Buy-And-Hold Vs. Rotational Strategy April 2020 Update

Many investors find it difficult to sell high-quality winners. But when high prices push expected future returns low enough, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

Introduction

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and how to profit from sentiment cycles. If you are already familiar with the strategy, feel free to skip down to the "Free Share Gain Winners" section and read from there. If you are new to the series, I'll explain the background and goals of the series in the next few sections to get you up to speed. Part one of the series, "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," explained what sentiment cycles are and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can sometimes become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two, "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles," I shared a long-only investment strategy that can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position; then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% "free share gain" compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. The current series you are reading now is about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Source

Outline of the Simple Rotational Approach

In "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call a "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real-time rather than using a back-testing approach. Back-tests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Now, let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks in this series are stocks that I am interested in owning at least for the next 10 years. These are not low-quality, short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls (in this series, that actually happened with Lowe's (LOW)) but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared of high enough quality to interest a potential purchase. My primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that looked overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About two-thirds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be "sells" after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series.

My current standard to declare a stock a "sell" is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them, or eventually had their prices rise after I wrote about them to prices that would have produced CAGR less than 4%. (You can find links to the original articles on my profile page. Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's "default position, "which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession in the very near future. Up until the end of February, I did not think a recession or serious economic slowdown was imminent, but at the end of February, I did determine that a recession was imminent. So, since the beginning of March, we have been holding cash instead of defensive ETFs I usually hold late in the economic cycle (more on this in the next section).

So, we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP, and then, at the end of February, moved that money to cash. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8% for the stock in question, which I consider the long-term market average and "fair value." I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work, and the benefits and drawbacks of each approach.

"Recession Mode"

Over the course of the past 15 months, an interesting thing happened with the low volatility and utility ETFs I started suggesting were good defensive alternatives to expensive stocks in January 2018: they got expensive. The market correction of late 2018 caused many investors to pile into low-beta and steady-earning stocks in 2019, including the ones that comprise the ETFs I was using for defense. That was good for me because I already had a large allocation to these funds, so I benefited from rising prices due to the late arrivals. The problem then became that I couldn't find anything defensive in equities that wasn't already pretty expensive itself. So, in March 2019, about a year ago, I put out a "recession strategy" in the Cyclical Investor's Club, whereby if two (mostly) objective conditions were met, the default ETF positions would be moved to cash.

On 2/28/20, I judged that those conditions were met and the default ETF positions were moved to cash (investments I had made in individual stocks remained invested, though). The next day, I wrote a blog that explained the history of all this and the thinking behind it. It's titled "Recession Mode Is Here," and I suggest everyone who follows this series read it. This plan wasn't anything new, and I had been tracking these conditions every month in the Cyclical Investor's Club because I knew the market was expensive (including the stocks that composed the defensive ETFs), even if I did not know it would be a virus that would push us over the edge into recession.

Since March, in addition to using percentage returns, I will track the growth of a theoretical $10,000 investment in the target stock and compare it to cash held as of the end of February in order to determine how many free shares could be gained as of the end of May 1st. Read the February update for a full run-down of where each position stood at the end of February if you would like to see where the cash totals for each trade came from. I have the historical performance charts in that article.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

A big part of this series is about the demonstration of various levels of reward versus opportunity risk. There are two main reasons I've found that investors are reluctant to sell high-quality stocks even when they admit those stocks are very expensive. The first reason is usually that they are worried that they may never be able to buy the stock at a lower price. The second reason is that they don't want to pay taxes on their capital gains, or they think once capital gains taxes are paid, any share gains they might get wouldn't be enough to offset those taxes.

Taxes are highly personal, but I wanted the simplest approach in this series to at least be able to offset most long-term capital gains taxes, and I also wanted it to have a very high probability of success. My estimates were that I could have an 85-90% success rate at achieving a 20-25% free share gain with this group of stocks, and I estimated that should be more than enough to cover long-term capital gains taxes and also offset about 10-15% worth of "losers" (stocks that never achieve a 20-25% free share gain opportunity). The point of choosing these levels as a goal was to demonstrate this strategy is viable even when taking into account long-term capital gains and the occasional mistake. This is geared toward investors who are really attached to a stock and have probably owned it a long time, and who are worried about not being able to buy it back at a lower price if they sell. The goal is to demonstrate the basic viability of the strategy for this group of people.

The next layer of the strategy has to do with the "fair value" approach. This part of the strategy is meant to aim for greater free share gains, but with those potential greater gains, it also includes greater opportunity risk that a stock might not trade at "fair value" for a long period of time. In this sense, there is a trade-off - the stocks that do "hit" will usually produce greater gains, but a greater number of the stocks may not hit fair value, therefore inflicting a greater opportunity cost. I don't have an estimate of what the opportunity cost might be for the stocks in this series using a "fair value" approach. For stocks whose earnings are more cyclical, I have had about an 80-85% success rate, but part of this series is indeed an experiment to see what sort of a "fair value" success rate I can get. I define "fair value" as an expected 10-year CAGR of 8% using my full-cycle analysis.

It is important to point out that neither of the two goals laid out in this series (a 20-25% free share gain goal, nor an 8% 10-year CAGR goal) is what I use as personal goals myself. I am a value investor, so I aim to purchase below "fair value" and with a margin of safety. In this case, for less-cyclical stocks, that means I aim to buy when the 10-year CAGR expectation is greater than 12%. This will occur more rarely than an 8% expected CAGR, but I make up for that fact by not getting attached to any particular stock. That way, if I sell an overvalued stock, I don't have to wait for that particular stock to fall to value levels, and I put the money into any value stock that meets my standards. So far, this approach has worked well and opportunities have presented themselves. While I'm still holding lots of cash, I was able to find 34 buying opportunities during the recent downturn, and since 1/12/19 when the Cyclical Investor's Club launched its portfolio, it has returned +21.89% compared to the S&P 500's +11.26% through the end of April.

In the following sections, I'm going to review the free share gain winners, followed by the fair value winners and where all the remaining stocks stand as of May 1st.

Free Share Gain Winners

Many of these stocks fell too fast during the downturn for me to write update articles on, in those cases I have assumed the trade was over at the 25% goal I set for the rotation at the beginning of the series. As one might expect after experiencing the best month for the market in several years, we didn't add any free share gain winners in April. Out of 43 stocks in the series, 32 of them we have already met our free share gain goals, though, so we are doing quite well with the free share gain goals. Here are the "free share gain" winners so far in the series.

Ticker Free Share Gains Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49% ADP 31% PAYX 54% EW 23% MA 30% EL 25% MCD 25% HD 25% INTU 25% HSY 25% MKC 25% ACN 25% MDT 25% CME 25% ITW 25% NKE 25% TFX 25% CTAS 25% AAPL 25% EFX 25% ROP 25% CPRT 25% SHW 25%

11 of the 43 positions we are still tracking. Here are the 11 stocks that haven't yet crossed the free share gain threshold yet: Clorox (CLX), ResMed (RMD), Ball Corp. (BLL), Waste Management (WM), Church & Dwight (CHD), Texas Instruments (TXN), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Brown-Forman (BF.B), McCormick (MKC), Northrup Grumman (NOC), and Walmart (WMT). I'll post those charts later in the article.

Fair Value Winners

As of the end of last month, we had twelve successful fair value winners: Union Pacific, Expedia, CSX Corp, Norfolk Southern, Starbucks, Stryker, CGI, Lowe's, Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, Edwards Lifesciences, and Mastercard. Early last month, we did add one more to the list, Sherwin Williams, and I posted an update article on that one. So we currently have 13 out of the 43 stocks that have met their fair value goal of 8% 10-year CAGR expectation. Here are the free share gains for the completed trades so far.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41% CSX 21% NSC 21% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49% ADP 31% PAYX 54% EW 23% MA 30% SHW 29%

This leaves 30 stocks we are still tracking, waiting for the opportunity for them to trade at "fair value." As I've done during previous updates, I'm going to break these down into different categories based on the free share gains possible as of the end of the month, and then I'll aggregate those findings at the end.

Stocks with +10% to +20% free share gain

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash at the end of February, they were worth $9,551. If one rotated back into Estee Lauder today, they would gain +10.83% worth of free shares. Estee Lauder's current 10-year CAGR expectation is 5-6%, so it still has a little way to drop before getting to fair value.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $9,588. If the money was used to buy McDonald's stock now one could purchase +10.19% worth of free shares. Currently, MCD's 10-year expected CAGR is 4-5%, so it's actually getting pretty close to being a 'sell' again based on forward earnings expectations.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) 1/21/20 (original 7/30/19)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $8,918. One could now purchase +11.94% more Copart stock if they rotated back in. Currently, Copart's 10-year expected CAGR is 3-4%, so Copart has actually crossed the 'sell' threshold again based on expected forward returns.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,434. If one rotated back into Intuit today, they could gain +19.84% more free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 4-5%, so while Intuit is no longer a "Sell," it still has a long way to fall until it reaches fair value.

Stocks with 0% to +10% free share gains

Rollins (ROL) 4/22/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When we rotated the ETFs to cash, they were worth $9,844. If one rotated back into Rollins today, they could gain +5.53% more free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 0-1%, so Rollins is still overvalued and remains a "Sell".

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 11/18/19 original 6/28/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,365. If one moved back into Home Depot today, they would gain +1.01% worth of free shares. Currently, Home Depot has a 10-year expected CAGR of 3-4%, so it is a "Sell" again based on forward expectations.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,510. If one rotated back into Northrup now, they would gain +1.64% worth of free shares. Currently, Northrup has a 10-year expected CAGR of 6-7%, so it's reasonably close to fair value, but not quite there.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,529. Rotating back into Medtronic now would produce +6.40% more free shares. Currently, Medtronic has an expected 10-year CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has quite a way to fall before hitting fair value.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) 2/15/20

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,736. Rotating back into Equifax now would produce +2.97% more free shares. Currently, Equifax has a 10-year expected CAGR of 2-3%, so this stock is currently a "Sell" again based on expected forward returns.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,430. If one rotated back into Accenture now, they would gain +1.09% worth of free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 3-4%, so Accenture is now currently a "Sell" again based on forward return expectations.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) 10/31/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,488. If one were to rotate back into Texas Instruments today, they could gain +0.52% worth of free shares. Currently, Texas Instruments has a 10-year expected CAGR of 3-4%, so the TXN is currently a "Sell" based on forward return expectations.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) 1/21/20

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,918. If one rotated back into WM now, they would gain +8.50% worth of free shares. Currently, Waste Management has a 10-year expected CAGR of 4-5%, so it just out of "Sell" territory, but it has a long way to fall still before it reaches and 8% expected forward return and fair value.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,465. If one rotated back into Hershey today, they would gain +6.86% worth of free shares. Currently, Hershey has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has a bit further to fall before it trades near fair value.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) 12/11/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,349. If one rotated back into CME Group now, they would gain +8.43% worth of free shares. Currently, CME has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has a bit to fall before it gets to fair value.

Stocks with 0% to -10% free share gains

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $9,544. If one rotated back into Cintas now they could gain -0.17% worth of free shares (basically even). Currently, Cintas's 10-year expected CAGR is 3-4% so this stock is now a 'Sell' again based on forward earnings expectations.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 1/30/20

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,946. Rotating back into Apple now would put one essentially even (with Apple having a $1 edge). Currently, Apple has an expected 10-year CAGR of 3-4%, so it remains a "Sell" based on forward expected earnings.

Target (NYSE:TGT) 11/18/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,365. Rotating back into Target now would produce -4.43% worth of free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR for Target is 3-4%, so it now a "Sell" again based on forward return expectations.

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,630. If one rotated back into McCormick now, they would gain -0.35% worth of free shares. Currently, McCormick has a 10-year expected CAGR of 1-2%, so it is still a "Sell."

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were rotated to cash, they would have been worth $9,369. If one were to rotate back into Brown-Forman today, they would have gained -1.50% worth of free shares. Currently, Brown-Forman has a 10-year expected CAGR of 0-1%, so it is still a "Sell" at current levels.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) 8/7/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,570. If one rotated back into FICO today, they would gain -0.26% worth of free shares. Currently, FICO has a 10-year expected CAGR of -2% to -3%, so it is still quite overvalued and is a "Strong Sell".

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) 10/24/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,501. If one rotated back into ITW today, they could gain -6.20% worth of free shares. Currently, ITW's 10-year expected CAGR is 3-4%, so the ITW is currently a "Sell".

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,514. If they were rotated back into Nike now, one would gain -2.63% worth of free shares. Currently, Nike's expected 10-year CAGR is 2-3%, which makes it still a "Sell" at these prices.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,606. If one rotated back into Teleflex now, they have a -6.29% free share gain. Currently, Telefex's 10-year expected CAGR is -1% to 0%, so it is a "Strong Sell" at this price.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 2/21/20

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,810. If one rotated back into P&G now, they could gain -5.36% more free shares. Currently, the expected 10-year CAGR for P&G is 1-2%, so it is still a "Sell" at these levels.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) 1/9/20 (original 9/6/19)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,119. If one rotated back into Roper now, they would gain -0.72% worth of free shares. Currently, Roper has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%.

Stocks with -10% to -20% free share gains

Church & Dwight (CHD) 1//22/20

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,921. Rotating back into Church & Dwight now would produce a -10.90% free share gain. Currently, CHD has a 10-year expected CAGR of 4-5%. It's possible this one might not produce a free share gain over 20% from the fair value portion of the rotation due to the poor performance of the ETFs during the month they were held. This was actually something that got discussed in the comment section of the original article, where I admitted that this one would likely be a difficult rotational trade, but I deliberately seek out some of the more difficult ideas so that we can measure a full range of possibilities in our results. We want to see examples of as many permutations of the strategy as possible so we know what to expect when we execute it.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) 11/19/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,369. If one rotated back into Walmart now, they could buy -10.36% fewer shares. The nature of the coronavirus seems to have propped the price of this stock up. Currently, Walmart has a 10-year expected CAGR of -1% to 0% and is a "Strong Sell."

Ball (NYSE:BLL) 12/12/19

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,313. If one rotated back into Ball now, they could buy -11.35% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, Ball's 10-year expected CAGR is 2-3% and it's still a "Sell."

Stocks with greater than -20% free share gains

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,544. ResMed has been pretty volatile, but right now if one rotated back in, they could buy -23.64% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is -1% to 0%, which makes ResMed a "Strong Sell" at this price.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) (2/14/20)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,736. If one were to rotate back into Clorox now, they could buy -34.62% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, Clorox's expected 10-year CAGR is -1 to 0%, which makes it a "Strong Sell." (I updated Clorox's earnings estimates to reflect their recent surge in sales, but I also included a recession expectation in the estimates as I always do.)

Aggregate Results

Since each of the 43 stocks was divided into two positions, there are a total of 86 positions being tracked in this series. The chart above shows the distribution based on the percentage of free shares gained or lost. This is one of the most interesting distributions we've seen so far because now that the market has experienced a -30% dip and a substantial recovery off of the bottom, the chart this month sort of demonstrates how the strategy works in practice. If we ignored the "Greater than +20%" category and only looked at the rest of the chart, we would see pretty close to a perfect bell-shaped curve, which is what we would expect if the strategy was producing random results. This is actually the distribution of all of the stocks we are still tracking (except UNP which produced a 19% free share gain). So, if I had no talent at valuing stocks and the strategy was useless, we would expect something like the results we see excluding the "Greater than +20%" category. However, now that over half of the 86 positions have now been closed for substantial gains of greater than 20%, I think we can start to rule out luck as an explanation.

A skeptic might still rightly claim I got lucky on my call to move to cash at the end of February, and I think that's a fair critique of this particular series. A lot of the success so far did depend on making that call at a proper time. In response to that, all I can do is point to is my previous "How far could they fall?" series from 2018 in which the default positions were never moved to cash and always held in defensive ETFs or stocks. That distribution at the end of last month containing 30 positions was very similar to what we are seeing in this series.

Most of these positions were closed out during the dip in late 2018, but there are few we still track quarterly so this is an ongoing series as well. The overall shape of the curve from the 2018 series is very similar to the sentiment cycle series with a large group of winners and a diminishing number of losers.

Overall the evidence is building that both owning expensive stocks whose earnings aren't particularly cyclical, and owning cyclicals near the top of the economic cycle isn't a very good way to maximize returns. When the overall market isn't too expensive one can simply rotate out of expensive stocks and into a defensive ETF. But if the ETFs get expensive too, and the forward returns of everything in the market become too low, then cash is a reasonable alternative as well if momentum and economic fundamentals take a turn for the worst and it looks like a recession is imminent.

I'm going to keep following up on this series monthly to see how it turns out. Personally I would like to see an 80%+ overall success rate of reaching the 20%+ free share gain goal, and I still think that is very possible.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.