Boeing Engineering Plan Collapses

The aerospace industry is currently an unprecedented crisis. Boeing (BA) was already feeling the heat of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the COVID-19 crisis adds a crisis to that is magnitudes larger than the problems Boeing faces on the Boeing 737 MAX program. Looking at the lower side of Boeing’s product portfolio, Boeing has been seeing fierce competition for decades with the introduction of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320ceo and that competition increased with the introduction of the Airbus A320neo. To that, the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) C-Series was added, which would have likely died a silent death if it weren’t for Airbus to scoop up the program as Boeing filed a trade complaint against Bombardier. The result has been that Airbus has become even more dominant on the single aisle market and that triggered Boeing in tying up with Embraer (ERJ).

Previously, I outlined in a premium report for subscribers to The Aerospace Forum why this joint venture is of importance to Boeing. We now know that Boeing has terminated the agreement with Embraer. In this analysis, we revisit the abandoned deal and show the importance of the deal for Boeing but also that if the joint-venture between Embraer and Boeing were to be completed at previously agreed terms it would have been one with a huge premium.

Boeing terminates agreement

In 2018, Boeing announced that it would be acquiring an 80% stake in joint venture holding Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services portfolio. The 80% stake would be valued $4.2B. Until recently, Boeing’s leadership has signaled that it remained committed to joint venture even though the company is battling two crises simultaneously. One month later, however, Boeing has terminated the agreement in bad standing with Embraer.

Boeing provided the following statement:

CHICAGO, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced today that it has terminated its Master Transaction Agreement [MTA] with Embraer, under which the two companies sought to establish a new level of strategic partnership. The parties had planned to create a joint venture comprising Embraer's commercial aviation business and a second joint venture to develop new markets for the C-390 Millennium medium airlift and air mobility aircraft. Under the MTA, April 24, 2020, was the initial termination date, subject to extension by either party if certain conditions were met. Boeing exercised its rights to terminate after Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions. "Boeing has worked diligently over more than two years to finalize its transaction with Embraer. Over the past several months, we had productive but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations about unsatisfied MTA conditions. We all aimed to resolve those by the initial termination date, but it didn't happen," said Marc Allen, president of Embraer Partnership & Group Operations. "It is deeply disappointing. But we have reached a point where continued negotiation within the framework of the MTA is not going to resolve the outstanding issues." The planned partnership between Boeing and Embraer had received unconditional approval from all necessary regulatory authorities, with the exception of the European Commission. Boeing and Embraer will maintain their existing Master Teaming Agreement, originally signed in 2012 and expanded in 2016, to jointly market and support the C-390 Millennium military aircraft.

Boeing has not provided any explanation on what parts of the Master Transaction Agreement were not satisfied, but it does seem like Embraer transformed its operations and was waiting for the transaction to be approved. I think the termination can be placed against a grim background involving the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the COVID-19 crisis, which adds billions in financial pressure on Boeing, which likely has rendered the company unable to make the $4.2B payment for the joint venture. It is also possible that given that the US jet maker has been looking for government loans or government backed loans at some point spending $4.2B on cheaper engineering resources outside of the United States of America would be highly undesired. By walking away from the deal, Boeing likely saves itself some money though the agreement that does have to pay a termination fee that it is not planning on paying. The drawback, however, is that Boeing is suffering yet another blow to its single aisle line up.

Boeing Brasil: Strategic importance

Source: Embraer

Pending regulatory Boeing would be acquiring 80% of Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services segment. The deal would have had strategic value for various reasons. The first one is that acquiring a stake in the joint venture would have given Boeing access to low-cost but extremely skilled and young engineering resources. That would help Boeing balancing as it also sees veteran engineers leaving the company. Currently Boeing is under a magnifying glass as it is considered that Boeing’s urge for low-cost engineering has contributed to an extremely weak MCAS design. That system plays a key role in the two crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX. While low-cost engineering is blamed, I do believe that Boeing has had the ability to have even low-cost engineers design the system to specifications and Boeing simply didn’t instruct for a more robust system due to flawed risk assessment on Boeing’s side and the possible consequences an improved MCAS design would have for certification of the Boeing 737 MAX under an amended type certificate with minimal retraining.

So, low-cost engineering is not necessarily a bad thing and if we look at Embraer’s expertise, I do think that you can say that Brasil has a very strong competent engineering core that is relatively cheap for a company like Boeing. It would have helped Boeing in improving the business cases for new jet developments. An example, though we no longer expect Boeing to launch the jet in the form as it was presented previously, would be the new mid-size jet that should plug the gap between the Boeing 737 MAX and the Boeing 787. That would be a financially challenging development, which is one of the reasons why Boeing never really pulled the trigger on that development. Having access to cheaper engineering resources would significantly improve the business case for such a development.

Another way in which the joint venture would have been of strategic importance is that besides getting access to cheap engineering resources, Boeing would also get access to the Embraer engineering flow and technologies. Boeing would have gotten a peek in the kitchen of how Embraer makes their design decisions with insight in flight control technology, aerodynamic technology, landing gear technology and weight management. Those are all factors that could help Boeing, even though they have a very capable engineering core themselves.

On top of the engineering resources and technology, we have the product itself. With a stake in the joint-venture, Boeing would have had a product in the sub-150-seat segment to offer, where it had nothing to offer to customers previously. On top of that, Boeing would also reap the rewards of services contracts for the installed base which fits the company’s services strategy. So, the strategic importance of the joint venture is more than clear.

Paying a high price

The problem I saw before Boeing terminated the agreement is that while the advantages are clear, the price no longer made sense. Boeing remained committed to finalizing the deal, but I really had my doubts about the price the company would pay. The initial agreement valued 80% of the joint-venture at $4.2B. How, Boeing got to that figure is not exactly known and likely will never be disclosed. Embraer’s market cap was $3.873B the day prior to Boeing and Embraer announcing that they reached an agreement on terms of the joint venture. Boeing would pay an 8.4% or $327 million premium compared to the closing prices on the day prior to the announcement and relative to Embraer’s entire business. The joint venture would be worth around $2.5B. The part that Boeing is acquiring would be worth $2B. Boeing is paying $4.2B for that 80% stake. It would indicate an 85% or $2.2B premium, part of which Embraer would return to shareholders in the form of a special dividend.

The world, including the aerospace industry, is looking vastly different today compared to December 2018 when Boeing and Embraer finalized the terms of the deal. Demand for aircraft has been eroded for what seems to be a prolonged time, so the revenues and profits from the joint-venture will likely be lower than what Boeing expected when finalizing the terms. All while synergy savings will not materialize as fast. At the time of writing, Embraer’s market cap was $1.263B. The 80% share in the commercial segment would be worth just $660 million at current levels. Even if we add the 85% premium, it would indicate that Boeing would be overpaying by $3B for its stake in the joint venture. Instead of $4.2B, I believe paying $1.2B-$2.5B would be a better price for the joint-venture.

Conclusion

I can see the benefits the Boeing-Embraer joint venture would have had for Boeing in terms of technology transfer and engineering resources, but the near-term profit potential of the product line up that the joint venture will offer likely will be depressed by the COVID-19 impact. As a result, I believed that Boeing should not proceed with the $4.2B acquisition even more so given the financial difficulties the company is facing and that is also what did happen. Instead, I believed that Boeing should be lowering its offer for the stake by $1.7B-$3B, which did not happen. Boeing no longer intends to establish a joint venture with Embraer, but the company is paying a price for that as it no longer has the benefits of a product in the sub-150-seat segment and cheap access to skilling engineering resources and technology development.

