higher gold prices, and larger ownership in gold production from Blanket. This is a significant bullish development, as there are few companies in the sector enjoying earnings growth of this magnitude. In fact, the average projected annual EPS growth rate for FY-2020 is 30%, meaning that Caledonia Mining is tracking well above this figure. It is worth noting that Caledonia guided for annual EPS of $1.55 to $1.75, and therefore, FY-2020 annual EPS estimates of $1.56 are likely conservative.

If we look ahead to FY-2021 and FY-2022, annual EPS growth is expected to continue its rapid growth, with FY-2021 estimates sitting at $2.21 and FY-2022 forecasts sitting at $2.43 currently. This continued sharp rise in earnings is due to the sinking and commissioning of the Central Shaft at the company's Zimbabwe Mine, which is expected to push all-in sustaining costs below $775/oz, while also increasing annual gold production to 80,000 ounces per year by FY-2022. Assuming the company delivers on these ambitious plans, this would translate to 30% higher gold production at 10% lower costs, a massive tailwind for earnings.

There is no guarantee that plans go precisely according to plan in the mining business, which is why these earnings estimates are not written in stone. Still, it is encouraging to see analysts consistently pulling earnings estimates higher. Fortunately, Caledonia Mining continues to generate reliable net operating cash flow, with $18.1 million in FY-2019 alone, suggesting that the higher-than-average capital expenditures to complete the commissioning shouldn't be a problem to internally fund. The fact that the company has continued to paid dividends throughout the crisis also suggests that there isn't any cash crunch, or it would be electing to suspend dividends for the time being. Let's take a look at how the company stacks up against its peers below:

If we take a look at the above chart, which compares Caledonia Mining's costs to other African gold producers, we can see that the company is ranked 4th out of 12 names currently, with FY-2019 all-in sustaining costs of $856/oz. It's worth noting that the company will move into 3rd place out of 11 names, assuming that costs are relatively static year over year, because Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) was recently acquired by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), making the list of 100% African gold producers smaller. Based on this, and from a cost standpoint alone, it's clear that Caledonia Mining stands out among its peers, and especially when considering the company's 2%-plus dividend yield, which was increased yet again recently to 7.5 cents per share quarterly. While it's too early to speculate on this, it is possible that Caledonia Mining could move into the #1 or #2 spot among African producers for costs if the company can meet its goals at Central Shaft by FY-2022.

So why not bite the bullet and pay up for the stock here with a 2% yield, a growing production profile, and annual EPS set to double in FY-2020? The issue, unfortunately, is valuation, and the fact that the stock is beginning to get a little overbought short term if this rally continues. Let's take a closer look below:

While an analyst recently noted that Caledonia Mining was undervalued compared to the industry average from a P/E standpoint, I would argue this is not the case at all, as it makes little sense to compare a Tier-3 jurisdiction explorer with the industry average. The better way to look at Caledonia Mining's valuation is against other African producers, as African gold producers typically see significantly lower multiples compared to the industry average due to the jurisdictional risk. As the chart above shows, the median forward P/E ratio of African producers is 9.35, and Caledonia Mining is currently sitting at 9.0x forward earnings. Therefore, the company is trading right in line with its African peers.

However, if we go a step further and examine the company's production profile, we notice that Asanko Gold (AKG) and Caledonia Mining are the only two sub-100,000-ounce annual gold producers on the list that have only one mine each. Based on a lack of diversification across mines and a lower multiple due to a smaller production profile, the best peer comparable for Caledonia Mining is Asanko Gold, with Asanko currently trading at 7.37x forward earnings. Therefore, if we blend Asanko's 7.37x forward earnings with the median forward earnings multiple of African producers of 9.35x, we get a fair value of closer to 8.35x forward earnings to apply to Caledonia Mining. Given that Caledonia Mining is trading 10% above this level at 9.0x forward earnings, I would argue that the stock is fairly valued here and has priced in much of its FY-2020 earnings growth. If we move over to the technical picture, we can see that the chart below is suggesting this may also be the case:

As we can see in the above daily chart, Caledonia Mining is beginning to flash short-term signs of running out of momentum based on the red bars above, and is also heading near overbought territory if it heads above $13.60. Besides, the stock is now more than 35% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and it rarely pays a stock to be this far extended from this critical moving average. Therefore, I do not believe this is the best time for investors to be adding any exposure to Caledonia Mining. As we can see from the prior red bars that showed up in February and the ensuing decline, the reward-to-risk is not all that great when things get this extended.

While Caledonia Mining is an exceptional growth name for those willing to invest in Tier-3 jurisdiction producers, the stock is fairly valued here, and it would hit overbought levels if it pushes above $13.60. Based on this, I believe investors looking to add to their positions would be wise to wait for a sharp pullback and resist the temptation to chase the stock above $13.50. Buying growth at a reasonable price for cyclical companies can work out well, but buying growth at any price rarely pays off. For now, I see Caledonia Mining as a Hold, but I would view any rallies above $14.75 before summer as an opportunity to book some profits.

