2020 Midstream Mid-Year Update

With the collapse in oil prices sending shockwaves through the energy sector in March and April, midstream has stood out for its relative resilience. Watch our three-minute update video for a discussion of some of the key factors driving defensive midstream performance, including more stable cash flows. The relative stability of the midstream business model has allowed many companies to maintain attractive payouts, as the space continues to offer investors healthy income in addition to diversification and real asset exposure.
