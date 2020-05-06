The Widest Moat Dividend Portfolio Crushes The Market In The Recent Correction

The portfolio has held up much better than market in the COVID-19 market correction.

The widest moat portfolio holds companies that are all open for business.

In the recent market correction, the sector of operation is crucial as many sectors have essentially been shut down.

Having a wide moat and limited or virtually no competition can be an obvious plus. But wide moats don't guarantee success.

For my Canadian stock allocation I hold a concentrated portfolio of big dividend payers. I call them my Wide Moat 7.

Here's the 2019 update for the Wide Moat 7.

I bought them for the potential of dividend growth and stability. Just by chance they are all generous dividend payers. Here's the list.

Telco space

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE), Telus (NYSE:TU).

Pipelines

Canada's two big pipelines are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TC Energy (TransCanada Pipelines) (NYSE:TRP).

Canadian banks

I hold the 3 largest of the big 6. Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD Bank (TD) and Scotiabank (BNS).

I hold them all in Canadian Dollars and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. All of these stocks are available in US Dollars and on US exchanges. Please be sure to understand all tax implications if you are a US investor.

The Wide Moat 7 has held up much better than market in the recent correction. But I would have seen even better results and had 'eaten my own cooking' with respect to the suggestion of a Wider Moat Portfolio.

Going Wider Moat

That portfolio would also include the grocers, utilities and the rails. Obviously, the grocers have been the main benefactors in the retail space in the current isolation in place scenario and reality. Utilities are utilities. With respect to grocers and utilities we gotta eat and we gotta keep the lights on. And we have to power up that WiFi and our devices.

The rails can certainly come under pressure as economic activity is set to fall by some 30-40% or more. But products still need to be moved across North America - a base level of consumption and demand remains.

Here's an article that outlines the Wider Moat Portfolio from February of 2019.

We're going grocery shopping for the wide moat portfolio

The Wider Moat portfolio would also add.

Grocers. Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) and Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF).

Utilities. Fortis (FTS) and Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF).

Rails. Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP).

I had also 'suggested' two picks that had successful business models. Their wide moat is dominance and incredible execution of that repeatable and expandable business model.

The two picks were Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), a North American and international fuel retailer growth behemoth and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). It operates four successful business models.

We'll first look at the more pure Wider Moat Portfolio, and then we'll look at those 2 add ons.

The Grocers

I'll use the returns on the TSX and in Canadian dollars.

Year to date to end of April, the Canadian Market Composite was down 12.2%.

Loblaws up 2.8%

Metro up 7.3%.

The Utilities

Fortis up 0.9%

Canadian Utilities is down 12.3%

The Rails

Canadian National is down 1.5%

Canadian Pacific is down 5.2%

The returns and figures are courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

The grocers/rails/utilities are Portfolio 1.

In equal weight fashion the wide moat add ons were down just 1.1% in 2020 to end of April.

Of course, that is some incredible 'hold up' compared to the market. The max drawdown is only 5.4% compared to 22.5% for the market.

The returns for the original Canadian Wide Moat 7 are down with market year to date. Adding the grocers, rails and utilities would have helped the cause, greatly, in the short term.

But of course this is only one snap. How did that grocer/rail/utility grouping perform from 2015 as we move through a few minor corrections and the recent violent COVID correction?

As expected it crushes the market from 2015.

Portfolio 1 is the Wide Moat add ons.

The returns for the period were 8.6% CAGR for the add ons compared to 3.2% for the market. Once again, winning can come by way of losing less, or by not losing at all.

We see the wide moat strength is delivered in the down years for market.

Don't give up your gains.

On total returns that beats the original Wide Moat Portfolio that delivered 4.5% CAGR. Yes, I wish I had eaten my own cooking. I'll admit to being seduced by the yield. The add ons (other than the utilities) are not generous dividend payers, though they are certainly very good dividend growth stocks.

The Total Wider Moat portfolio

Let's have a look at returns, if we combine the original Wide Moat 7 with the 6 add ons.

Here are the returns for 2020 year to date.

And here are the returns from January 2015 to end of April 2020. Yes, that beats the Wide Moat 7 for total returns.

And here's a chart to compare returns of the Wider Moat Portfolio of 13 (as Portfolio 1) to the Original Wide Moat 7 (Portfolio 2).

We see that the outperformance is a recent event. That extra diversification came in handy in the period of greatest stress and volatility over the last several years.

Here're the returns of the individual assets from 2015 to end of April 2020.

The best performing sub sectors in order.

Grocers Rails Telcos Utilities Banks Pipelines

Of course, I've missed out on the top two sectors for total returns. That said, for the Canadian stocks I've settled on an income approach. These are very generous dividend payers.

From that April 1 update on the Wide Moat Portfolio, these were the yields available at the time.

BCE 6%

Telus 5.3%

TD Bank 5.6%

Royal Bank 5.2%

Scotiabank 6.6%

TC Energy 5.6%

Enbridge 8.4%

It has not been a challenge to generate a yield well above 4%. The income has been increasing in the area of 8% annual. It will be a challenge to generate that level of growth moving forward. If we have an extended recession, dividend holds and cuts are certainly on the table.

The Group of 7 has held up so far. There have been no dividend cuts or holds.

I have added to these companies over the years. I've had some opportunities to add greater yields in modest market corrections.

I've recently added to Bell. But given that I am in a semi-retirement stage my buying days are largely over. I may get the opportunity to rebalance from bonds to stocks in any future modest to major market declines.

I have set some limit orders to sell bonds and build more cash.

What about those 2 picks?

Alimentation Couche-Tard is North America's leading gas station and convenience store operator. Of course, its business is going to be greatly impaired as we shelter in place. We are simply not going anywhere. We often hear of folks filling up the tank for the first time in 6 weeks. If we're not filling up, we're not loading up on chips and Pepsi (PEP) either.

Couche-Tard has been a market destroyer for quite some time. We see that stock as Portfolio 1.

But as expected the stock was hit hard, but then rebounded quite strong. It's a high-quality company that many want to own. It is down just 5.5% in 2020.

Brookfield Asset Management might be a more complex story with those 4 business lines. BAM management had suggested that they would go to public markets in search of finding businesses to add value in the market correction.

It's a very similar story for BAM as Portfolio 1.

It experienced a big drop but is down just 5.7% in 2020. It's a company that many want to own and they are happy to buy on the dip and when they see any signs of stock market optimism.

Got moats?

Certainly not everyone needs to play defense. But it can typically lead to better returns and better risk-adjusted returns. We even see the low volatility index work very well in Canada.

Moats and a lower volatility approach may be very suitable for those in retirement or approaching retirement. Remember we enter that retirement risk zone even some 10 years previous to that retirement start date.

A retiree might also pay attention to sectors and sector allocation. In 2017, I had looked at sector performance in corrections in The Lowest Volatility Sectors For Retirees.

Consumer Staples (XLP) and Healthcare (XLV) were the 2 best performing sectors in the last 2 major stock market corrections of 2000-2002 and 2008-2009. Those sectors are holding up much better than market in the 2020 correction. In fact, they offer positive returns over the last year.

I'll be back soon with an article looking at the major sectors and their recent performance.

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comment section. How did your portfolio hold up? And are you looking to reposition for the 'new normal?'

Or is it steady as she goes?

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.